Német Nagydíj
25 júl.
-
28 júl.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Magyar Nagydíj
01 aug.
-
04 aug.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Belga Nagydíj
29 aug.
-
01 szept.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Olasz Nagydíj
05 szept.
-
08 szept.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Szingapúri Nagydíj
19 szept.
-
22 szept.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Orosz Nagydíj
26 szept.
-
29 szept.
Japán Nagydíj
10 okt.
-
13 okt.
Mexikói Nagydíj
24 okt.
-
27 okt.
Egyesült Államok Nagydíj
31 okt.
-
03 nov.
Brazil Nagydíj
14 nov.
-
17 nov.
Abu Dhabi Nagydíj
28 nov.
-
01 dec.
Teljes eredmény:
Letölthető alkalmazások

Forma-1 / Szingapúri Nagydíj / Galéria

Képekben Vettel 53. F1-es győzelme: éjszakai örömtánc

Képekben Vettel 53. F1-es győzelme: éjszakai örömtánc
2019. szept. 23. 19:25

Sebastian Vettel sokat várt az 53. F1-es győzelmére, amit szintén a Ferrarival nyert meg, méghozzá egy olyan helyzetből, ami elég nehéznek tűnt Charles Leclerc ellen Szingapúrban a villanyfényes versenyen.

Sebastian Vettel a lehető legjobbkor nyert, hiszen Charles Leclerc, az új csapattársa már a harmadik győzelmére készült Spa és Monza után. Erre minden esélye meg is volt, mert Szingapúrban is a pole-ból indulhatott, csakúgy mint Belgiumban és Olaszországban, de ezt a rajtelsőséget most nem tudta 25 pontra váltani.

A Ferrari taktikája, ha nem is szándékosan, de Vettelt részesítette előnyben, aki közel 400 nap után újra felállhatott a dobogó legfelső fokára, amit 53. alkalommal tehetett meg. Ezzel az örökranglistán még mindig a harmadik helyet foglalja el Lewis Hamilton (81 győzelem) és Michael Schumacher (91) mögött.

Az aktív pilóták közül Kimi Räikkönen van hozzá a legközelebb a 15. helyen 21 sikerrel. A német és a finn között olyan neveket találunk mint Damon Hill, Nico Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Juan Manuel Fangio, Niki Lauda, Jim Clark, Jackie Stewart, Nigel Mansell, Fernando Alonso, Ayrton Senna és Alain Prost.

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2nd position, and the Ferrari team celebrate victory

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2nd position, and the Ferrari team celebrate victory
1/55

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
2/55

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

The car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1st position, in Parc Ferme

The car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1st position, in Parc Ferme
3/55

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, with his trophy

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, with his trophy
4/55

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, is blasted with Champagne on the podium

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, is blasted with Champagne on the podium
5/55

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
6/55

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
7/55

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
8/55

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, spray Champagne on the podium

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, spray Champagne on the podium
9/55

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2nd position, drink Champagne on the podium

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2nd position, drink Champagne on the podium
10/55

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

I-aki Rueda, Head of Strategy, Ferrari, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, on the podium

I-aki Rueda, Head of Strategy, Ferrari, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, on the podium
11/55

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

I-aki Rueda, Head of Strategy, Ferrari, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, on the podium

I-aki Rueda, Head of Strategy, Ferrari, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, on the podium
12/55

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates on the podium

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates on the podium
13/55

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team
14/55

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates in Parc Ferme
15/55

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates in Parc Ferme
16/55

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates in Parc Ferme
17/55

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates in Parc Ferme
18/55

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
19/55

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari pose for a team photograph

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari pose for a team photograph
20/55

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari pose for a team photograph

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari pose for a team photograph
21/55

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari pose for a team photograph

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari pose for a team photograph
22/55

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari pose for a team photograph

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari pose for a team photograph
23/55

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, with his trophy

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, with his trophy
24/55

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, with his trophy

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, with his trophy
25/55

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
26/55

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
27/55

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 in Parc Ferme

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 in Parc Ferme
28/55

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari on the podium

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari on the podium
29/55

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates with the champagne on the podium

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates with the champagne on the podium
30/55

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the trophy

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the trophy
31/55

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates on the podium

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates on the podium
32/55

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates n the podium with the trophy

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates n the podium with the trophy
33/55

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme
34/55

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme
35/55

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in Parc Ferme

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in Parc Ferme
36/55

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrate in Parc Ferme

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrate in Parc Ferme
37/55

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrate in Parc Ferme

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrate in Parc Ferme
38/55

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing on the podium

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing on the podium
39/55

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing on the podium

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing on the podium
40/55

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing on the podium

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing on the podium
41/55

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing n the podium

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing n the podium
42/55

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrate on the podium

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrate on the podium
43/55

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrate on the podium

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrate on the podium
44/55

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates with the trophy

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates with the trophy
45/55

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the trophy

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the trophy
46/55

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme
47/55

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme
48/55

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme
49/55

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme
50/55

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme
51/55

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme
52/55

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme
53/55

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrate in Parc Ferme

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrate in Parc Ferme
54/55

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing on the podium

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing on the podium
55/55

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / LAT Images

