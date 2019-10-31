Forma-1
Teljes eredmény:
Menetrend Eredmények Tabella
Forma-1 / Galéria

Képeken a 2021-es F1-es autó valósághű modellje

Képeken a 2021-es F1-es autó valósághű modellje
2019. okt. 31. 17:39

Ez volt az a bizonyos autó, amit a számítógépes grafikák mellett bemutattak. Természetesen nem egy teljes méretről van szó, de remek alapot szolgáltat arra, hogy a média és később talán a rajongók is közelebbről szemügyre vegyék.

A Liberty Media és az FIA egy közös sajtóeseményen mutatta be a 2021-es F1-es szabályokat, amik gyakorlatilag mindenre kiterjednek. Ezzel kapcsolatosan egy rendkívül részletes cikket is olvashattok az oldalunkon ezen a linken keresztül, érintvén a Forma-1 technikai, pénzügyi-és egyéb más sportszabályait.

Az alábbi galériában pedig azt a modellt láthatjátok, ami a sajtóeseményen kapott helyet. Ez egy valósághű modellje a 2021-es tervezésnek, ami nyilván változni, csiszolódni fog még, valamint a csapatok eleve egy egymástól eltérő autóval fognak előállni, amin már megkezdhették a munkát, de az új Concorde Egyezményt még mindig nem írták alá a felek.

Slider
Lista

2021 F1 rules model

2021 F1 rules model
1/19

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

2021 F1 rules model

2021 F1 rules model
2/19

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

2021 F1 rules model

2021 F1 rules model
3/19

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

2021 F1 rules model

2021 F1 rules model
4/19

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

2021 F1 rules model

2021 F1 rules model
5/19

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

2021 F1 rules model

2021 F1 rules model
6/19

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

2021 F1 rules model

2021 F1 rules model
7/19

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
8/19

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
9/19

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
10/19

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
11/19

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
12/19

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
13/19

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
14/19

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
15/19

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
16/19

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
17/19

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
18/19

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
19/19

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

