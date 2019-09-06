Hatalmas F1-es képgaléria Monzából csütörtökről
A Forma-1 mezőnye egy nagyon aktív napot teljesített csütörtökön Monzában, ahol ezen a hétvégén rendezik meg a legendás Olasz Nagydíjat, mely nemrég hosszabbíthatott szerződést a sporttal.
Az Olasz Nagydíj az egyik legnagyobb nemzetközi esemény az évben, ami több mint különleges. Monza egy olyan pálya, mely 1950 óta tagja a száguldó cirkusz naptárjának és ez az új szerződéssel a következő években is így lesz. Egy versenyhétvége, ami nélkül már messze nem lenne olyan a Forma-1.
A csapatok csütörtökön a médianapon vettek részt, melynek ideje alatt találkozhattak a rajongókkal, akik nagyon lelkesek voltak. Az alábbi összeállításunkban rengeteg képet találhattok a tegnapi napról, benne a főszereplőkkel, a rajongókkal és minden mással is.
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Red Bull Racing RB15 front detail
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Racing Point pitstop practice
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Racing Point fan
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Podium
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Mara Sangiorgio
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Ferrari Motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Atmosphere in the pitlane
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Atmosphere in the pitlane
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Atmosphere in the pitlane
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on stage in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point on stage in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point on stage in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on stage in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on stage in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on stage in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing and George Russell, Williams Racing on stage in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing and George Russell, Williams Racing on stage in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Red Bull Racing pit stop practise with the Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Red Bull Racing pit stop practise with the Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Red Bull Racing pit stop practise with the Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Racing Point pit stop practice with the Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Racing Point fans in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso,Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso on stage in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team on stage in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Mercedes pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Mercedes pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Mercedes pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Mercedes pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
McLaren pit stop practice on the McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
McLaren pit stop practice on the McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
McLaren pit stop practice on the McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on stage in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on stage in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren with special Valentino Rossi tribute helmet
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren with special Valentino Rossi tribute helmet
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren with special Valentino Rossi tribute helmet
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren with special Valentino Rossi tribute helmet
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren with special Valentino Rossi tribute helmet
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point and Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 n stage in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 on stage in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 on stage in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Jonathan Wheatley, Team Manager, Red Bull Racing and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Jonathan Wheatley, Team Manager, Red Bull Racing and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Jonathan Wheatley, Team Manager, Red Bull Racing and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Haas F1 pit stop practise on the Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Haas F1 pit stop practice on the Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing on stage in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Ferrari fan in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Fan on Lando Norris, McLaren in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso play table football
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso on stage in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team on stage in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on stage in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren on stage in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren on stage in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Car of Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Car of Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing signs his hat that he has just given to a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing walks down the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15 in the garage
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing in the garage
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing on stage in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Helmet of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi
Fotót készítette: Lando Norris
Helmet of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi
Fotót készítette: Lando Norris
Helmet of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi
Fotót készítette: Lando Norris
Helmet of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi
Fotót készítette: Lando Norris
Helmet and boots of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi
Fotót készítette: Jon Noble
Helmet and boots of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi
Fotót készítette: Jon Noble
Helmet and boots of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi
Fotót készítette: Jon Noble
Helmet and boots of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi
Fotót készítette: Jon Noble
Boots of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi
Fotót készítette: Jon Noble
Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Toro Rosso STR14 rear detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Toro Rosso STR14 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Toro Rosso STR14 front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Toro Rosso STR14 front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Sergio Perez, Racing Point speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Renault F1 Team R.S.19 rear wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Renault F1 Team R.S.19 rear detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB15 rear detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso walks the track
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Monza banking
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Michael Masi, Race Director walks the track
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Michael Masi, Race Director walks the track
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 cockpit
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Ferrari SF90 rear wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing walks the track
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing walks the track
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing walking down the Monza banking
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing at the top of the Monza banking
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Start/ Finish line
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Side pod aero for Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks past the Mercedes AMG F1 garage in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks down the Monza banking
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks down the Monza banking
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari takes a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari sits on the top of Monza banking
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari sits on the top of Monza banking
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Monza branding on the catch fence
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Monza banking
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Monza banking
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Monza banking
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaking to Ted Kravitz, Sky TV
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing walks the track
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Tyre guns
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Start/ Finish straight
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Renault F1 Team R.S.19 rim detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front brake detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Podium overview
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Podium
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Pirelli Tyres outside the Haas motorhome
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso walks the track
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso walks the track
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Monza Branding
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Michael Masi, Race Director walks the track
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Michael Masi, Race Director walks the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 mechanic adding graphics onto the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Haas F1 Team VF-19 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Front wing of Williams FW42
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari Motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari Motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari Motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Engine cover of Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Engine cover of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Engine cover of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
