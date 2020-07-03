Hatalmas F1-es képgaléria az Osztrák Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról
Íme egy hatalmas képgaléria az Osztrák Nagydíj csütörtöki médianapjáról, ami bizonyos szempontból nagyon más volt, mint amihez alapesetben hozzászokhattunk.
Azzal, hogy a koronavírus-helyzet miatt a rajongók nem kaptak belépési engedélyt a pályára, igencsak más lett a környezet. A csütörtöki napok a szurkolókról is szólnak, akiknek lehetőségük adódik találkozni a pilótákkal.
Még több F1 hír:
Ehelyett jelenleg egy nagyon zárt környezetben mozognak a pilóták, akik folyamatos tesztelés alatt állnak, és számos szigorú protokoll vonatkozik rájuk, amiket be kell tartaniuk, akárcsak a többi résztvevőnek.
A médianap abból a szempontból is furcsán zajlott, hogy a versenyzők kevés interjút adtak, és a televíziós társaságok is csak 2 méterre állhattak a pilótáktól. Ehhez hozzá kell szokni, akárcsak a maszk állandó viseléséhez.
A nap folyamán több nagyobb galériát is megoszthattunk veletek, ami a folytatásban is így lesz. Ezúttal egy óriásgalériát hoztunk számotokra csütörtökről, miközben már a pénteki szabadedzésekre koncentrálunk, amire tavaly év vége óta nem volt példa.
