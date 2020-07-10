Képekben az F1-es Stájer Nagydíj csütörtöki napja a Red Bull Ringről
Nagyszerű képek érkeztek az idei Stájer Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, amit a pénteki program követ a szabadedzésekkel, majd jön az FP3, az időmérő és a verseny.
Remek hangulatban zajlott a csütörtöki médianap a Red Bull Ringen, akárcsak egy héttel ezelőtt, mivel ugyanaz maradt a helyszín. Soha ezelőtt nem volt példa erre a Forma-1-ben, de a koronavírus minden lehetséges forgatókönyvet átírt.
A csapatok megkezdték a felkészülést a folytatásra, ami igen aktív lehet, hiszen az előző hétről már bőven rendelkeznek információkkal az autóról és a pályáról. Ez pedig más dinamikát adhat a szabadedzéseknek is.
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
The Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
The Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
The Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Renault mechanics with the Renault F1 Team R.S.20 in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Renault mechanics with the Renault F1 Team R.S.20 in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Renault mechanics with the Renault F1 Team R.S.20 in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
McLaren mechanics installing the front wing on the car of Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Ferrari mechanics push the car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000 in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari mechanics push the car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000 in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari mechanics push the car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000 in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1, and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Bradley Lord, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Bradley Lord, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Chairs being sanitized between driver interviews
Fotót készítette: FIA
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Haas VF-20 brake detail
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
George Russell, Williams Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
George Russell, Williams Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
George Russell, Williams Racing and Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
George Russell, Williams Racing and Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
The Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 is pushed into the FIA technical inspection pit garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43 is pushed down the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The Mercedes safety car drivers past an empty grandstand illuminated by multi-coloured lighting
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The Alexander Albon Red Bull Racing RB16 is worked on in the team's pit garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergey Sirotkin, Renault
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergey Sirotkin, Renault
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergey Sirotkin, Renault
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Stuart Morrison, Head Of Communications, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Stuart Morrison, Head Of Communications, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, eats a meal
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance being used for pit stop practice
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
An illuminated grandstand for Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
An illuminated grandstand for Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
An illuminated grandstand
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing, talks to colleagues outside of the team's pit garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing, in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
A Mercedes safety car
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A grandstand is illuminated with the number 77 of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Track Security
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Track overview
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The start light gantry on the pit straight
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The Red Bull Honda garage
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
The Red Bull Honda garage
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
The McLaren garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The Alpha Tauri Honda garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Renault nose cones
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Racing Point nose cones in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pirelli trackside signage
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Pirelli trackside signage
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Pirelli personnel walk the track
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Paul di Resta, Sky, TV arrives at the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Martin Brundle, Sky TV, Jenson Button, Sky TV and David Croft, Sky TV arrive at the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Martin Brundle, Sky TV, Jenson Button, Sky TV and David Croft, Sky TV arrive at the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, walks the track with colleagues
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, walks the track with colleagues
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren play football
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren play football
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren play football
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Jenson Button, Sky TV arrives at the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Haas Mechanic on a scooter
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing and Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing and Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Front wings and nose bodywork outside of the McLaren garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
David Croft, Sky TV arrives at the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren plays football
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren plays football
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Bodywork in the pit lane outside of the Red Bull Honda garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Bodywork in the pit lane outside of the Red Bull Honda garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Bodywork in the pit lane outside of the Red Bull Honda garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Bodywork in the pit lane outside of the Ferrari garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Bodywork in the pit lane outside of the Ferrari garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Bodywork in the pit lane outside of the Ferrari garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
An FOM television cameraman at work
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
An FOM television
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alpha Tauri Honda bodywork in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A scenic view of the paddock, including motorhomes and transporters
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
A scenic view of the paddock and television compound
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
-0
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Front wings of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Front wings of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Starting grid overview
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the circuit
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the circuit
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the circuit
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point walks the track
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Pirelli engineers on the track walk
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport and Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his team
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his engineers
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his engineers
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his engineers
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his engineers
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his enginners
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his engineers
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his engineers
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his engineer
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing with his helmet
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing arrives at the track
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing arrives at the track
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Haas VF-20 brake duct detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Haas VF-20 brake disc detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Haas VF-20 brake detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF1000 brake duct detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF1000 brake duct detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF1000 brake duct detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport arrive at the track
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Members of the Williams team arrive at the track
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Members of the Red Bull Racing team arrive at the track
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Members of the Mercedes F1 team Performance arrive at the track.
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Members of the AlphaTauri team arrive at the track
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport and Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport and Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Mario Isola of Pirelli arrives at the track
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Garage of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Garage of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Garage of Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Garage of Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing arrives at the track
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Most azonban még maradjunk egy kicsit a csütörtöknél, mert rengeteg kép készült a Red Bull Ringen, amiket most meg is nézhettek az oldalunkon keresztül. Ne feledjétek, az eddig megszokottakhoz hasonlóan mindent élőben fogunk közvetíteni számotokra.
