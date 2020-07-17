Forma-1
Forma-1
V
Forma-1
Osztrák Nagydíj
03 júl.
-
05 júl.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Stájer Nagydíj
10 júl.
-
12 júl.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Magyar Nagydíj
17 júl.
-
19 júl.
FP1
01 Óra
:
08 Perc
:
16 Másodperc
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Brit Nagydíj
31 júl.
-
02 aug.
Hátralévő idő:
13 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Belga Nagydíj
Jegyek
28 aug.
-
30 aug.
Hátralévő idő:
41 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Olasz Nagydíj
04 szept.
-
06 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
48 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Szingapúri Nagydíj
Jegyek
17 szept.
-
20 szept.
Canceled
V
Forma-1
Orosz Nagydíj
Jegyek
25 szept.
-
27 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
69 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Japán Nagydíj
Jegyek
08 okt.
-
11 okt.
Canceled
V
Forma-1
Egyesült Államok Nagydíj
Jegyek
23 okt.
-
25 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
97 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Mexikói Nagydíj
30 okt.
-
01 nov.
Hátralévő idő:
104 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Brazil Nagydíj
Jegyek
13 nov.
-
15 nov.
Hátralévő idő:
118 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Abu Dhabi Nagydíj
Jegyek
27 nov.
-
29 nov.
Hátralévő idő:
132 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Teljes eredmény:
Menetrend Eredmények Tabella
Bejelentkezés

Motorsport Network

TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop

Letölthető alkalmazások

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.
TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop
Előző Következő
Forma-1 / Magyar Nagydíj / Galéria

300 kép az F1-es Magyar Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról a Hungaroringről

megosztás
hozzászólás
300 kép az F1-es Magyar Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról a Hungaroringről
Szerző:
2020. júl. 17. 7:00

Nagyszerű képek érkeztek az idei Magyar Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, amit a pénteki program követ a szabadedzésekkel, majd jön az FP3, az időmérő és a verseny.

Jó hangulatban zajlott a csütörtöki médianap a magyar pályán, hasonlóan az elmúlt két héthez a Red Bull Ringen. Most azonban már a Hungaroring a helyszín, ahol a 80-as évek közepe óta látják vendégül az F1-es mezőnyt. 

A csapatok megkezdték a felkészülést a folytatásra, ami aktívnak és érdekesnek ígérkezik, mivel vannak új fejlesztések, és az időjárás trükkös lehet. Nem kizárt, hogy leszakad az ég, ami megkavarhatja a sorrendet. 

Slider
Lista

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 speaks to the media

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 speaks to the media
1/300

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 speaks to the media

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 speaks to the media
2/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
3/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
4/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
5/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
6/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
7/300

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

The Esteban Ocon Renault F1 Team R.S.20 is worked on in the team's garage

The Esteban Ocon Renault F1 Team R.S.20 is worked on in the team's garage
8/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Steering wheel detail of the Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Steering wheel detail of the Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing C39
9/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Sette Camara walks the track with team members

Sergio Sette Camara walks the track with team members
10/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the track with team members

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the track with team members
11/300

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the track

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the track
12/300

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the track

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the track
13/300

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the track

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the track
14/300

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the track

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the track
15/300

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the track

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the track
16/300

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the track

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the track
17/300

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
18/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
19/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Will Hings

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Will Hings
20/300

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
21/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
22/300

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
23/300

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
24/300

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
25/300

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
26/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
27/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
28/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
29/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the press conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the press conference
30/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the press conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the press conference
31/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the press conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the press conference
32/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the press conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the press conference
33/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
34/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 floor detail

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 floor detail
35/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 brake detail

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 brake detail
36/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing RB16 brake detail

Red Bull Racing RB16 brake detail
37/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, walks thetrack with team members

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, walks thetrack with team members
38/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, walks the track

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, walks the track
39/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
40/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
41/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference
42/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference
43/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
44/300

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
45/300

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Mercedes team members at work

Mercedes team members at work
46/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes Pit stop practice with the car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Mercedes Pit stop practice with the car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
47/300

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Mercedes mechanics at work in the team's garage

Mercedes mechanics at work in the team's garage
48/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes mechanic with Pirelli tyres

Mercedes mechanic with Pirelli tyres
49/300

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Mechanics work on the Daniel Ricciardo Renault F1 Team R.S.20 in the team's garage

Mechanics work on the Daniel Ricciardo Renault F1 Team R.S.20 in the team's garage
50/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mechanics work on the Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Mechanics work on the Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing C39
51/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

McLaren front wings and nose cone

McLaren front wings and nose cone
52/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
53/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
54/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
55/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
56/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
57/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
58/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
59/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
60/300

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, walks the track with team members

Lando Norris, McLaren, walks the track with team members
61/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
62/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
63/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
64/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
65/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, walks the track
66/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point
67/300

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
68/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
69/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
70/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
71/300

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
72/300

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
73/300

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
74/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
75/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
76/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
77/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
78/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
79/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Haas mechanics at work in the team's garage

Haas mechanics at work in the team's garage
80/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing in the press conference

George Russell, Williams Racing in the press conference
81/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Front wing detail of the Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Front wing detail of the Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
82/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Front wing detail of the Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Front wing detail of the Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
83/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
84/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
85/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
86/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
87/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
88/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
89/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
90/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
91/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF1000 front suspension detail

Ferrari SF1000 front suspension detail
92/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF1000 engine detail

Ferrari SF1000 engine detail
93/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari nose coses and front wings in the pit lane

Ferrari nose coses and front wings in the pit lane
94/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari nose coses and front wings in the pit lane

Ferrari nose coses and front wings in the pit lane
95/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari mechnanics at work in the team's garage on a Ferrari SF1000

Ferrari mechnanics at work in the team's garage on a Ferrari SF1000
96/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari mechnanics at work in the team's garage on a Ferrari SF1000

Ferrari mechnanics at work in the team's garage on a Ferrari SF1000
97/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari mechnanics at work in the team's garage and SF1000 engine detail

Ferrari mechnanics at work in the team's garage and SF1000 engine detail
98/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 in the press conference

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 in the press conference
99/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 in the press conference

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 in the press conference
100/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 in the press conference

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 in the press conference
101/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri in the press conference
102/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri in the press conference
103/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
104/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference
105/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference
106/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference
107/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference
108/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference
109/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference
110/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference
111/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference
112/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference
113/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
114/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference
115/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference
116/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference
117/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
118/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Brake detail on the Daniel Ricciardo Renault F1 Team R.S.20 in the team's garage

Brake detail on the Daniel Ricciardo Renault F1 Team R.S.20 in the team's garage
119/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Bodywork detail of the Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance

Bodywork detail of the Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
120/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
121/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
122/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
123/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
124/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Andrea Stella, Racing Director, McLaren

Andrea Stella, Racing Director, McLaren
125/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail
126/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail
127/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail
128/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail
129/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail
130/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
131/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
132/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

A Renault F1 Team R.S.20 engine cover in the pit lane

A Renault F1 Team R.S.20 engine cover in the pit lane
133/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A McLaren mechanic at work on a front wing endplate

A McLaren mechanic at work on a front wing endplate
134/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A McLaren mechanic at work on a front wing endplate

A McLaren mechanic at work on a front wing endplate
135/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A front wing of the Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.20

A front wing of the Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
136/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A front wing from an Esteban Ocon Renault F1 Team R.S.20

A front wing from an Esteban Ocon Renault F1 Team R.S.20
137/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
138/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
139/300

Fotót készítette: FIA

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, walks the track with colleagues including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, walks the track with colleagues including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer
140/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, walks the track with colleagues including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, walks the track with colleagues including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer
141/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, walks the track with colleagues including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, walks the track with colleagues including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer
142/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Photographers Russell Batchelor, Andy Hone and Mark Thompson

Photographers Russell Batchelor, Andy Hone and Mark Thompson
143/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Photographer Charles Coates

Photographer Charles Coates
144/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
145/300

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, walks the track with colleagues

Lando Norris, McLaren, walks the track with colleagues
146/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren, walks the track
147/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
148/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
149/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
150/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
151/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
152/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
153/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG
154/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing plays football

George Russell, Williams Racing plays football
155/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1, walks the circuit

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1, walks the circuit
156/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 walks the circuit

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 walks the circuit
157/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, walks the circuit

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, walks the circuit
158/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, walks the circuit

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, walks the circuit
159/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, walks the circuit

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, walks the circuit
160/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren walks the track

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren walks the track
161/300

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1, walks the track with colleagues

Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1, walks the track with colleagues
162/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track
163/300

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri arrive

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri arrive
164/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
165/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
166/300

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
167/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
168/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
169/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
170/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
171/300

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
172/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ruth Buscombe, Head of Race Strategy, Alfa Romeo Racing walks the track

Ruth Buscombe, Head of Race Strategy, Alfa Romeo Racing walks the track
173/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
174/300

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
175/300

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
176/300

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
177/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
178/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Roger Benoit, journalist

Roger Benoit, journalist
179/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo
180/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo
181/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Rob Smedley, FIA Technical Consultant

Rob Smedley, FIA Technical Consultant
182/300

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Rob Smedley, FIA Technical Consultant

Rob Smedley, FIA Technical Consultant
183/300

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Rob Smedley, FIA Technical Consultant

Rob Smedley, FIA Technical Consultant
184/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Reporter Tom Clarkson and Justin Hynes arrrive at the circuit

Reporter Tom Clarkson and Justin Hynes arrrive at the circuit
185/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pit straight detail, including Aramco signage

Pit straight detail, including Aramco signage
186/300

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Pirelli transporters in the paddock

Pirelli transporters in the paddock
187/300

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri walks the track

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri walks the track
188/300

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri walks the track

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri walks the track
189/300

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri arrives

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri arrives
190/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri arrives

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri arrives
191/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri arrives

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri arrives
192/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
193/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
194/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
195/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
196/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
197/300

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
198/300

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
199/300

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
200/300

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
201/300

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
202/300

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, and Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari arrive at the circuit

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, and Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari arrive at the circuit
203/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, arrives at the circuit

Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, arrives at the circuit
204/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, arrives at the circuit

Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, arrives at the circuit
205/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari

Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
206/300

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
207/300

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
208/300

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
209/300

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
210/300

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
211/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
212/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
213/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
214/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
215/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
216/300

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
217/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
218/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
219/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
220/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
221/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
222/300

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
223/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
224/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing
225/300

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing
226/300

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing
227/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing
228/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 walks the track

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 walks the track
229/300

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
230/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
231/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
232/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
233/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
234/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
235/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
236/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
237/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
238/300

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri walks the track

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri walks the track
239/300

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
240/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 arrives

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 arrives
241/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1
242/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1
243/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1
244/300

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1
245/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1
246/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1
247/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1
248/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, Williams Racing

Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, Williams Racing
249/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, Williams Racing

Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, Williams Racing
250/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks the track with colleagues including Jock Clear

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks the track with colleagues including Jock Clear
251/300

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks the track with colleagues including Jock Clear

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks the track with colleagues including Jock Clear
252/300

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track
253/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track
254/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track
255/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track
256/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track
257/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren walks the track

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren walks the track
258/300

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren walks the track

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren walks the track
259/300

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
260/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
261/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
262/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
263/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
264/300

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track
265/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
266/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
267/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
268/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
269/300

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren
270/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren
271/300

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren
272/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A Ferrari team member arrives at the circuit

A Ferrari team member arrives at the circuit
273/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport arrive

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport arrive
274/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport arrive

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport arrive
275/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport arrive

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport arrive
276/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda
277/300

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing engineers arrive and are heat checked

Red Bull Racing engineers arrive and are heat checked
278/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing engineers arrive and are heat checked

Red Bull Racing engineers arrive and are heat checked
279/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing engineers arrive

Red Bull Racing engineers arrive
280/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pirelli mechanics arrive

Pirelli mechanics arrive
281/300

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
282/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
283/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
284/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
285/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport and Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda arrive

Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport and Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda arrive
286/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
287/300

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
288/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
289/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
290/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
291/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
292/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
293/300

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
294/300

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
295/300

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari arrives and is heat checked

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari arrives and is heat checked
296/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari arrives

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari arrives
297/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
298/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
299/300

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
300/300

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Most azonban még egy kicsit maradjunk egy kicsit a csütörtöknél, mivel rengeteg kép készült a Hungaroringen, amiket most meg is nézhettek az oldalunkon keresztül. Ne feledjétek, az eddig megszokottakhoz hasonlóan mindent élőben fogunk közvetíteni számotokra a hétvégén az élő-szöveges tudósításunk segítségével. 

Az Aston Martin nem véletlenül akarhatja ennyire Vettelt, ha igazak a hírek

Ajánlott videó:

Következő cikk
Mennyire reális a McLaren második helye az F1-es világbajnokságban?

Előző cikk

Mennyire reális a McLaren második helye az F1-es világbajnokságban?

Következő cikk

Sainz is egyre jobbnak és jobbnak látja Norrist a McLarennél

Sainz is egyre jobbnak és jobbnak látja Norrist a McLarennél

Népszerű Ma

Vettel beszélt arról, hogy mi a helyzet közte és a Racing Pont között, részletesen
Forma-1 / Forma-1

Vettel beszélt arról, hogy mi a helyzet közte és a Racing Pont között, részletesen

A Mercedes minden területen kicsivel jobb lehet, mint a Red Bull, de itt az első ziccer?
Forma-1 / Forma-1

A Mercedes minden területen kicsivel jobb lehet, mint a Red Bull, de itt az első ziccer?

Magyar Nagydíj 2020: a hivatalos F1-es időrend
Forma-1 / Forma-1

Magyar Nagydíj 2020: a hivatalos F1-es időrend

A McLaren a Racing Point és a Ferrari miatt kerülhet ki a TOP-5-ből, de ez nem lenne meglepetés
Forma-1 / Forma-1

A McLaren a Racing Point és a Ferrari miatt kerülhet ki a TOP-5-ből, de ez nem lenne meglepetés

Mennyire reális a McLaren második helye az F1-es világbajnokságban?
Forma-1 / Forma-1

Mennyire reális a McLaren második helye az F1-es világbajnokságban?

Sajtó: Pérez az Alfa Romeóhoz vagy a Haashoz tarthat, Vettelt két hét múlva jelenthetik be?
Forma-1 / Forma-1

Sajtó: Pérez az Alfa Romeóhoz vagy a Haashoz tarthat, Vettelt két hét múlva jelenthetik be?

Egy szomorú nap: ma 5 éve hunyt el Jules Bianchi
Forma-1 / Forma-1

Egy szomorú nap: ma 5 éve hunyt el Jules Bianchi

Marko: Vettel sokkal értékesebb, mint Perez
Forma-1 / Forma-1

Marko: Vettel sokkal értékesebb, mint Perez

Legfrissebb hírek

Sainz is egyre jobbnak és jobbnak látja Norrist a McLarennél
Forma-1 / Forma-1

Sainz is egyre jobbnak és jobbnak látja Norrist a McLarennél

300 kép az F1-es Magyar Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról a Hungaroringről
Forma-1 / Forma-1

300 kép az F1-es Magyar Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról a Hungaroringről

Mennyire reális a McLaren második helye az F1-es világbajnokságban?
Forma-1 / Forma-1

Mennyire reális a McLaren második helye az F1-es világbajnokságban?

Összesített nagy F1-es technikai képgaléria a Magyar Nagydíjról
TECHZÓNA / TECHZÓNA

Összesített nagy F1-es technikai képgaléria a Magyar Nagydíjról

Hozzászólások betöltése

Cikk részletei:

Sorozat Forma-1
Esemény Magyar Nagydíj
Szerző Hujber Dávid

Népszerű

1
Forma-1

Vettel beszélt arról, hogy mi a helyzet közte és a Racing Pont között, részletesen

2
TECHZÓNA

Saját trükkös megoldása okozhatta a Mercedes váltóproblémáját

3
Forma-1

A Mercedes minden területen kicsivel jobb lehet, mint a Red Bull, de itt az első ziccer?

4
Forma-1

Mennyire reális a McLaren második helye az F1-es világbajnokságban?

5
Forma-1

Magyar Nagydíj 2020: a hivatalos F1-es időrend

Legfrissebb videók

Így nézett volna ki a fordított rajtrács a kvalifikációs futamon 01:06
Forma-1

Így nézett volna ki a fordított rajtrács a kvalifikációs futamon

Művészi videón a Williams új F1-es festése 01:32
Forma-1

Művészi videón a Williams új F1-es festése

Hivatalos videón a Ferrari „visszatérése” Mugellóból 01:02
Forma-1

Hivatalos videón a Ferrari „visszatérése” Mugellóból

Hivatalos videón a Ferrari különleges „visszatérése” Leclerc-kel 00:49
Forma-1

Hivatalos videón a Ferrari különleges „visszatérése” Leclerc-kel

A Ferrari rövidfilmje Leclerc-rel a főszerepben! 05:59
Forma-1

A Ferrari rövidfilmje Leclerc-rel a főszerepben!

Legfrissebb hírek

Sainz is egyre jobbnak és jobbnak látja Norrist a McLarennél
F1

Sainz is egyre jobbnak és jobbnak látja Norrist a McLarennél

300 kép az F1-es Magyar Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról a Hungaroringről
F1

300 kép az F1-es Magyar Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról a Hungaroringről

Mennyire reális a McLaren második helye az F1-es világbajnokságban?
F1

Mennyire reális a McLaren második helye az F1-es világbajnokságban?

Összesített nagy F1-es technikai képgaléria a Magyar Nagydíjról
ZÓNA

Összesített nagy F1-es technikai képgaléria a Magyar Nagydíjról

A McLaren a Racing Point és a Ferrari miatt kerülhet ki a TOP-5-ből, de ez nem lenne meglepetés
F1

A McLaren a Racing Point és a Ferrari miatt kerülhet ki a TOP-5-ből, de ez nem lenne meglepetés

Iratkozz fel hírlevelünkre

A Motorsport.com alkalmazás

Sorozat

Motorsport Network

Kapcsolat

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.