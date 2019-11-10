Képeken a Dallas Cowboys mesés cheerleaderei Austinból
A Forma-1 ugyan már nagyon kevés helyen alkalmaz rajtrácslányokat, és az Amerikai Nagydíjon sem voltak jelen, a Dallas Cowboys cheerleaderei azonban tiszteletüket tették a pályán.
Amerika mindig is a show-ról szólt a Forma-1-ben. A Liberty Media megérkezésével ez még inkább így lett, és évek óta a Dallas Cowboys cheerleaderei is jelen vannak az Amerikai Nagydíjon, akik rendre nagy figyelmet kapnak. Az idei hétvégén ugyancsak megjelentek a lányok, akikről alább egy nagyobb képes összeállítást találhattok.
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Előző cikk
Ilyen, amikor egy fiatal F1-es pilóta elvisz egy körre a McLarennel (videó)
Következő cikk
Russell nem kér az otthoni szimulátorozásból
Cikk részletei:
|Sorozat
|Forma-1
|Esemény
|Egyesült Államok Nagydíj
Képeken a Dallas Cowboys mesés cheerleaderei Austinból
Versenyközpont
Népszerű
Menetrend
Partnerünk: