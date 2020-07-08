Képeken a nagy dobogós ünneplés az Osztrák Nagydíjról: Norris is ott van!
Meglepő eredmények születtek a szezonnyitó Osztrák Nagydíjon, és ez alól nem képzett kivételt a dobogó sem: Valtteri Bottas mellett a hetedik helyről rajtoló Charles Leclerc és a mclarenes Lando Norris állhatott fel a pódiumra.
Rengeteg drámával tarkított versenyt láthattunk előző hétvégén: az Osztrák Nagydíj az utolsó körig izgalmas volt, és végül hiába futott be Valtteri Bottas mögött a második helyen Lewis Hamilton, az Albonnal történt incidense miatt 5 másodperces büntetést kapott, így lemaradt a top-3-ról: negyedik lett.
Hamilton tehát lemaradt a dobogóról, ennek következtében Charles Leclerc szerezte meg a második pozíciót, Lando Norris pedig miután 4,8(!) másodperces távolságra futott be Lewis Hamiltontól, életében először dobogóra állhatott, miután szombaton pályafutása eddigi legjobb időmérős helyezését szerezte meg.
A McLaren természetesen rendkívül boldog volt a fiatal pilóta dobogója után, hiszen 2014 óta ez volt a második dobogós helyük – legutóbb a 2019-es Brazil Nagydíjon Carlos Sainz lett a harmadik, akkor szintén Hamilton büntetése miatt férhetett fel a wokingi csapat egyik pilótája a dobogóra.
A dobogós ünneplésről készült képeket az alábbi galériában lehet megtekinteni, a Forma-1-ben pedig nincs megállás: a hétvégén ismét F1! A helyszín továbbra is Ausztria, a futam neve pedig Stájer Nagydíj lesz.
Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren, and Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrate on the podium after the race
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, celebrates with champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 celebrates on the podium with the champagne
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 celebrates on the podium with the champagne
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas and third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes F1 Team member receives the trophy on the podium
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, sprays the champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, sprays the champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, sprays the champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on the podium
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren receives the 3rd place trophy on the podium
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren celebrates with the trophy on the podium
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren celebrates with the champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren celebrates with the champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren celebrates with the champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren celebrates with the champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren celebrates with the champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren celebrates on the podium with the trophy
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari receives the 2nd place trophy on the podium
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 celebrate on the podium with the champagne
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren, and Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren, celebrate after taking a podium finish for Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, celebrates with his champagne and trophy on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the podium
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Mercedes F1 Team Member, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Lando Norris, McLaren pose with a End Racism TShirt on the podium
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Mercedes F1 Team Member, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Lando Norris, McLaren pose with a End Racism TShirt on the podium
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Mercedes F1 Team Member on the podium
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on the podium
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren on the podium
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on the podium
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
3rd place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates after taking a podium finish
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, celebrates his podium finish
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, spray the champagne on the podium as they celebrate after the race
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 celebrates on the podium with the champagne with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc ugyan ezúttal nem nyert virtuális versenyt, remek tapasztalatokkal gazdagodott, és volt egy nagyon látványos borulása is, ami után rögtön padló gázon ment tovább a World RX Esports versenyén.
