Képekben Vettel 53. F1-es győzelme: éjszakai örömtánc
Sebastian Vettel sokat várt az 53. F1-es győzelmére, amit szintén a Ferrarival nyert meg, méghozzá egy olyan helyzetből, ami elég nehéznek tűnt Charles Leclerc ellen Szingapúrban a villanyfényes versenyen.
Sebastian Vettel a lehető legjobbkor nyert, hiszen Charles Leclerc, az új csapattársa már a harmadik győzelmére készült Spa és Monza után. Erre minden esélye meg is volt, mert Szingapúrban is a pole-ból indulhatott, csakúgy mint Belgiumban és Olaszországban, de ezt a rajtelsőséget most nem tudta 25 pontra váltani.
A Ferrari taktikája, ha nem is szándékosan, de Vettelt részesítette előnyben, aki közel 400 nap után újra felállhatott a dobogó legfelső fokára, amit 53. alkalommal tehetett meg. Ezzel az örökranglistán még mindig a harmadik helyet foglalja el Lewis Hamilton (81 győzelem) és Michael Schumacher (91) mögött.
Az aktív pilóták közül Kimi Räikkönen van hozzá a legközelebb a 15. helyen 21 sikerrel. A német és a finn között olyan neveket találunk mint Damon Hill, Nico Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Juan Manuel Fangio, Niki Lauda, Jim Clark, Jackie Stewart, Nigel Mansell, Fernando Alonso, Ayrton Senna és Alain Prost.
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2nd position, and the Ferrari team celebrate victory
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
The car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1st position, in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, with his trophy
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, is blasted with Champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, spray Champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2nd position, drink Champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
I-aki Rueda, Head of Strategy, Ferrari, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
I-aki Rueda, Head of Strategy, Ferrari, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari pose for a team photograph
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari pose for a team photograph
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari pose for a team photograph
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari pose for a team photograph
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, with his trophy
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, with his trophy
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari on the podium
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates with the champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the trophy
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates n the podium with the trophy
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrate in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrate in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing on the podium
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing on the podium
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing n the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates with the trophy
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the trophy
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrate in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing on the podium
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / LAT Images
