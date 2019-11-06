Forma-1
Forma-1
V
Forma-1
Japán Nagydíj
10 okt.
-
13 okt.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Mexikói Nagydíj
24 okt.
-
27 okt.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Egyesült Államok Nagydíj
01 nov.
-
03 nov.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Brazil Nagydíj
14 nov.
-
17 nov.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Abu Dhabi Nagydíj
Jegyek
28 nov.
-
01 dec.
Hátralévő idő:
10 Óra
:
36 Perc
:
01 Másodperc
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Teljes eredmény:
Menetrend Eredmények Tabella
Bejelentkezés

Motorsport Network

TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop

Letölthető alkalmazások

© 2019 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.
TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop
Előző Következő
Forma-1 / Egyesült Államok Nagydíj / Galéria

Így ünnepelte Hamilton a 6. F1-es világbajnoki címét Amerikában

megosztás
hozzászólás
Így ünnepelte Hamilton a 6. F1-es világbajnoki címét Amerikában
2019. nov. 6. 14:35

Lewis Hamilton és a Mercedes megadta a módját a nagy ünneplésnek, ami a brit bajnok 6. F1-es világbajnoki címét jelentette. Egy nagyon különleges és történet, mely még mindig nem ért véget.

Lewis Hamilton még mindig csak 34 esztendős, de már most 6 világbajnoki cím áll a neve mellett. Hamilton 2007 óta versenyez a Forma-1-ben, és eddig minden alkalommal egy Mercedes-motorral hajtott autóval nyert a legnagyobb kategóriában. Lehetséges, hogy ez a pályafutása végéig így marad, mivel nagy valószínűség szerint meg fogja hosszabbítani a szerződését a németekkel.

Hamilton jelenleg 83 győzelmet, 87 rajtelsőséget, 46 leggyorsabb kört, 150 dobogót és mindössze 26 kiesést tudhat a neve mellett a 248 nagydíja alatt. Ezek fantasztikus számok, melyek még jobbak lehetnek azon a napon, amikor utoljára áll rajthoz az F1-ben. Ez azonban nem most lesz, és mielőtt Brazíliára koncentrálnánk, nézzünk meg egy nagyobb képgalériát az austini ünneplésről.

Slider
Lista

World champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates on the podium with Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG

World champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates on the podium with Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG
1/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

World champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates on the podium with Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG

World champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates on the podium with Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG
2/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

World champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates on the podium with Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

World champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates on the podium with Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
3/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, raises his trophy in front of winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, raises his trophy in front of winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
4/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, lifts a Union Flag after winning the world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, lifts a Union Flag after winning the world championship
5/137

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, lifts a Union Flag after winning the world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, lifts a Union Flag after winning the world championship
6/137

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, lifts a Union Flag after winning the world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, lifts a Union Flag after winning the world championship
7/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, lifts a Union Flag after winning the world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, lifts a Union Flag after winning the world championship
8/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, lifts a Union Flag after winning the world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, lifts a Union Flag after winning the world championship
9/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, lifts a Union Flag after winning the world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, lifts a Union Flag after winning the world championship
10/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the World Championship with race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, colleagues and actor Matthew McConaughey

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the World Championship with race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, colleagues and actor Matthew McConaughey
11/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the World Championship with race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, colleagues and actor Matthew McConaughey

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the World Championship with race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, colleagues and actor Matthew McConaughey
12/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the World Championship with race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, colleagues and actor Matthew McConaughey

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the World Championship with race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, colleagues and actor Matthew McConaughey
13/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship with his father Anthony and step-mother Linda

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship with his father Anthony and step-mother Linda
14/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship with colleagues and actor Matthew McConaughey

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship with colleagues and actor Matthew McConaughey
15/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship with colleagues

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship with colleagues
16/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the World Championship with th teame

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the World Championship with th teame
17/137

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the World Championship with th teame

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the World Championship with th teame
18/137

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the World Championship with th teame

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the World Championship with th teame
19/137

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
20/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
21/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
22/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
23/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
24/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
25/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
26/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
27/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
28/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
29/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
30/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
31/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
32/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate
33/137

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate
34/137

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate
35/137

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate
36/137

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his 6th world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his 6th world drivers championship title
37/137

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
38/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
39/137

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on securing his sixth world drivers title

Lando Norris, McLaren, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on securing his sixth world drivers title
40/137

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Anthony Hamilton and actor Matthew McConnaughtey join the Mercedes team to celebrate a 6th title for Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position

Anthony Hamilton and actor Matthew McConnaughtey join the Mercedes team to celebrate a 6th title for Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position
41/137

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, sprays champagne with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, sprays champagne with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
42/137

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, pours Champagne over the head of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on the podium

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, pours Champagne over the head of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on the podium
43/137

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and the Mercedes team celebrate

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and the Mercedes team celebrate
44/137

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and the Mercedes team celebrate

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and the Mercedes team celebrate
45/137

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on securing his sixth world drivers championship title
46/137

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate
47/137

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, pours Champagne over James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, on the podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, pours Champagne over James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, on the podium
48/137

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, pours Champagne over his head on the podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, pours Champagne over his head on the podium
49/137

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on the podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on the podium
50/137

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, friends, family and the Mercedes team celebrate

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, friends, family and the Mercedes team celebrate
51/137

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with his team after securing his 6th drivers title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with his team after securing his 6th drivers title
52/137

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with his team after securing his 6th drivers title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with his team after securing his 6th drivers title
53/137

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with his team after securing his 6th drivers title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with his team after securing his 6th drivers title
54/137

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
55/137

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates on the podium after securing the drivers title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates on the podium after securing the drivers title
56/137

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
57/137

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, pour Champagne over James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, on the podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, pour Champagne over James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, on the podium
58/137

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, on the podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, on the podium
59/137

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on the podium

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on the podium
60/137

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Actor and friend Matthew McConnaughtey congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on securing his sixth drivers world championship title

Actor and friend Matthew McConnaughtey congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on securing his sixth drivers world championship title
61/137

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrate on the podium with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrate on the podium with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
62/137

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG celebrate on the podium with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG celebrate on the podium with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
63/137

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG celebrate on the podium with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG celebrate on the podium with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
64/137

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
65/137

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, pours Champagne over the head of 2019 world champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on the podium

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, pours Champagne over the head of 2019 world champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on the podium
66/137

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with actor and friend Matthew McConnaughtey after securing his sixth drivers world championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with actor and friend Matthew McConnaughtey after securing his sixth drivers world championship title
67/137

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
68/137

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
69/137

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
70/137

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
71/137

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
72/137

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
73/137

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag after securing his sixth drivers world championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag after securing his sixth drivers world championship title
74/137

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team, friends and family after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team, friends and family after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time
75/137

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his father Anthony Hamilton and his team after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his father Anthony Hamilton and his team after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time
76/137

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his father Anthony Hamilton and his team after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his father Anthony Hamilton and his team after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time
77/137

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time
78/137

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time
79/137

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time
80/137

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
81/137

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
82/137

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
83/137

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
84/137

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, on the podium with their trophies

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, on the podium with their trophies
85/137

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, hoist James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, onto their shoulders on the podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, hoist James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, onto their shoulders on the podium
86/137

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, is greeted by his team at the finish

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, is greeted by his team at the finish
87/137

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 2nd position, parks in his reserved spot after securing his sixth drivers world championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 2nd position, parks in his reserved spot after securing his sixth drivers world championship title
88/137

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on securing his sixth world title

Lando Norris, McLaren, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on securing his sixth world title
89/137

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, celebrate with Champagne on the podium

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, celebrate with Champagne on the podium
90/137

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on securing his sixth drivers world championship title

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on securing his sixth drivers world championship title
91/137

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG celebrate on the podium

World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG celebrate on the podium
92/137

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG celebrate on the podium

World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG celebrate on the podium
93/137

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG celebrate on the podium

World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG celebrate on the podium
94/137

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG celebrate on the podium

World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG celebrate on the podium
95/137

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG celebrate on the podium

World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG celebrate on the podium
96/137

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG celebrate on the podium

World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG celebrate on the podium
97/137

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, in Parc Ferme

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, in Parc Ferme
98/137

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on winning his sixth world drivers championship

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on winning his sixth world drivers championship
99/137

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme, and is congratulated by Lando Norris, McLaren

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme, and is congratulated by Lando Norris, McLaren
100/137

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme
101/137

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme
102/137

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme
103/137

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme
104/137

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme
105/137

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme
106/137

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme
107/137

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates on the podium with James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates on the podium with James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG
108/137

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrate on the podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrate on the podium
109/137

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrate on the podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrate on the podium
110/137

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrate on the podium with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrate on the podium with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
111/137

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on the podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on the podium
112/137

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrate on the podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrate on the podium
113/137

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrate on the podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrate on the podium
114/137

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrate on the podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrate on the podium
115/137

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, climbs out of his car in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, climbs out of his car in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
116/137

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with his team, his father Anthony Hamilton and actor Matthew McConnaughey after securing his sixth world title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with his team, his father Anthony Hamilton and actor Matthew McConnaughey after securing his sixth world title
117/137

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
118/137

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
119/137

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
120/137

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
121/137

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
122/137

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
123/137

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his 6th world drivers championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his 6th world drivers championship
124/137

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his sixth world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his sixth world championship
125/137

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his sixth world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his sixth world championship
126/137

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his sixth world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his sixth world championship
127/137

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his sixth world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his sixth world championship
128/137

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his sixth world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his sixth world championship
129/137

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, wins his sixth world championship, and is greeted by his team at the finish

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, wins his sixth world championship, and is greeted by his team at the finish
130/137

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, wins his sixth Formula 1 World Championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, wins his sixth Formula 1 World Championship
131/137

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
132/137

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
133/137

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
134/137

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, on the podium

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, on the podium
135/137

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

A special spot is reserved for the car of 2019 Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

A special spot is reserved for the car of 2019 Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
136/137

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, wins his sixth world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, wins his sixth world championship
137/137

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Következő cikk
"A Forma-1 megkoronázta VI. Lajost"

Előző cikk

"A Forma-1 megkoronázta VI. Lajost"

Következő cikk

Riccardo nagyon boldog, hogy a Renault két nagy nevet is igazolt

Riccardo nagyon boldog, hogy a Renault két nagy nevet is igazolt
Hozzászólások betöltése

Cikk részletei:

Sorozat Forma-1
Esemény Egyesült Államok Nagydíj
Versenyzők Lewis Hamilton Vásárlás
Csapatok Mercedes Vásárlás

Versenyközpont

Abu Dhabi Nagydíj

Abu Dhabi Nagydíj

28 nov. - 1 dec.
Legutóbbi eredmények Tabella

Népszerű

1
Forma-1

Megszólalt az ember, akit még Lewis Hamilton sem tudott legyőzni

2
Forma-1

A Red Bullnál furcsállják, hogy a Ferrari felfüggesztése ilyen könnyen megadta magát

3
Forma-1

Verstappen szerződést hosszabbít a Red Bullnál?

4
Forma-1

Így készül a holland F1-es pálya különleges utolsó kanyarja - fotó

5
Forma-1

Ferrari: „Úgy tűnik, minden tiltott a Forma-1-ben...”

Legfrissebb videók

Videón Bottas ralis fellépése Franciaországból 00:57
Forma-1

Videón Bottas ralis fellépése Franciaországból

F1 2019: egy kör a Ferrarival Abu Dhabiban 01:49
Forma-1

F1 2019: egy kör a Ferrarival Abu Dhabiban

Őrület: zéró gravitációban cserélt kereket Red Bull F1-es csapata 02:09
Forma-1

Őrület: zéró gravitációban cserélt kereket Red Bull F1-es csapata

A Brazil Nagydíj hivatalos rajtrácsa Leclerc büntetése után 00:56
Forma-1

A Brazil Nagydíj hivatalos rajtrácsa Leclerc büntetése után

F1 2019: virtuális kör a brazil versenypályán 01:20
Forma-1

F1 2019: virtuális kör a brazil versenypályán

Legfrissebb hírek

Albon hibázott, amikor nyitva hagyta az ajtót Hamilton előtt?
F1

Albon hibázott, amikor nyitva hagyta az ajtót Hamilton előtt?

Verstappen szerződést hosszabbít a Red Bullnál?
F1

Verstappen szerződést hosszabbít a Red Bullnál?

A Red Bullnál furcsállják, hogy a Ferrari felfüggesztése ilyen könnyen megadta magát
F1

A Red Bullnál furcsállják, hogy a Ferrari felfüggesztése ilyen könnyen megadta magát

A Mercedes szerint olyan jó vagy, mint az utolsó eredményed
F1

A Mercedes szerint olyan jó vagy, mint az utolsó eredményed

Megszólalt az ember, akit még Lewis Hamilton sem tudott legyőzni
F1

Megszólalt az ember, akit még Lewis Hamilton sem tudott legyőzni

Menetrend

Forma-1
Jegyek
Partnerünk:
28 nov.
Jegyek
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Iratkozz fel hírlevelünkre

A Motorsport.com alkalmazás

Sorozat

Motorsport Network

Kapcsolat

© 2019 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.