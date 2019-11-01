Képekben a csütörtöki nap az F1-es Amerikai Nagydíjról
Főszerepben a csütörtöki médianap, aminek az ideje alatt bemutatták a 2021-es F1-es szabályokat, de emellett egyéb más események is voltak. A versenyzők egy hidegebb kezdést tudhatnak maguk mögött.
A csütörtök mindig különleges, különösen Amerikában, ahol 2012 óta versenyez ismét a Forma-1 mezőnye. Több pilóta is készült egyedi sisakfestéssel, melyek közül Daniel Ricciardo fejfedője tűnik a legötletesebbnek, ami mögötte egy NFL-sisak áll. Az ausztrál mindig készül valamivel, ha Austinba látogat, mert elmondása szerint imádja a várost.
A hu.motorsport.com is készült számotokra valamivel, ami nem más mint egy nagy képgaléria a csütörtöki napról, benne a főszereplőkkel, akik a rajongókkal is találkoztak. Még mielőtt teljes mértékben a pénteki edzésnapra koncentrálnánk, nézzük meg közösen a galériát a Texas állambeli Austinból.
Motorsport.com journalist Erwin Jaeggi interviewing Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Motorsport.com journalist Erwin Jaeggi interviewing Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Williams Racing FW42 steering wheel detail
Williams Racing FW42 steering wheel detail
The Toro Rosso team practise a pit stop
The Toro Rosso team practise a pit stop
The Toro Rosso team practise a pit stop
The Toro Rosso team practise a pit stop
Suspension detail
Suspension detail
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lando Norris, McLaren, play with radio controlled cars for Sky presenter Rachel Brookes
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lando Norris, McLaren, play with radio controlled cars for Sky presenter Rachel Brookes
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lando Norris, McLaren, play with radio controlled cars for Sky presenter Rachel Brookes
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lando Norris, McLaren, play with radio controlled cars for Sky presenter Rachel Brookes
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lando Norris, McLaren, play with radio controlled cars for Sky presenter Rachel Brookes
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Red Bull Racing RB15 suspension detail
Red Bull Racing RB15 suspension detail
Red Bull Racing RB15 detail
Red Bull Racing RB15 detail
Red Bull Racing RB15 bargeboard detail
Red Bull Racing RB15 bargeboard detail
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 detail
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 detail
McLaren MCL34 suspension detail
McLaren MCL34 suspension detail
McLaren MCL34 nose detail
McLaren MCL34 nose detail
McLaren MCL34 engine cover detail and Renault and Petrobras logos
McLaren MCL34 engine cover detail and Renault and Petrobras logos
Mario Andretti, 1978 Formula 1 World Champion
Mario Andretti, 1978 Formula 1 World Champion
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Lando Norris, McLaren, steering wheel detail
Lando Norris, McLaren, steering wheel detail
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Honda Hybrid branding on an engine cover
Honda Hybrid branding on an engine cover
Honda Hybrid branding on an engine cover
Honda Hybrid branding on an engine cover
Exhaust detail
Exhaust detail
Dare To Be Different branding
Dare To Be Different branding
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks the track
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks the track
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks the track
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks the track
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
An aerial view of the Circuit of the Americas
An aerial view of the Circuit of the Americas
A row of Pirelli tyres for Red Bull
A row of Pirelli tyres for Red Bull
Helmet of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Renault F1
Helmet of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Renault F1
Helmet of Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Helmet of Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Tony Stewart climbs into a NASCAR
Tony Stewart climbs into a NASCAR
The helmets of Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, Tony Stewart and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, Nikolas Tombazis
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, Nikolas Tombazis
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, Jean Todt, President, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolas Tombazis
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, Jean Todt, President, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, and Nikolas Tombazis
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, Jean Todt, President, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, and Nikolas Tombazis
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, Jean Todt, President, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, and Nikolas Tombazis
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, Jean Todt, President, FIA
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, Jean Todt, President, FIA
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolas Tombazis
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced. Jean Todt, President, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Nikolas Tombazis and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Nikolas Tombazis and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Nikolas Tombazis and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Nikolas Tombazis
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced, Jean Todt, President, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Nikolas Tombazis, and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced, Jean Todt, President, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Nikolas Tombazis and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced, Jean Todt, President, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Nikolas Tombazis and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, poses with a NASCAR
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, and Tony Stewart pose with a NASCAR
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, ride with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, ride with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, talks to Mark Thompson of Getty Images
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lance Stroll, Racing Point and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Peter Crolla, enters a NASCAR Cup car
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Peter Crolla sits in a NASCAR Cup car
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Nikolas Tombazis. The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled. Nikolas Tombazis
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, braces himself from the cold
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, rides with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, rides with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, rides with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, rides in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, poses with a NASCAR
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, NASCAR legend Tony Stewart and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, and Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, pose with a NASCAR
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Fans hold a Haas banner
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Detail of a model illustrating the 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Detail of a model illustrating the 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Detail of a model illustrating the 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Circuit detail
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Red Bul Racing RB15, rear
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Red Bul Racing RB15, rear
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, rear suspension
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, rear suspension
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, barge board
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Haas F1 Team VF-19, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Haas F1 Team VF-19, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Haas F1 Team VF-19, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Track detail
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Track detail
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Start line detail
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference. Jean Todt, President, FIA, speaks via a video feed
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference. Jean Todt, President, FIA, listens in via video
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, gets into the car of NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, gets into the car of NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart talks to Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Mercedes Medical and Safety car in the FIA garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, gets into the car of NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, gets into the car of NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, gets into the car of NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Helmets of Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, and NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Helmets of Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, and NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Helmets of Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, and NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Happy Halloween sign on track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
COTA Track details
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
COTA Track details
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
COTA Track details
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
COTA Track details
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
COTA Track Detail
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
COTA Track Detail
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
COTA Track Detail
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
COTA Track Detail
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
COTA Start line detail
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
2021 F1 rules model
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
2021 F1 rules model
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
2021 F1 rules model
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
2021 F1 rules model
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
2021 F1 rules model
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
2021 F1 rules model
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
2021 F1 rules model
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
