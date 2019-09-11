Forma-1
Képekben Leclerc első monzai F1-es győzelme, a Ferrarival

Képekben Leclerc első monzai F1-es győzelme, a Ferrarival
2019. szept. 11. 16:20

Charles Leclerc, a Ferrari monacói hercege igen hamar megszerezte az első győzelmét Monzában, már a második F1-es szezonjában, amivel csatlakozott a legendák közé és egy közel 10 éves negatív rekordot szakított meg.

Charles Leclerc tavaly mutatkozhatott be a Forma-1-ben az Alfa Romeo istállónál, mely a Ferrari „B” csapata. A monacói a kezdeti nehézségek után belelendült, majd sorra hozta a tőle elvárt eredményeket. Ez pedig egy ülést jelentett számára a Ferrarinál, rögtön a második idényében Sebastian Vettel csapattársaként, akit jelenleg maga mögött tudhat a bajnokságban, miközben már két győzelme is van, addig Vettelnek a jelenlegi kiírásban egy sem.

Leclerc a Belga Nagydíj előtt többször is nyerhetett volna, de Spa volt az, ahol mindez megtörtént és csak egy hetet kellett várnunk arra, hogy a következő sikerét is behúzza, ráadásul a Ferrari hazai pályáján Monzában, melyre 2010 óta nem volt példa. Akkor a Ferrarival Fernando Alonso győzött, szintén az első ferraris szezonjában.

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in parc ferme

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in parc ferme
1/57

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in parc ferme

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in parc ferme
2/57

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrates with his team in parc ferme

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrates with his team in parc ferme
3/57

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrates with his team in parc ferme

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrates with his team in parc ferme
4/57

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5/57

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

Podium: race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, second place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, third place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Podium: race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, second place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, third place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
6/57

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

Podium: race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Podium: race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7/57

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

Podium: race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Podium: race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
8/57

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

Podium: race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Podium: race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
9/57

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

Podium: race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Podium: race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
10/57

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
11/57

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
12/57

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
13/57

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on the podium

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on the podium
14/57

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate on the podium with the trophy

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate on the podium with the trophy
15/57

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, Race Winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on the podium

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, Race Winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on the podium
16/57

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate on the podium

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate on the podium
17/57

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, congratulates Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, in Parc Ferme

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, congratulates Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, in Parc Ferme
18/57

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium
19/57

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium
20/57

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium
21/57

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium
22/57

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium
23/57

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium
24/57

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium
25/57

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium
26/57

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium
27/57

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium
28/57

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the champagne

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the champagne
29/57

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the champagne

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the champagne
30/57

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the champagne

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the champagne
31/57

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari poses for a photograph with his Ferrari team

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari poses for a photograph with his Ferrari team
32/57

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari poses for a photograph with his Ferrari team

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari poses for a photograph with his Ferrari team
33/57

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari poses for a photograph with his Ferrari team

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari poses for a photograph with his Ferrari team
34/57

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari poses for a photograph with his Ferrari team

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari poses for a photograph with his Ferrari team
35/57

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Matteo Togninalli, Head of Track Engineering, Ferrari, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrate on the podium

Matteo Togninalli, Head of Track Engineering, Ferrari, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrate on the podium
36/57

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, congratulates Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, in Parc Ferme

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, congratulates Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, in Parc Ferme
37/57

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, sprays the victory Champagne

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, sprays the victory Champagne
38/57

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, sprays the victory Champagne

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, sprays the victory Champagne
39/57

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, sprays the victory Champagne

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, sprays the victory Champagne
40/57

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, lifts the winners trophy

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, lifts the winners trophy
41/57

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, lifts his trophy

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, lifts his trophy
42/57

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrate on the podium

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrate on the podium
43/57

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates with Champagne on the podium

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates with Champagne on the podium
44/57

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates with Champagne on the podium

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates with Champagne on the podium
45/57

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on the podium

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on the podium
46/57

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on the podium

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on the podium
47/57

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team
48/57

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
49/57

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
50/57

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
51/57

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
52/57

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, arrives on the podium to cheers from fans

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, arrives on the podium to cheers from fans
53/57

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, arrives on the podium

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, arrives on the podium
54/57

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, arrives on the podium

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, arrives on the podium
55/57

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, arrives on the podium

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, arrives on the podium
56/57

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, arrives on the podium

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, arrives on the podium
57/57

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

