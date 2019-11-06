Így ünnepelte Hamilton a 6. F1-es világbajnoki címét Amerikában
Lewis Hamilton és a Mercedes megadta a módját a nagy ünneplésnek, ami a brit bajnok 6. F1-es világbajnoki címét jelentette. Egy nagyon különleges és történet, mely még mindig nem ért véget.
Lewis Hamilton még mindig csak 34 esztendős, de már most 6 világbajnoki cím áll a neve mellett. Hamilton 2007 óta versenyez a Forma-1-ben, és eddig minden alkalommal egy Mercedes-motorral hajtott autóval nyert a legnagyobb kategóriában. Lehetséges, hogy ez a pályafutása végéig így marad, mivel nagy valószínűség szerint meg fogja hosszabbítani a szerződését a németekkel.
Hamilton jelenleg 83 győzelmet, 87 rajtelsőséget, 46 leggyorsabb kört, 150 dobogót és mindössze 26 kiesést tudhat a neve mellett a 248 nagydíja alatt. Ezek fantasztikus számok, melyek még jobbak lehetnek azon a napon, amikor utoljára áll rajthoz az F1-ben. Ez azonban nem most lesz, és mielőtt Brazíliára koncentrálnánk, nézzünk meg egy nagyobb képgalériát az austini ünneplésről.
World champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates on the podium with Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
World champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates on the podium with Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
World champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates on the podium with Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, raises his trophy in front of winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, lifts a Union Flag after winning the world championship
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, lifts a Union Flag after winning the world championship
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, lifts a Union Flag after winning the world championship
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, lifts a Union Flag after winning the world championship
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, lifts a Union Flag after winning the world championship
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, lifts a Union Flag after winning the world championship
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the World Championship with race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, colleagues and actor Matthew McConaughey
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the World Championship with race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, colleagues and actor Matthew McConaughey
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the World Championship with race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, colleagues and actor Matthew McConaughey
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship with his father Anthony and step-mother Linda
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship with colleagues and actor Matthew McConaughey
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship with colleagues
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the World Championship with th teame
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the World Championship with th teame
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the World Championship with th teame
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his 6th world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on securing his sixth world drivers title
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Anthony Hamilton and actor Matthew McConnaughtey join the Mercedes team to celebrate a 6th title for Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, sprays champagne with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, pours Champagne over the head of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and the Mercedes team celebrate
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and the Mercedes team celebrate
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, pours Champagne over James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, pours Champagne over his head on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, friends, family and the Mercedes team celebrate
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with his team after securing his 6th drivers title
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with his team after securing his 6th drivers title
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with his team after securing his 6th drivers title
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates on the podium after securing the drivers title
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, pour Champagne over James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Actor and friend Matthew McConnaughtey congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on securing his sixth drivers world championship title
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrate on the podium with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG celebrate on the podium with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG celebrate on the podium with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, pours Champagne over the head of 2019 world champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with actor and friend Matthew McConnaughtey after securing his sixth drivers world championship title
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag after securing his sixth drivers world championship title
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team, friends and family after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his father Anthony Hamilton and his team after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his father Anthony Hamilton and his team after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, on the podium with their trophies
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, hoist James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, onto their shoulders on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, is greeted by his team at the finish
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 2nd position, parks in his reserved spot after securing his sixth drivers world championship title
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on securing his sixth world title
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, celebrate with Champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on securing his sixth drivers world championship title
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on winning his sixth world drivers championship
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme, and is congratulated by Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates on the podium with James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrate on the podium with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, climbs out of his car in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with his team, his father Anthony Hamilton and actor Matthew McConnaughey after securing his sixth world title
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his 6th world drivers championship
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his sixth world championship
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his sixth world championship
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his sixth world championship
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his sixth world championship
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his sixth world championship
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, wins his sixth world championship, and is greeted by his team at the finish
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, wins his sixth Formula 1 World Championship
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
A special spot is reserved for the car of 2019 Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, wins his sixth world championship
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
