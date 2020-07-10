Forma-1
Forma-1 / Stájer Nagydíj / Galéria

Képekben az F1-es Stájer Nagydíj csütörtöki napja a Red Bull Ringről

Képekben az F1-es Stájer Nagydíj csütörtöki napja a Red Bull Ringről
Szerző:
2020. júl. 10. 9:30

Nagyszerű képek érkeztek az idei Stájer Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, amit a pénteki program követ a szabadedzésekkel, majd jön az FP3, az időmérő és a verseny.

Remek hangulatban zajlott a csütörtöki médianap a Red Bull Ringen, akárcsak egy héttel ezelőtt, mivel ugyanaz maradt a helyszín. Soha ezelőtt nem volt példa erre a Forma-1-ben, de a koronavírus minden lehetséges forgatókönyvet átírt.

A csapatok megkezdték a felkészülést a folytatásra, ami igen aktív lehet, hiszen az előző hétről már bőven rendelkeznek információkkal az autóról és a pályáról. Ez pedig más dinamikát adhat a szabadedzéseknek is.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
1/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 in the pit lane

The Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 in the pit lane
2/315

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 in the pit lane

The Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 in the pit lane
3/315

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 in the pit lane

The Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 in the pit lane
4/315

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
5/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
6/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
7/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
8/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
9/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
10/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Renault mechanics with the Renault F1 Team R.S.20 in the pit lane

Renault mechanics with the Renault F1 Team R.S.20 in the pit lane
11/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Renault mechanics with the Renault F1 Team R.S.20 in the pit lane

Renault mechanics with the Renault F1 Team R.S.20 in the pit lane
12/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Renault mechanics with the Renault F1 Team R.S.20 in the pit lane

Renault mechanics with the Renault F1 Team R.S.20 in the pit lane
13/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
14/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
15/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
16/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
17/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

McLaren mechanics installing the front wing on the car of Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

McLaren mechanics installing the front wing on the car of Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
18/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
19/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
20/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
21/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
22/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
23/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
24/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
25/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point
26/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point
27/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
28/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo
29/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Ferrari mechanics push the car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000 in the pit lane

Ferrari mechanics push the car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000 in the pit lane
30/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari mechanics push the car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000 in the pit lane

Ferrari mechanics push the car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000 in the pit lane
31/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari mechanics push the car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000 in the pit lane

Ferrari mechanics push the car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000 in the pit lane
32/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
33/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
34/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
35/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1, and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1, and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
36/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1
37/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1
38/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
39/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
40/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
41/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
42/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
43/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
44/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
45/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Bradley Lord, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1

Bradley Lord, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
46/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Bradley Lord, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1

Bradley Lord, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
47/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
48/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
49/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
50/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
51/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
52/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
53/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
54/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
55/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
56/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
57/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
58/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
59/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
60/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
61/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
62/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
63/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference
64/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
65/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
66/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
67/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
68/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
69/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
70/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
71/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
72/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
73/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
74/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
75/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
76/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
77/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
78/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
79/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
80/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
81/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
82/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
83/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
84/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
85/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the press conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the press conference
86/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
87/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
88/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
89/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
90/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
91/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
92/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
93/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
94/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
95/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
96/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
97/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
98/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
99/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
100/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
101/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
102/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
103/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
104/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
105/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
106/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
107/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
108/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
109/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
110/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
111/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
112/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
113/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
114/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
115/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
116/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
117/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 in the press conference

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 in the press conference
118/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 in the press conference

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 in the press conference
119/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri in the press conference
120/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri in the press conference
121/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
122/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
123/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference
124/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference
125/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference
126/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference
127/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference
128/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 in the press conference
129/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 in the press conference
130/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 in the press conference
131/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference
132/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference
133/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference
134/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference
135/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
136/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Chairs being sanitized between driver interviews

Chairs being sanitized between driver interviews
137/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference
138/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference
139/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference
140/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference
141/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference
142/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
143/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
144/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
145/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
146/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
147/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
148/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
149/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
150/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
151/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
152/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the press conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the press conference
153/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the press conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the press conference
154/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
155/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
156/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference
157/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference
158/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference
159/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference
160/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference
161/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
162/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
163/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
164/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
165/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
166/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
167/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
168/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
169/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
170/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
171/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Haas VF-20 brake detail

Haas VF-20 brake detail
172/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing in the press conference

George Russell, Williams Racing in the press conference
173/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

George Russell, Williams Racing in the press conference

George Russell, Williams Racing in the press conference
174/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

George Russell, Williams Racing in the press conference

George Russell, Williams Racing in the press conference
175/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

George Russell, Williams Racing and Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference

George Russell, Williams Racing and Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference
176/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

George Russell, Williams Racing and Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference

George Russell, Williams Racing and Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference
177/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
178/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
179/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
180/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
181/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
182/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
183/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
184/315

Fotót készítette: FIA

The Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 is pushed into the FIA technical inspection pit garage

The Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 is pushed into the FIA technical inspection pit garage
185/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43 is pushed down the pit lane

The Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43 is pushed down the pit lane
186/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Mercedes safety car drivers past an empty grandstand illuminated by multi-coloured lighting

The Mercedes safety car drivers past an empty grandstand illuminated by multi-coloured lighting
187/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Alexander Albon Red Bull Racing RB16 is worked on in the team's pit garage

The Alexander Albon Red Bull Racing RB16 is worked on in the team's pit garage
188/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
189/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
190/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sergey Sirotkin, Renault

Sergey Sirotkin, Renault
191/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergey Sirotkin, Renault

Sergey Sirotkin, Renault
192/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergey Sirotkin, Renault

Sergey Sirotkin, Renault
193/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Stuart Morrison, Head Of Communications, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Stuart Morrison, Head Of Communications, Haas F1 Team
194/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Stuart Morrison, Head Of Communications, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Stuart Morrison, Head Of Communications, Haas F1 Team
195/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, eats a meal

Lando Norris, McLaren, eats a meal
196/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
197/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
198/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
199/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
200/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
201/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
202/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
203/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
204/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
205/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
206/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
207/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance being used for pit stop practice

Car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance being used for pit stop practice
208/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
209/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
210/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

An illuminated grandstand for Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

An illuminated grandstand for Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
211/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

An illuminated grandstand for Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

An illuminated grandstand for Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
212/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

An illuminated grandstand

An illuminated grandstand
213/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing, talks to colleagues outside of the team's pit garage

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing, talks to colleagues outside of the team's pit garage
214/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing, in the pit lane

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing, in the pit lane
215/315

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

A Mercedes safety car

A Mercedes safety car
216/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A grandstand is illuminated with the number 77 of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance

A grandstand is illuminated with the number 77 of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
217/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Track Security

Track Security
218/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Track overview

Track overview
219/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The start light gantry on the pit straight

The start light gantry on the pit straight
220/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Red Bull Honda garage

The Red Bull Honda garage
221/315

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The Red Bull Honda garage

The Red Bull Honda garage
222/315

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The McLaren garage

The McLaren garage
223/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Alpha Tauri Honda garage

The Alpha Tauri Honda garage
224/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point speaks to the media

Sergio Perez, Racing Point speaks to the media
225/315

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point speaks to the media

Sergio Perez, Racing Point speaks to the media
226/315

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point speaks to the media

Sergio Perez, Racing Point speaks to the media
227/315

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Renault nose cones

Renault nose cones
228/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Racing Point nose cones in the pit lane

Racing Point nose cones in the pit lane
229/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pirelli trackside signage

Pirelli trackside signage
230/315

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Pirelli trackside signage

Pirelli trackside signage
231/315

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Pirelli personnel walk the track

Pirelli personnel walk the track
232/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Paul di Resta, Sky, TV arrives at the track

Paul di Resta, Sky, TV arrives at the track
233/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Martin Brundle, Sky TV, Jenson Button, Sky TV and David Croft, Sky TV arrive at the track

Martin Brundle, Sky TV, Jenson Button, Sky TV and David Croft, Sky TV arrive at the track
234/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Martin Brundle, Sky TV, Jenson Button, Sky TV and David Croft, Sky TV arrive at the track

Martin Brundle, Sky TV, Jenson Button, Sky TV and David Croft, Sky TV arrive at the track
235/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, walks the track with colleagues

Lando Norris, McLaren, walks the track with colleagues
236/315

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, walks the track with colleagues

Lando Norris, McLaren, walks the track with colleagues
237/315

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren play football

Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren play football
238/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren play football

Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren play football
239/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren play football

Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren play football
240/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, walks the track
241/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Jenson Button, Sky TV arrives at the track

Jenson Button, Sky TV arrives at the track
242/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Haas Mechanic on a scooter

Haas Mechanic on a scooter
243/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing and Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing and Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
244/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing and Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing and Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
245/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing
246/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing
247/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Front wings and nose bodywork outside of the McLaren garage

Front wings and nose bodywork outside of the McLaren garage
248/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

David Croft, Sky TV arrives at the track

David Croft, Sky TV arrives at the track
249/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren plays football

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren plays football
250/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren plays football

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren plays football
251/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Bodywork in the pit lane outside of the Red Bull Honda garage

Bodywork in the pit lane outside of the Red Bull Honda garage
252/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Bodywork in the pit lane outside of the Red Bull Honda garage

Bodywork in the pit lane outside of the Red Bull Honda garage
253/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Bodywork in the pit lane outside of the Red Bull Honda garage

Bodywork in the pit lane outside of the Red Bull Honda garage
254/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Bodywork in the pit lane outside of the Ferrari garage

Bodywork in the pit lane outside of the Ferrari garage
255/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Bodywork in the pit lane outside of the Ferrari garage

Bodywork in the pit lane outside of the Ferrari garage
256/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Bodywork in the pit lane outside of the Ferrari garage

Bodywork in the pit lane outside of the Ferrari garage
257/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

An FOM television cameraman at work

An FOM television cameraman at work
258/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

An FOM television cameraman at work

An FOM television cameraman at work
259/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alpha Tauri Honda bodywork in the pit lane

Alpha Tauri Honda bodywork in the pit lane
260/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A scenic view of the paddock, including motorhomes and transporters

A scenic view of the paddock, including motorhomes and transporters
261/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

A scenic view of the paddock and television compound

A scenic view of the paddock and television compound
262/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

-0

-0
263/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Front wings of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Front wings of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
264/315

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Front wings of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Front wings of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
265/315

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport
266/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport
267/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport
268/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Starting grid overview

Starting grid overview
269/315

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the circuit

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the circuit
270/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the circuit

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the circuit
271/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the circuit

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the circuit
272/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point walks the track

Sergio Perez, Racing Point walks the track
273/315

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Pirelli engineers on the track walk

Pirelli engineers on the track walk
274/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport and Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda

Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport and Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda
275/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his team

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his team
276/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his engineers

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his engineers
277/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his engineers

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his engineers
278/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his engineers

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his engineers
279/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his engineers

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his engineers
280/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team
281/315

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team
282/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team
283/315

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his enginners

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his enginners
284/315

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his engineers

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his engineers
285/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his engineers

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his engineers
286/315

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his engineer

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his engineer
287/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
288/315

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
289/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing with his helmet

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing with his helmet
290/315

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing arrives at the track

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing arrives at the track
291/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing arrives at the track

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing arrives at the track
292/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Haas VF-20 brake duct detail

Haas VF-20 brake duct detail
293/315

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-20 brake disc detail

Haas VF-20 brake disc detail
294/315

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-20 brake detail

Haas VF-20 brake detail
295/315

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF1000 brake duct detail

Ferrari SF1000 brake duct detail
296/315

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF1000 brake duct detail

Ferrari SF1000 brake duct detail
297/315

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF1000 brake duct detail

Ferrari SF1000 brake duct detail
298/315

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport arrive at the track

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport arrive at the track
299/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport
300/315

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport
301/315

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport
302/315

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport
303/315

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Members of the Williams team arrive at the track

Members of the Williams team arrive at the track
304/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Members of the Red Bull Racing team arrive at the track

Members of the Red Bull Racing team arrive at the track
305/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Members of the Mercedes F1 team Performance arrive at the track.

Members of the Mercedes F1 team Performance arrive at the track.
306/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Members of the AlphaTauri team arrive at the track

Members of the AlphaTauri team arrive at the track
307/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport and Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda

Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport and Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda
308/315

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport and Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda

Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport and Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda
309/315

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Mario Isola of Pirelli arrives at the track

Mario Isola of Pirelli arrives at the track
310/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Garage of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20

Garage of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
311/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Garage of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35

Garage of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
312/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Garage of Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Garage of Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
313/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Garage of Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

Garage of Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
314/315

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing arrives at the track

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing arrives at the track
315/315

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Most azonban még maradjunk egy kicsit a csütörtöknél, mert rengeteg kép készült a Red Bull Ringen, amiket most meg is nézhettek az oldalunkon keresztül. Ne feledjétek, az eddig megszokottakhoz hasonlóan mindent élőben fogunk közvetíteni számotokra.

