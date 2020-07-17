300 kép az F1-es Magyar Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról a Hungaroringről
Nagyszerű képek érkeztek az idei Magyar Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, amit a pénteki program követ a szabadedzésekkel, majd jön az FP3, az időmérő és a verseny.
Jó hangulatban zajlott a csütörtöki médianap a magyar pályán, hasonlóan az elmúlt két héthez a Red Bull Ringen. Most azonban már a Hungaroring a helyszín, ahol a 80-as évek közepe óta látják vendégül az F1-es mezőnyt.
A csapatok megkezdték a felkészülést a folytatásra, ami aktívnak és érdekesnek ígérkezik, mivel vannak új fejlesztések, és az időjárás trükkös lehet. Nem kizárt, hogy leszakad az ég, ami megkavarhatja a sorrendet.
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: FIA
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
The Esteban Ocon Renault F1 Team R.S.20 is worked on in the team's garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Steering wheel detail of the Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Sette Camara walks the track with team members
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the track with team members
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Will Hings
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Renault F1 Team R.S.20 floor detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Renault F1 Team R.S.20 brake detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing RB16 brake detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, walks thetrack with team members
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Mercedes team members at work
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes Pit stop practice with the car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Mercedes mechanics at work in the team's garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes mechanic with Pirelli tyres
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Mechanics work on the Daniel Ricciardo Renault F1 Team R.S.20 in the team's garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mechanics work on the Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
McLaren front wings and nose cone
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, walks the track with team members
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Haas mechanics at work in the team's garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Front wing detail of the Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Front wing detail of the Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000 front suspension detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000 engine detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari nose coses and front wings in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari nose coses and front wings in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari mechnanics at work in the team's garage on a Ferrari SF1000
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari mechnanics at work in the team's garage on a Ferrari SF1000
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari mechnanics at work in the team's garage and SF1000 engine detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Brake detail on the Daniel Ricciardo Renault F1 Team R.S.20 in the team's garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Bodywork detail of the Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Andrea Stella, Racing Director, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
A Renault F1 Team R.S.20 engine cover in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A McLaren mechanic at work on a front wing endplate
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A McLaren mechanic at work on a front wing endplate
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A front wing of the Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A front wing from an Esteban Ocon Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Fotót készítette: FIA
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, walks the track with colleagues including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, walks the track with colleagues including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, walks the track with colleagues including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Photographers Russell Batchelor, Andy Hone and Mark Thompson
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Photographer Charles Coates
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, walks the track with colleagues
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing plays football
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1, walks the circuit
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 walks the circuit
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, walks the circuit
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, walks the circuit
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, walks the circuit
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1, walks the track with colleagues
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri arrive
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ruth Buscombe, Head of Race Strategy, Alfa Romeo Racing walks the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Roger Benoit, journalist
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Rob Smedley, FIA Technical Consultant
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Rob Smedley, FIA Technical Consultant
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Rob Smedley, FIA Technical Consultant
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Reporter Tom Clarkson and Justin Hynes arrrive at the circuit
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pit straight detail, including Aramco signage
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Pirelli transporters in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri walks the track
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri walks the track
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri arrives
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri arrives
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri arrives
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, and Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari arrive at the circuit
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, arrives at the circuit
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, arrives at the circuit
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 walks the track
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri walks the track
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 arrives
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks the track with colleagues including Jock Clear
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks the track with colleagues including Jock Clear
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A Ferrari team member arrives at the circuit
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport arrive
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport arrive
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport arrive
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing engineers arrive and are heat checked
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing engineers arrive and are heat checked
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing engineers arrive
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pirelli mechanics arrive
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport and Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda arrive
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari arrives and is heat checked
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari arrives
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Most azonban még egy kicsit maradjunk egy kicsit a csütörtöknél, mivel rengeteg kép készült a Hungaroringen, amiket most meg is nézhettek az oldalunkon keresztül. Ne feledjétek, az eddig megszokottakhoz hasonlóan mindent élőben fogunk közvetíteni számotokra a hétvégén az élő-szöveges tudósításunk segítségével.
