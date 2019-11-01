Forma-1
Forma-1 / Egyesült Államok Nagydíj / Galéria

Képekben a csütörtöki nap az F1-es Amerikai Nagydíjról

Képekben a csütörtöki nap az F1-es Amerikai Nagydíjról
2019. nov. 1. 15:05

Főszerepben a csütörtöki médianap, aminek az ideje alatt bemutatták a 2021-es F1-es szabályokat, de emellett egyéb más események is voltak. A versenyzők egy hidegebb kezdést tudhatnak maguk mögött.

A csütörtök mindig különleges, különösen Amerikában, ahol 2012 óta versenyez ismét a Forma-1 mezőnye. Több pilóta is készült egyedi sisakfestéssel, melyek közül Daniel Ricciardo fejfedője tűnik a legötletesebbnek, ami mögötte egy NFL-sisak áll. Az ausztrál mindig készül valamivel, ha Austinba látogat, mert elmondása szerint imádja a várost.

A hu.motorsport.com is készült számotokra valamivel, ami nem más mint egy nagy képgaléria a csütörtöki napról, benne a főszereplőkkel, akik a rajongókkal is találkoztak. Még mielőtt teljes mértékben a pénteki edzésnapra koncentrálnánk, nézzük meg közösen a galériát a Texas állambeli Austinból.

Motorsport.com journalist Erwin Jaeggi interviewing Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Motorsport.com journalist Erwin Jaeggi interviewing Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
1/286

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Motorsport.com journalist Erwin Jaeggi interviewing Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Motorsport.com journalist Erwin Jaeggi interviewing Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
2/286

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Williams Racing FW42 steering wheel detail

Williams Racing FW42 steering wheel detail
3/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The Toro Rosso team practise a pit stop

The Toro Rosso team practise a pit stop
4/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

The Toro Rosso team practise a pit stop

The Toro Rosso team practise a pit stop
5/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Suspension detail

Suspension detail
6/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lando Norris, McLaren, play with radio controlled cars for Sky presenter Rachel Brookes

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lando Norris, McLaren, play with radio controlled cars for Sky presenter Rachel Brookes
7/286

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lando Norris, McLaren, play with radio controlled cars for Sky presenter Rachel Brookes

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lando Norris, McLaren, play with radio controlled cars for Sky presenter Rachel Brookes
8/286

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lando Norris, McLaren, play with radio controlled cars for Sky presenter Rachel Brookes

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lando Norris, McLaren, play with radio controlled cars for Sky presenter Rachel Brookes
9/286

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lando Norris, McLaren, play with radio controlled cars for Sky presenter Rachel Brookes

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lando Norris, McLaren, play with radio controlled cars for Sky presenter Rachel Brookes
10/286

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lando Norris, McLaren, play with radio controlled cars for Sky presenter Rachel Brookes

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lando Norris, McLaren, play with radio controlled cars for Sky presenter Rachel Brookes
11/286

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track
12/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track
13/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track
14/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track
15/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
16/286

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
17/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
18/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
19/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing RB15 suspension detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 suspension detail
20/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing RB15 detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 detail
21/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing RB15 bargeboard detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 bargeboard detail
22/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 detail
23/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

McLaren MCL34 suspension detail

McLaren MCL34 suspension detail
24/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

McLaren MCL34 nose detail

McLaren MCL34 nose detail
25/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

McLaren MCL34 engine cover detail and Renault and Petrobras logos

McLaren MCL34 engine cover detail and Renault and Petrobras logos
26/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Mario Andretti, 1978 Formula 1 World Champion

Mario Andretti, 1978 Formula 1 World Champion
27/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
28/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
29/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, steering wheel detail

Lando Norris, McLaren, steering wheel detail
30/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
31/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
32/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
33/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
34/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
35/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
36/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
37/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
38/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
39/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Honda Hybrid branding on an engine cover

Honda Hybrid branding on an engine cover
40/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Honda Hybrid branding on an engine cover

Honda Hybrid branding on an engine cover
41/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Exhaust detail

Exhaust detail
42/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Dare To Be Different branding

Dare To Be Different branding
43/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
44/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
45/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
46/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
47/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
48/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
49/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
50/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
51/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
52/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
53/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
54/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
55/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
56/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
57/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
58/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
59/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks the track

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks the track
60/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks the track

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks the track
61/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
62/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
63/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
64/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
65/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

An aerial view of the Circuit of the Americas

An aerial view of the Circuit of the Americas
66/286

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

A row of Pirelli tyres for Red Bull

A row of Pirelli tyres for Red Bull
67/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Helmet of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Helmet of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
68/286

Fotót készítette: Renault F1

Helmet of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Helmet of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
69/286

Fotót készítette: Renault F1

Helmet of Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Helmet of Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
70/286

Fotót készítette: Carlos Sainz Jr.

Tony Stewart climbs into a NASCAR

Tony Stewart climbs into a NASCAR
71/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

The helmets of Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, Tony Stewart and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team

The helmets of Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, Tony Stewart and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team
72/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, Nikolas Tombazis

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, Nikolas Tombazis
73/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, Nikolas Tombazis

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, Nikolas Tombazis
74/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, Jean Todt, President, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolas Tombazis

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, Jean Todt, President, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolas Tombazis
75/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, Jean Todt, President, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, and Nikolas Tombazis

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, Jean Todt, President, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, and Nikolas Tombazis
76/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, Jean Todt, President, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, and Nikolas Tombazis

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, Jean Todt, President, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, and Nikolas Tombazis
77/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, Jean Todt, President, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, and Nikolas Tombazis

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, Jean Todt, President, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, and Nikolas Tombazis
78/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, Jean Todt, President, FIA

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, Jean Todt, President, FIA
79/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, Jean Todt, President, FIA

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, Jean Todt, President, FIA
80/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolas Tombazis

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolas Tombazis
81/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
82/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
83/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
84/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
85/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
86/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
87/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
88/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
89/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
90/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
91/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
92/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
93/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
94/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
95/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
96/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
97/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
98/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
99/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
100/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
101/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
102/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
103/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
104/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
105/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced. Jean Todt, President, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Nikolas Tombazis and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced. Jean Todt, President, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Nikolas Tombazis and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
106/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Nikolas Tombazis and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Nikolas Tombazis and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
107/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Nikolas Tombazis and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Nikolas Tombazis and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
108/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Nikolas Tombazis

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Nikolas Tombazis
109/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced, Jean Todt, President, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Nikolas Tombazis, and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced, Jean Todt, President, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Nikolas Tombazis, and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
110/286

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced, Jean Todt, President, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Nikolas Tombazis and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced, Jean Todt, President, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Nikolas Tombazis and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
111/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced, Jean Todt, President, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Nikolas Tombazis and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced, Jean Todt, President, FIA, Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Nikolas Tombazis and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
112/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
113/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced
114/286

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are announced
115/286

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
116/286

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
117/286

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
118/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
119/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
120/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
121/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
122/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
123/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
124/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
125/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
126/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM
127/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM
128/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
129/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
130/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
131/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
132/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
133/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
134/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
135/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
136/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
137/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
138/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
139/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, poses with a NASCAR

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, poses with a NASCAR
140/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, and Tony Stewart pose with a NASCAR

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, and Tony Stewart pose with a NASCAR
141/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart
142/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, ride with Tony Stewart

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, ride with Tony Stewart
143/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, ride with Tony Stewart

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, ride with Tony Stewart
144/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, talks to Mark Thompson of Getty Images

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, talks to Mark Thompson of Getty Images
145/286

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
146/286

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
147/286

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
148/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
149/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Press conference, Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
150/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Press conference, Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
151/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Press conference, Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
152/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Press conference, Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
153/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
154/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
155/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
156/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
157/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Lando Norris, McLaren

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Lando Norris, McLaren
158/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Lando Norris, McLaren

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Lando Norris, McLaren
159/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Lando Norris, McLaren

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Lando Norris, McLaren
160/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Lando Norris, McLaren

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Lando Norris, McLaren
161/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lando Norris, McLaren

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lando Norris, McLaren
162/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lando Norris, McLaren

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lando Norris, McLaren
163/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lando Norris, McLaren

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lando Norris, McLaren
164/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
165/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
166/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Lando Norris, McLaren

Press conference, Lando Norris, McLaren
167/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Lando Norris, McLaren

Press conference, Lando Norris, McLaren
168/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Lando Norris, McLaren

Press conference, Lando Norris, McLaren
169/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Lando Norris, McLaren

Press conference, Lando Norris, McLaren
170/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Lando Norris, McLaren

Press conference, Lando Norris, McLaren
171/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Lando Norris, McLaren

Press conference, Lando Norris, McLaren
172/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
173/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
174/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
175/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
176/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point
177/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point
178/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point
179/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point
180/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point
181/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
182/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
183/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
184/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
185/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
186/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
187/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lance Stroll, Racing Point and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lance Stroll, Racing Point and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
188/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
189/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
190/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
191/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
192/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
193/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing
194/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing
195/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing

Press conference, George Russell, Williams Racing
196/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
197/286

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
198/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Peter Crolla, enters a NASCAR Cup car

Peter Crolla, enters a NASCAR Cup car
199/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Peter Crolla sits in a NASCAR Cup car

Peter Crolla sits in a NASCAR Cup car
200/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Nikolas Tombazis. The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled. Nikolas Tombazis

Nikolas Tombazis. The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled. Nikolas Tombazis
201/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing, walks the track

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing, walks the track
202/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
203/286

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, braces himself from the cold

Lando Norris, McLaren, braces himself from the cold
204/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
205/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
206/286

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
207/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, rides with Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, rides with Tony Stewart
208/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, rides with Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, rides with Tony Stewart
209/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, rides with Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, rides with Tony Stewart
210/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, rides in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, rides in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
211/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, poses with a NASCAR

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, poses with a NASCAR
212/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, NASCAR legend Tony Stewart and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, NASCAR legend Tony Stewart and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
213/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, and Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, and Tony Stewart
214/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, pose with a NASCAR

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, pose with a NASCAR
215/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing
216/286

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing
217/286

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing
218/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fans hold a Haas banner

Fans hold a Haas banner
219/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Detail of a model illustrating the 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations

Detail of a model illustrating the 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations
220/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Detail of a model illustrating the 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations

Detail of a model illustrating the 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations
221/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Detail of a model illustrating the 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations

Detail of a model illustrating the 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations
222/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Circuit detail

Circuit detail
223/286

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
224/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
225/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
226/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bul Racing RB15, rear

Red Bul Racing RB15, rear
227/286

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Red Bul Racing RB15, rear

Red Bul Racing RB15, rear
228/286

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, rear suspension

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, rear suspension
229/286

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, rear suspension

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, rear suspension
230/286

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, barge board

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, barge board
231/286

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-19, front wing

Haas F1 Team VF-19, front wing
232/286

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-19, front wing

Haas F1 Team VF-19, front wing
233/286

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-19, front wing

Haas F1 Team VF-19, front wing
234/286

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Track detail

Track detail
235/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
236/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Start line detail

Start line detail
237/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference. Jean Todt, President, FIA, speaks via a video feed

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference. Jean Todt, President, FIA, speaks via a video feed
238/286

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference. Jean Todt, President, FIA, listens in via video

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference. Jean Todt, President, FIA, listens in via video
239/286

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
240/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
241/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
242/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
243/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
244/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
245/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
246/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
247/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
248/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
249/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
250/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
251/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
252/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
253/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
254/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, gets into the car of NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, gets into the car of NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart
255/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, gets into the car of NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, gets into the car of NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart
256/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing, walks the track

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing, walks the track
257/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart talks to Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart talks to Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
258/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Mercedes Medical and Safety car in the FIA garage

Mercedes Medical and Safety car in the FIA garage
259/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, walks the track
260/286

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, walks the track
261/286

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
262/286

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, gets into the car of NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, gets into the car of NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart
263/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, gets into the car of NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, gets into the car of NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart
264/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, gets into the car of NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, gets into the car of NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart
265/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Helmets of Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, and NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart

Helmets of Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, and NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart
266/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Helmets of Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, and NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart

Helmets of Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, and NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart
267/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Helmets of Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, and NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart

Helmets of Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, and NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart
268/286

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Happy Halloween sign on track

Happy Halloween sign on track
269/286

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

COTA Track details

COTA Track details
270/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

COTA Track details

COTA Track details
271/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

COTA Track details

COTA Track details
272/286

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

COTA Track details

COTA Track details
273/286

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

COTA Track Detail

COTA Track Detail
274/286

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

COTA Track Detail

COTA Track Detail
275/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

COTA Track Detail

COTA Track Detail
276/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

COTA Track Detail

COTA Track Detail
277/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

COTA Start line detail

COTA Start line detail
278/286

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
279/286

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

2021 F1 rules model

2021 F1 rules model
280/286

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

2021 F1 rules model

2021 F1 rules model
281/286

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

2021 F1 rules model

2021 F1 rules model
282/286

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

2021 F1 rules model

2021 F1 rules model
283/286

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

2021 F1 rules model

2021 F1 rules model
284/286

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

2021 F1 rules model

2021 F1 rules model
285/286

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

2021 F1 rules model

2021 F1 rules model
286/286

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Decemberben lesz a nagy „Hamilton-Rossi csere”

Decemberben lesz a nagy „Hamilton-Rossi csere”

ÉLŐ F1-ES KÖZVETÍTÉS Austinból: első szabadedzés - Amerikai Nagydíj (LIVE)

ÉLŐ F1-ES KÖZVETÍTÉS Austinból: első szabadedzés - Amerikai Nagydíj (LIVE)
