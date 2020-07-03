Forma-1
Hatalmas F1-es képgaléria az Osztrák Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról

megosztás
hozzászólás
Hatalmas F1-es képgaléria az Osztrák Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról
Szerző:
2020. júl. 3. 11:30

Íme egy hatalmas képgaléria az Osztrák Nagydíj csütörtöki médianapjáról, ami bizonyos szempontból nagyon más volt, mint amihez alapesetben hozzászokhattunk.

Azzal, hogy a koronavírus-helyzet miatt a rajongók nem kaptak belépési engedélyt a pályára, igencsak más lett a környezet. A csütörtöki napok a szurkolókról is szólnak, akiknek lehetőségük adódik találkozni a pilótákkal.

Még több F1 hír:

Ehelyett jelenleg egy nagyon zárt környezetben mozognak a pilóták, akik folyamatos tesztelés alatt állnak, és számos szigorú protokoll vonatkozik rájuk, amiket be kell tartaniuk, akárcsak a többi résztvevőnek.

A médianap abból a szempontból is furcsán zajlott, hogy a versenyzők kevés interjút adtak, és a televíziós társaságok is csak 2 méterre állhattak a pilótáktól. Ehhez hozzá kell szokni, akárcsak a maszk állandó viseléséhez.

Slider
Lista

The cars of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

The cars of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
1/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000

The car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
2/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Racing Point mechanics practice their pit stops

Racing Point mechanics practice their pit stops
3/256

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Racing Point mechanics practice their pit stops

Racing Point mechanics practice their pit stops
4/256

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Racing Point mechanics practice their pit stops

Racing Point mechanics practice their pit stops
5/256

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Racing Point mechanics practice their pit stops

Racing Point mechanics practice their pit stops
6/256

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Pit stop practice with the car of Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Pit stop practice with the car of Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
7/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mechanics with the car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000

Mechanics with the car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
8/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mechanics in the pit lane with the car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35

Mechanics in the pit lane with the car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
9/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mechanics in the pit lane with the car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35

Mechanics in the pit lane with the car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
10/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Front wing of Racing Point RP20

Front wing of Racing Point RP20
11/256

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Front wing of Racing Point RP20

Front wing of Racing Point RP20
12/256

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team speaks to the media

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team speaks to the media
13/256

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference
14/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference
15/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference
16/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference
17/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference
18/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference
19/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference
20/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference
21/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference
22/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference
23/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference
24/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference
25/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference
26/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

TV cameraman

TV cameraman
27/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

The car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
28/256

Fotót készítette: Daimler AG

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
29/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
30/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
31/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
32/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the press conference
33/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
34/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
35/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
36/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
37/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
38/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
39/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
40/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
41/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
42/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
43/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
44/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
45/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
46/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
47/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
48/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
49/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
50/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
51/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
52/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
53/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
54/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
55/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference
56/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference
57/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference
58/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference
59/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
60/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
61/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
62/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
63/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
64/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
65/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
66/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
67/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the press conference
68/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
69/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
70/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team in the press conference

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team in the press conference
71/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team in the press conference

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team in the press conference
72/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team in the press conference

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team in the press conference
73/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri in the press conference
74/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri in the press conference
75/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri in the press conference
76/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri in the press conference
77/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri in the press conference
78/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
79/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
80/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri in the press conference
81/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the press conference
82/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the press conference
83/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the press conference
84/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the press conference
85/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the press conference
86/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the press conference
87/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the press conference
88/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team in the press conference
89/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team in the press conference
90/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team in the press conference
91/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference
92/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference
93/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference
94/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference
95/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the press conference
96/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
97/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference
98/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference
99/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference
100/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the press conference
101/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren ans Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren ans Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
102/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
103/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
104/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
105/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren in the press conference
106/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
107/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
108/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
109/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
110/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
111/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
112/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
113/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Tyres

Tyres
114/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Steven Tee, Photographer

Steven Tee, Photographer
115/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Steven Tee, Photographer

Steven Tee, Photographer
116/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point walks the track

Sergio Perez, Racing Point walks the track
117/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
118/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
119/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
120/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
121/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
122/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
123/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
124/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Safety Car with We Race As One Logo

Safety Car with We Race As One Logo
125/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Safety Car with We Race As One Logo

Safety Car with We Race As One Logo
126/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Safety Car with We Race As One logo

Safety Car with We Race As One logo
127/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Safety Car with We Race As One logo

Safety Car with We Race As One logo
128/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team walks the track

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team walks the track
129/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
130/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
131/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
132/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
133/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
134/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
135/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
136/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
137/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
138/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
139/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
140/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
141/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
142/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Podium being prepared

Podium being prepared
143/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams, and George Russell, Williams

Nicholas Latifi, Williams, and George Russell, Williams
144/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams, and George Russell, Williams

Nicholas Latifi, Williams, and George Russell, Williams
145/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams, and George Russell, Williams

Nicholas Latifi, Williams, and George Russell, Williams
146/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams, and George Russell, Williams

Nicholas Latifi, Williams, and George Russell, Williams
147/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams, and George Russell, Williams

Nicholas Latifi, Williams, and George Russell, Williams
148/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams, and George Russell, Williams

Nicholas Latifi, Williams, and George Russell, Williams
149/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams, and George Russell, Williams

Nicholas Latifi, Williams, and George Russell, Williams
150/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams, and George Russell, Williams

Nicholas Latifi, Williams, and George Russell, Williams
151/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams and George Russell, Williams

Nicholas Latifi, Williams and George Russell, Williams
152/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams and George Russell, Williams

Nicholas Latifi, Williams and George Russell, Williams
153/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams

Nicholas Latifi, Williams
154/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams

Nicholas Latifi, Williams
155/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams

Nicholas Latifi, Williams
156/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
157/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
158/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
159/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
160/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
161/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
162/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
163/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
164/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
165/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
166/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
167/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
168/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Heineken Grandstand

Heineken Grandstand
169/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams

George Russell, Williams
170/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams

George Russell, Williams
171/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams

George Russell, Williams
172/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams

George Russell, Williams
173/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams

George Russell, Williams
174/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams

George Russell, Williams
175/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams

George Russell, Williams
176/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Garage of Red Bull Racing RB16

Garage of Red Bull Racing RB16
177/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Garage of Racing Point RP20

Garage of Racing Point RP20
178/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Front wings of Racing Point RP20

Front wings of Racing Point RP20
179/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Front wings of McLaren MCL35

Front wings of McLaren MCL35
180/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Front wings of McLaren MCL35

Front wings of McLaren MCL35
181/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Front wing of Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Front wing of Renault F1 Team R.S.20
182/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Front wing of Ferrari SF1000

Front wing of Ferrari SF1000
183/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Front wing of Ferrari SF1000

Front wing of Ferrari SF1000
184/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 walks the track

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 walks the track
185/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Engine cover of Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Engine cover of Renault F1 Team R.S.20
186/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Engine cover of McLaren MCL35

Engine cover of McLaren MCL35
187/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Engine cover of Ferrari SF1000

Engine cover of Ferrari SF1000
188/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Empty Grandstand

Empty Grandstand
189/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

DHL branding brake boards

DHL branding brake boards
190/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

DHL Branding

DHL Branding
191/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on a bike

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on a bike
192/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16 in the garage

Car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16 in the garage
193/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Aramco Branding

Aramco Branding
194/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Aramco Branding

Aramco Branding
195/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Aramco Branding

Aramco Branding
196/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track
197/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
198/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo in the press conference
199/256

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Wear Face Mask reminder on start finish straight

Wear Face Mask reminder on start finish straight
200/256

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Wear face mask reminder on start finish straight

Wear face mask reminder on start finish straight
201/256

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Social Distancing reminder on start finish straight

Social Distancing reminder on start finish straight
202/256

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Social Distancing reminder on start finish straight

Social Distancing reminder on start finish straight
203/256

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point walks the track

Sergio Perez, Racing Point walks the track
204/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point walks the track

Sergio Perez, Racing Point walks the track
205/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
206/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
207/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
208/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
209/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sanitize Your Hands and Workplace reminder on start finish straight

Sanitize Your Hands and Workplace reminder on start finish straight
210/256

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sanitize your hands and workplace reminder on start finish straight

Sanitize your hands and workplace reminder on start finish straight
211/256

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Saftey Car with We Race As One Logo

Saftey Car with We Race As One Logo
212/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
213/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri walks the track

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri walks the track
214/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri walks the track

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri walks the track
215/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
216/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
217/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
218/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
219/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
220/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Grandstand with Heineken branding

Grandstand with Heineken branding
221/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Grandstand

Grandstand
222/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Grandstand

Grandstand
223/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Good Practice reminder on start finish straight

Good Practice reminder on start finish straight
224/256

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 walks the track

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 walks the track
225/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike
226/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike
227/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri members with a cockpit structure

AlphaTauri members with a cockpit structure
228/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The Racing Point Team outside the garage

The Racing Point Team outside the garage
229/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The Racing Point Team outside the garage

The Racing Point Team outside the garage
230/256

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
231/256

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari looks at Matteo Nannini, Jenzer Motorsport whilst he walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari looks at Matteo Nannini, Jenzer Motorsport whilst he walks the track
232/256

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Racing Point Mechanic in pit lane applying markings to the pit box

Racing Point Mechanic in pit lane applying markings to the pit box
233/256

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Pit lane being set up

Pit lane being set up
234/256

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Pit lane being set up

Pit lane being set up
235/256

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

McLaren Team Member in the pit lane

McLaren Team Member in the pit lane
236/256

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Landscape overview

Landscape overview
237/256

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Landscape overview

Landscape overview
238/256

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
239/256

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
240/256

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
241/256

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
242/256

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
243/256

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

General view

General view
244/256

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

General view

General view
245/256

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Front wing of the AlphaTauri AT01

Front wing of the AlphaTauri AT01
246/256

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Front wing of the AlphaTauri AT01

Front wing of the AlphaTauri AT01
247/256

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Front wing of MCL35 infront of We Race As One logo

Front wing of MCL35 infront of We Race As One logo
248/256

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Front wing of MCL35 infront of We Race As One logo

Front wing of MCL35 infront of We Race As One logo
249/256

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike
250/256

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike
251/256

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike
252/256

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike
253/256

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike
254/256

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with his team

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with his team
255/256

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with his team

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with his team
256/256

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

A nap folyamán több nagyobb galériát is megoszthattunk veletek, ami a folytatásban is így lesz. Ezúttal egy óriásgalériát hoztunk számotokra csütörtökről, miközben már a pénteki szabadedzésekre koncentrálunk, amire tavaly év vége óta nem volt példa.

 

