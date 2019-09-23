Képekben Vettel 53. F1-es győzelme: éjszakai örömtánc

Sebastian Vettel a lehető legjobbkor nyert, hiszen Charles Leclerc, az új csapattársa már a harmadik győzelmére készült Spa és Monza után. Erre minden esélye meg is volt, mert Szingapúrban is a pole-ból indulhatott, csakúgy mint Belgiumban és Olaszországban, de ezt a rajtelsőséget most nem tudta 25 pontra váltani.

A Ferrari taktikája, ha nem is szándékosan, de Vettelt részesítette előnyben, aki közel 400 nap után újra felállhatott a dobogó legfelső fokára, amit 53. alkalommal tehetett meg. Ezzel az örökranglistán még mindig a harmadik helyet foglalja el Lewis Hamilton (81 győzelem) és Michael Schumacher (91) mögött.

Az aktív pilóták közül Kimi Räikkönen van hozzá a legközelebb a 15. helyen 21 sikerrel. A német és a finn között olyan neveket találunk mint Damon Hill, Nico Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Juan Manuel Fangio, Niki Lauda, Jim Clark, Jackie Stewart, Nigel Mansell, Fernando Alonso, Ayrton Senna és Alain Prost.