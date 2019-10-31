Képeken a 2021-es F1-es autó valósághű modellje
Ez volt az a bizonyos autó, amit a számítógépes grafikák mellett bemutattak. Természetesen nem egy teljes méretről van szó, de remek alapot szolgáltat arra, hogy a média és később talán a rajongók is közelebbről szemügyre vegyék.
A Liberty Media és az FIA egy közös sajtóeseményen mutatta be a 2021-es F1-es szabályokat, amik gyakorlatilag mindenre kiterjednek. Ezzel kapcsolatosan egy rendkívül részletes cikket is olvashattok az oldalunkon ezen a linken keresztül, érintvén a Forma-1 technikai, pénzügyi-és egyéb más sportszabályait.
Az alábbi galériában pedig azt a modellt láthatjátok, ami a sajtóeseményen kapott helyet. Ez egy valósághű modellje a 2021-es tervezésnek, ami nyilván változni, csiszolódni fog még, valamint a csapatok eleve egy egymástól eltérő autóval fognak előállni, amin már megkezdhették a munkát, de az új Concorde Egyezményt még mindig nem írták alá a felek.
2021 F1 rules model
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
2021 F1 rules model
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
2021 F1 rules model
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
2021 F1 rules model
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
2021 F1 rules model
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
2021 F1 rules model
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
2021 F1 rules model
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Partnerünk: