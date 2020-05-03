Képekben is a Red Bull holland F1-es „őrülete”: a hét tartalma
A videó után itt vannak a hivatalos képek Max Verstappen és Alexander Albon hollandiai csapatársáról, amit a visszatérő Holland Nagydíj tiszteletére, promóciójának készítettek.
Nemrég számoltunk be a Red Bull által kiadott exkluzív videós anyagról, ami a Holland Nagydíj promóciójaként szolgál, egyúttal tisztelegve a hatalmas múlttal rendelkező esemény és Zandvoort előtt.
Hollandia hosszú évtizedekkel ezelőtt már futamot rendezhetett a Forma-1-ben, de a 80-as évek közepe óta nem láthatták vendégül a királykategória mezőnyét. Ennek most vége, így csak az a kérdés maradt, hogy 2020-ban, vagy 2021-ben térnek vissza.
Eredetileg ma rendezték volna meg a Holland Nagydíjat, de erre most nem kerülhet sor a koronavírus miatt, ugyanakkor nem kizárt, hogy egy későbbi időpontban nézők nélkül meg tudják ezt tenni. Zandvoortban azonban nem rajonganak az ötletért.
Max Verstappen és Alexander Albon a korábban leforgatott reklámfilmben több helyszínen is megjelent, és egy igen látványos csapatást hoztak össze a V8-as motorral hajtott F1-es versenygépek volánja mögött.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing and Jeffrey Herlings
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
