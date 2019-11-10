Forma-1
Teljes eredmény:
Menetrend Eredmények Tabella
Forma-1 / Egyesült Államok Nagydíj / Galéria

Képeken a Dallas Cowboys mesés cheerleaderei Austinból

Képeken a Dallas Cowboys mesés cheerleaderei Austinból
2019. nov. 10. 19:25

A Forma-1 ugyan már nagyon kevés helyen alkalmaz rajtrácslányokat, és az Amerikai Nagydíjon sem voltak jelen, a Dallas Cowboys cheerleaderei azonban tiszteletüket tették a pályán.

Amerika mindig is a show-ról szólt a Forma-1-ben. A Liberty Media megérkezésével ez még inkább így lett, és évek óta a Dallas Cowboys cheerleaderei is jelen vannak az Amerikai Nagydíjon, akik rendre nagy figyelmet kapnak. Az idei hétvégén ugyancsak megjelentek a lányok, akikről alább egy nagyobb képes összeállítást találhattok.

 
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
1/16

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
2/16

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
3/16

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
4/16

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
5/16

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
6/16

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
7/16

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
8/16

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
9/16

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
10/16

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
11/16

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
12/16

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
13/16

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
14/16

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
15/16

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
16/16

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

