Képekben az F1-es Stájer Nagydíj csütörtöki napja a Red Bull Ringről

Remek hangulatban zajlott a csütörtöki médianap a Red Bull Ringen, akárcsak egy héttel ezelőtt, mivel ugyanaz maradt a helyszín. Soha ezelőtt nem volt példa erre a Forma-1-ben, de a koronavírus minden lehetséges forgatókönyvet átírt.

A csapatok megkezdték a felkészülést a folytatásra, ami igen aktív lehet, hiszen az előző hétről már bőven rendelkeznek információkkal az autóról és a pályáról. Ez pedig más dinamikát adhat a szabadedzéseknek is.

Most azonban még maradjunk egy kicsit a csütörtöknél, mert rengeteg kép készült a Red Bull Ringen, amiket most meg is nézhettek az oldalunkon keresztül. Ne feledjétek, az eddig megszokottakhoz hasonlóan mindent élőben fogunk közvetíteni számotokra.

Ezzel kompenzálhatja a Red Bull a hátrányát a Mercedesszel szemben

