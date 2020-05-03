Forma-1
Francia Nagydíj
25 jún.
28 jún.
Osztrák Nagydíj
02 júl.
05 júl.
Brit Nagydíj
16 júl.
19 júl.
Magyar Nagydíj
30 júl.
02 aug.
Belga Nagydíj
27 aug.
30 aug.
Olasz Nagydíj
03 szept.
06 szept.
Szingapúri Nagydíj
17 szept.
20 szept.
Orosz Nagydíj
24 szept.
27 szept.
Japán Nagydíj
08 okt.
11 okt.
Egyesült Államok Nagydíj
22 okt.
25 okt.
Mexikói Nagydíj
29 okt.
01 nov.
Brazil Nagydíj
12 nov.
15 nov.
Abu Dhabi Nagydíj
26 nov.
29 nov.
Forma-1 / Holland Nagydíj / Galéria

Képekben is a Red Bull holland F1-es „őrülete": a hét tartalma

Képekben is a Red Bull holland F1-es „őrülete": a hét tartalma
Szerző:
2020. máj. 3. 9:00

A videó után itt vannak a hivatalos képek Max Verstappen és Alexander Albon hollandiai csapatársáról, amit a visszatérő Holland Nagydíj tiszteletére, promóciójának készítettek.

Nemrég számoltunk be a Red Bull által kiadott exkluzív videós anyagról, ami a Holland Nagydíj promóciójaként szolgál, egyúttal tisztelegve a hatalmas múlttal rendelkező esemény és Zandvoort előtt.

Még több F1 hír:

Hollandia hosszú évtizedekkel ezelőtt már futamot rendezhetett a Forma-1-ben, de a 80-as évek közepe óta nem láthatták vendégül a királykategória mezőnyét. Ennek most vége, így csak az a kérdés maradt, hogy 2020-ban, vagy 2021-ben térnek vissza.

Eredetileg ma rendezték volna meg a Holland Nagydíjat, de erre most nem kerülhet sor a koronavírus miatt, ugyanakkor nem kizárt, hogy egy későbbi időpontban nézők nélkül meg tudják ezt tenni. Zandvoortban azonban nem rajonganak az ötletért.

Max Verstappen és Alexander Albon a korábban leforgatott reklámfilmben több helyszínen is megjelent, és egy igen látványos csapatást hoztak össze a V8-as motorral hajtott F1-es versenygépek volánja mögött.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
1/21

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
2/21

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
3/21

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
4/21

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
5/21

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
6/21

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
7/21

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing and Jeffrey Herlings

Max Verstappen, Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing and Jeffrey Herlings
8/21

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
9/21

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
10/21

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
11/21

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
12/21

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
13/21

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
14/21

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
15/21

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
16/21

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
17/21

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
18/21

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
19/21

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
20/21

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
21/21

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

