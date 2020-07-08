Forma-1
Forma-1 / Osztrák Nagydíj / Galéria

Képeken a nagy dobogós ünneplés az Osztrák Nagydíjról: Norris is ott van!

Képeken a nagy dobogós ünneplés az Osztrák Nagydíjról: Norris is ott van!
Szerző:
2020. júl. 8. 19:30

Meglepő eredmények születtek a szezonnyitó Osztrák Nagydíjon, és ez alól nem képzett kivételt a dobogó sem: Valtteri Bottas mellett a hetedik helyről rajtoló Charles Leclerc és a mclarenes Lando Norris állhatott fel a pódiumra.

Rengeteg drámával tarkított versenyt láthattunk előző hétvégén: az Osztrák Nagydíj az utolsó körig izgalmas volt, és végül hiába futott be Valtteri Bottas mögött a második helyen Lewis Hamilton, az Albonnal történt incidense miatt 5 másodperces büntetést kapott, így lemaradt a top-3-ról: negyedik lett.

Hamilton tehát lemaradt a dobogóról, ennek következtében Charles Leclerc szerezte meg a második pozíciót, Lando Norris pedig miután 4,8(!) másodperces távolságra futott be Lewis Hamiltontól, életében először dobogóra állhatott, miután szombaton pályafutása eddigi legjobb időmérős helyezését szerezte meg.

A McLaren természetesen rendkívül boldog volt a fiatal pilóta dobogója után, hiszen 2014 óta ez volt a második dobogós helyük – legutóbb a 2019-es Brazil Nagydíjon Carlos Sainz lett a harmadik, akkor szintén Hamilton büntetése miatt férhetett fel a wokingi csapat egyik pilótája a dobogóra.

A dobogós ünneplésről készült képeket az alábbi galériában lehet megtekinteni, a Forma-1-ben pedig nincs megállás: a hétvégén ismét F1! A helyszín továbbra is Ausztria, a futam neve pedig Stájer Nagydíj lesz.

Slider
Lista

Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren, and Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrate on the podium after the race

Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren, and Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrate on the podium after the race
1/43

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, celebrates with champagne on the podium

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, celebrates with champagne on the podium
2/43

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne
3/43

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne
4/43

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne
5/43

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne
6/43

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne
7/43

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne
8/43

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne
9/43

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne
10/43

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 celebrates on the podium with the champagne

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 celebrates on the podium with the champagne
11/43

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 celebrates on the podium with the champagne

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 celebrates on the podium with the champagne
12/43

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas and third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas and third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne
13/43

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes F1 Team member receives the trophy on the podium

Mercedes F1 Team member receives the trophy on the podium
14/43

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, sprays the champagne on the podium

Lando Norris, McLaren, sprays the champagne on the podium
15/43

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, sprays the champagne on the podium

Lando Norris, McLaren, sprays the champagne on the podium
16/43

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, sprays the champagne on the podium

Lando Norris, McLaren, sprays the champagne on the podium
17/43

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on the podium

Lando Norris, McLaren, Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on the podium
18/43

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates on the podium

Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates on the podium
19/43

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren receives the 3rd place trophy on the podium

Lando Norris, McLaren receives the 3rd place trophy on the podium
20/43

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren celebrates with the trophy on the podium

Lando Norris, McLaren celebrates with the trophy on the podium
21/43

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren celebrates with the champagne on the podium

Lando Norris, McLaren celebrates with the champagne on the podium
22/43

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren celebrates with the champagne on the podium

Lando Norris, McLaren celebrates with the champagne on the podium
23/43

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren celebrates with the champagne on the podium

Lando Norris, McLaren celebrates with the champagne on the podium
24/43

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren celebrates with the champagne on the podium

Lando Norris, McLaren celebrates with the champagne on the podium
25/43

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren celebrates with the champagne on the podium

Lando Norris, McLaren celebrates with the champagne on the podium
26/43

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren celebrates on the podium with the trophy

Lando Norris, McLaren celebrates on the podium with the trophy
27/43

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari receives the 2nd place trophy on the podium

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari receives the 2nd place trophy on the podium
28/43

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 celebrate on the podium with the champagne

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 celebrate on the podium with the champagne
29/43

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren, and Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren, celebrate after taking a podium finish for Lando Norris, McLaren

Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren, and Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren, celebrate after taking a podium finish for Lando Norris, McLaren
30/43

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, celebrates with his champagne and trophy on the podium

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, celebrates with his champagne and trophy on the podium
31/43

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the podium

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the podium
32/43

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mercedes F1 Team Member, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Lando Norris, McLaren pose with a End Racism TShirt on the podium

Mercedes F1 Team Member, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Lando Norris, McLaren pose with a End Racism TShirt on the podium
33/43

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mercedes F1 Team Member, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Lando Norris, McLaren pose with a End Racism TShirt on the podium

Mercedes F1 Team Member, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Lando Norris, McLaren pose with a End Racism TShirt on the podium
34/43

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mercedes F1 Team Member on the podium

Mercedes F1 Team Member on the podium
35/43

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on the podium

Lando Norris, McLaren, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on the podium
36/43

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren on the podium

Lando Norris, McLaren on the podium
37/43

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on the podium

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on the podium
38/43

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

3rd place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrates on the podium

3rd place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrates on the podium
39/43

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates after taking a podium finish

Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates after taking a podium finish
40/43

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, celebrates his podium finish

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, celebrates his podium finish
41/43

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, spray the champagne on the podium as they celebrate after the race

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, spray the champagne on the podium as they celebrate after the race
42/43

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 celebrates on the podium with the champagne with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Lando Norris, McLaren

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 celebrates on the podium with the champagne with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Lando Norris, McLaren
43/43

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc ugyan ezúttal nem nyert virtuális versenyt, remek tapasztalatokkal gazdagodott, és volt egy nagyon látványos borulása is, ami után rögtön padló gázon ment tovább a World RX Esports versenyén.

Sorozat Forma-1
Esemény Osztrák Nagydíj
Versenyzők Charles Leclerc , Lando Norris , Valtteri Bottas Vásárlás
Szerző Motorsport Hungary

