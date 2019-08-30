Hatalmas képgaléria a Belga Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról
A következő képes összeállításban a Belga Nagydíj csütörtöki napját nézhetitek meg, rengeteg képpel, benne természetesen a főszereplőkkel is, még mielőtt mindenki akcióba lendülne a pénteki napon.
A Forma-1 mezőnye ezen a héten tért vissza a nagy nyári szünetéről. Az első helyszín a szezon második felében Belgium és Spa-Francorchamps, amit közvetlen Olaszország és Monza fog követni, de most még maradjunk az aktuális pályánál, ahol rengeteg képet készítettünk számotokra a csütörtöki médianapról, amiket alább találhattok meg.
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, and George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Toro Rosso team members ride on a scooter
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
The crash helmet of Alexander Albon, Red Bull
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, signs autographs for fans
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point,
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track with colleagues
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, talks to Paul Monaghan, Chief Engineer, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, runs up Eau Rouge
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Renault and Red Bull motorhomes and transporters in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Pirelli tyres
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Pirelli tyres
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, with fans
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, signs autographs for fans
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, signs autographs for fans
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, signs autographs for fans
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, signs autographs for fans
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, rides on a scooter at Eau Rouge
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, rides on a scooter at Eau Rouge
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso sign autographs for fans
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, rides a scooter
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, rides a scooter
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Photographer Sam Bloxham
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, talks to media
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, speaks to the media, including Natalie Pinkham
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Alexander Albon, Red Bull
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Alexander Albon, Red Bull
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Alexander Albon, Red Bull
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Alexander Albon, Red Bull
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mario Achi
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Marcus Ericsson, Alfa Romeo Racing, talks to Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Marcus Ericsson, Alfa Romeo Racing reserve driver
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Marcus Ericsson, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Marcus Ericsson, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, talks to Margot Laffite and Natalie Pinkham
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing and Mario Achi
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing and Mario Achi
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alexander Albon, Red Bull and Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
George Russell, Williams Racing, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing, and Marcus Ericsson, Alfa Romeo Racing reserve driver
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, with fans
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, signs autographs for fans
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, rides a scooter
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks the track with colleagues, including Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari.
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull, talks to Johnny Herbert
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull, talks to Johnny Herbert
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull, is presented with a musical instrument
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull, and Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
A sign welcoming visitors to Spa-Francorchamps
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
A scenic view of the Spa pit control tower and Eau Rouge
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
A scenic view of the run down to Eau Rouge
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
A scenic view of the paddock, including Renault and Ferrari transporters and hospitality units
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
A scenic view of Pouhon
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
A scenic view of Pouhon
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
A scenic view of La Source
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
A scenic view of Eau Rouge
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
A scenic view of Eau Rouge
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Renault F1 Team R.S.19, rear wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB15, front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19, front
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Renault F1 Team R.S.19 floor detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB15 rear detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB15 mirror detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB15 mirror detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19 front detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Press conference: George Russell, Williams Racing, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alexander Albon, Red Bull and Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90 cockpit detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Williams FW42 in the garage
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, and George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, and George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Tyres cover of Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Toro Rosso STR14 of Pierre Gasly
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Toro Rosso STR14 of Daniil Kvyat
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
The helmet of Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, talks to Mario Achi
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Rodrigo Sanchez
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Mario Achi
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track with colleagues
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track with colleagues
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, talks to journalist Michael Schmidt
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Rodrigo Sanchez
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front brake detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front brake detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Renault F1 Team member at work
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Red Bull Racing team member at work on the Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Red Bull Racing team member at work on the Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Red Bull Racing team member at work
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Red Bull Racing steering wheel
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Red Bull Racing RB15 front brake detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Racing Point team members walk the track
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Racing Point RP19 of Lance Stroll
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Racing Point RP19 front brake detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Racing Point RP19 front brake detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Racing Point RP19 front brake detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, sits astride a scooter at Eau Rouge
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, is grilled by media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Photographers
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Painting in the pitlane
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Michael Masi, FIA Race Director
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 rear wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 rear detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 of Lewis Hamilton
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 in the garage
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front brake detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front brake detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 bodywork
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 team member at work
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1 team member at work
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1 team member at work
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, talks to Mario Achi
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, talks to Mario Achi
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Mario Achi
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mario Achi
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mario Achi
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Marcus Ericsson, Alfa Romeo Racing reserve driver, behind Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Marcus Ericsson, Alfa Romeo Racing reserve driver, behind Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Marcus Ericsson, Alfa Romeo Racing reserve driver
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Marcus Ericsson, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Marcus Ericsson, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Marcus Ericsson, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Marcus Ericsson, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, walks the track with colleagues
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing, Mario Achi
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing, Mario Achi
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
George Russell, Williams Racing, and Mario Achi
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
George Russell, Williams Racing, and Mario Achi
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
George Russell, Williams Racing, and Mario Achi
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing, talks to a colleague
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing, and Marcus Ericsson, Alfa Romeo Racing reserve driver
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
FIA personnel walk the track, including Michael Masi, Race Director
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Ferrari SF90 rear wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90 in the pitlane
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Ferrari SF90 front nose detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Ferrari SF90 front nose detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Ferrari SF90 front detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Ferrari SF90 front detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, talks to media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, and Mario Achi
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, and Mario Achi
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks the track with colleagues, including Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari.
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Beat Zehnder, Team Manager, Alfa Romeo Racing, talks to a colleague
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Alfa Romeo Racing team member at work
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Alfa Romeo Racing team member at work
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing, talks to Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
A scenic view of Eau Rouge
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
A Mercedes course car at Eau Rouge
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
A man carries a Ferrari logo at Eau Rouge
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Racing Point RP19 rear detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 rear detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 of Lewis Hamilton
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90 rear detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo Racing C38 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo Racing C38 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL34 livery
Fotót készítette: McLaren F1 Team
Steve Jones, Channel 4 presenter, relaxes on a sun-lounger at Eau Rouge
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Steve Jones, Channel 4 presenter, relaxes on a sun-lounger at Eau Rouge
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, talks to Paul Monaghan, Chief Engineer, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, talks to Martin Brundle, Sky TV, and Simon Lazenby
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Renault F1 Team R.S.19 rear wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB15 rear wheel detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, rides a scooter
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, rides a scooter
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Photographer Peter J Fox
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and a Schuberth employee
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kerb detail on the exit of La Source
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari SF90 front detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, rides a scooter
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, rear wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks the track with Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari.
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks the track with Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari.
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks the track with Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks the track with Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Előző cikk
Hamilton: Király érzés, hogy az Eau Rouge-ban összetörheted az autót
Következő cikk
Vettel szerint jelenleg a Red Bull-Honda is előttük áll
Cikk részletei:
|Sorozat
|Forma-1
|Esemény
|Belga Nagydíj
Hatalmas képgaléria a Belga Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról
Versenyközpont
|session
|date
|
Helyi idő
Saját idő
|content
|FP1
|P 30 aug.
|
04:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|P 30 aug.
|
08:00
15:00
|
|FP3
|Szo 31 aug.
|
05:00
12:00
|
|Kvali
|Szo 31 aug.
|
08:00
15:00
|
|Futam
|V 1 szept.
|
08:10
15:10
|
Népszerű
Menetrend
Támogató:
|
5 szept.Jegyek
|
19 szept.Jegyek
|
26 szept.Jegyek
|
10 okt.Jegyek
|
24 okt.Jegyek
|
31 okt.Jegyek