Képekben Leclerc első monzai F1-es győzelme, a Ferrarival
Charles Leclerc, a Ferrari monacói hercege igen hamar megszerezte az első győzelmét Monzában, már a második F1-es szezonjában, amivel csatlakozott a legendák közé és egy közel 10 éves negatív rekordot szakított meg.
Charles Leclerc tavaly mutatkozhatott be a Forma-1-ben az Alfa Romeo istállónál, mely a Ferrari „B” csapata. A monacói a kezdeti nehézségek után belelendült, majd sorra hozta a tőle elvárt eredményeket. Ez pedig egy ülést jelentett számára a Ferrarinál, rögtön a második idényében Sebastian Vettel csapattársaként, akit jelenleg maga mögött tudhat a bajnokságban, miközben már két győzelme is van, addig Vettelnek a jelenlegi kiírásban egy sem.
Leclerc a Belga Nagydíj előtt többször is nyerhetett volna, de Spa volt az, ahol mindez megtörtént és csak egy hetet kellett várnunk arra, hogy a következő sikerét is behúzza, ráadásul a Ferrari hazai pályáján Monzában, melyre 2010 óta nem volt példa. Akkor a Ferrarival Fernando Alonso győzött, szintén az első ferraris szezonjában.
Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in parc ferme
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini
Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrates with his team in parc ferme
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini
Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini
Podium: race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, second place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, third place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
