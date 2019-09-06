Forma-1
V
Forma-1
Orosz Nagydíj
Jegyek
26 szept.
-
29 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
19 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Japán Nagydíj
Jegyek
10 okt.
-
13 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
33 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Mexikói Nagydíj
Jegyek
24 okt.
-
27 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
47 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Egyesült Államok Nagydíj
Jegyek
31 okt.
-
03 nov.
Hátralévő idő:
54 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Brazil Nagydíj
Jegyek
14 nov.
-
17 nov.
FP1
70 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Abu Dhabi Nagydíj
Jegyek
28 nov.
-
01 dec.
Hátralévő idő:
82 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Teljes eredmény:
Menetrend Eredmények Tabella
Forma-1 / Olasz Nagydíj / Galéria

Hatalmas F1-es képgaléria Monzából csütörtökről

megosztás
hozzászólás
Hatalmas F1-es képgaléria Monzából csütörtökről
2019. szept. 6. 7:55

A Forma-1 mezőnye egy nagyon aktív napot teljesített csütörtökön Monzában, ahol ezen a hétvégén rendezik meg a legendás Olasz Nagydíjat, mely nemrég hosszabbíthatott szerződést a sporttal.

Az Olasz Nagydíj az egyik legnagyobb nemzetközi esemény az évben, ami több mint különleges. Monza egy olyan pálya, mely 1950 óta tagja a száguldó cirkusz naptárjának és ez az új szerződéssel a következő években is így lesz. Egy versenyhétvége, ami nélkül már messze nem lenne olyan a Forma-1.

A csapatok csütörtökön a médianapon vettek részt, melynek ideje alatt találkozhattak a rajongókkal, akik nagyon lelkesek voltak. Az alábbi összeállításunkban rengeteg képet találhattok a tegnapi napról, benne a főszereplőkkel, a rajongókkal és minden mással is.

Slider
Lista

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
1/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG
2/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
3/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG
4/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
5/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
6/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
7/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
8/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
9/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Red Bull Racing RB15 front detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 front detail
10/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Racing Point pitstop practice

Racing Point pitstop practice
11/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Racing Point fan

Racing Point fan
12/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Podium

Podium
13/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
14/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
15/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Mara Sangiorgio

Mara Sangiorgio
16/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
17/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Ferrari Motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding

Ferrari Motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding
18/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
19/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
20/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
21/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
22/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
23/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
24/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Atmosphere in the pitlane

Atmosphere in the pitlane
25/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Atmosphere in the pitlane

Atmosphere in the pitlane
26/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Atmosphere in the pitlane

Atmosphere in the pitlane
27/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
28/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
29/250

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on stage in the fan zone

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on stage in the fan zone
30/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point on stage in the fan zone

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point on stage in the fan zone
31/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point on stage in the fan zone

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point on stage in the fan zone
32/250

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
33/250

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
34/250

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
35/250

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference
36/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media
37/250

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the paddock

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the paddock
38/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the paddock

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the paddock
39/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on stage in the fan zone

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on stage in the fan zone
40/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on stage in the fan zone

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on stage in the fan zone
41/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on stage in the fan zone

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on stage in the fan zone
42/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the Press Conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the Press Conference
43/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 speaks to the media

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 speaks to the media
44/250

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 speaks to the media

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 speaks to the media
45/250

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 signs an autograph for a fan

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 signs an autograph for a fan
46/250

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the paddock

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the paddock
47/250

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing and George Russell, Williams Racing on stage in the fan zone

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing and George Russell, Williams Racing on stage in the fan zone
48/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing and George Russell, Williams Racing on stage in the fan zone

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing and George Russell, Williams Racing on stage in the fan zone
49/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Red Bull Racing pit stop practise with the Red Bull Racing RB15

Red Bull Racing pit stop practise with the Red Bull Racing RB15
50/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing pit stop practise with the Red Bull Racing RB15

Red Bull Racing pit stop practise with the Red Bull Racing RB15
51/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing pit stop practise with the Red Bull Racing RB15

Red Bull Racing pit stop practise with the Red Bull Racing RB15
52/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Racing Point pit stop practice with the Racing Point RP19

Racing Point pit stop practice with the Racing Point RP19
53/250

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Racing Point fans in the pit lane

Racing Point fans in the pit lane
54/250

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso,Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso,Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference
55/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference
56/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference
57/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso speaks to the media

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso speaks to the media
58/250

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso signs an autograph for a fan

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso signs an autograph for a fan
59/250

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso on stage in the fan zone

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso on stage in the fan zone
60/250

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
61/250

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the Press Conference

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the Press Conference
62/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the Press Conference

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the Press Conference
63/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
64/250

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
65/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference
66/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team on stage in the fan zone

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team on stage in the fan zone
67/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team
68/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Mercedes pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
69/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Mercedes pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
70/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Mercedes pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
71/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Mercedes pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
72/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
73/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
74/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
75/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
76/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

McLaren pit stop practice on the McLaren MCL34

McLaren pit stop practice on the McLaren MCL34
77/250

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

McLaren pit stop practice on the McLaren MCL34

McLaren pit stop practice on the McLaren MCL34
78/250

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

McLaren pit stop practice on the McLaren MCL34

McLaren pit stop practice on the McLaren MCL34
79/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on stage in the fan zone

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on stage in the fan zone
80/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on stage in the fan zone

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on stage in the fan zone
81/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren with special Valentino Rossi tribute helmet

Lando Norris, McLaren with special Valentino Rossi tribute helmet
82/250

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren with special Valentino Rossi tribute helmet

Lando Norris, McLaren with special Valentino Rossi tribute helmet
83/250

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren with special Valentino Rossi tribute helmet

Lando Norris, McLaren with special Valentino Rossi tribute helmet
84/250

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren with special Valentino Rossi tribute helmet

Lando Norris, McLaren with special Valentino Rossi tribute helmet
85/250

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren with special Valentino Rossi tribute helmet

Lando Norris, McLaren with special Valentino Rossi tribute helmet
86/250

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren signs an autograph for a fan

Lando Norris, McLaren signs an autograph for a fan
87/250

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren signs an autograph for a fan

Lando Norris, McLaren signs an autograph for a fan
88/250

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
89/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
90/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point signs an autograph for a fan

Lance Stroll, Racing Point signs an autograph for a fan
91/250

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point and Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the paddock

Lance Stroll, Racing Point and Sergio Perez, Racing Point in the paddock
92/250

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 signs an autograph for a fan

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 signs an autograph for a fan
93/250

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 n stage in the fan zone

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 n stage in the fan zone
94/250

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 on stage in the fan zone

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 on stage in the fan zone
95/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 on stage in the fan zone

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 on stage in the fan zone
96/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jonathan Wheatley, Team Manager, Red Bull Racing and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Jonathan Wheatley, Team Manager, Red Bull Racing and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
97/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Jonathan Wheatley, Team Manager, Red Bull Racing and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Jonathan Wheatley, Team Manager, Red Bull Racing and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
98/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Jonathan Wheatley, Team Manager, Red Bull Racing and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Jonathan Wheatley, Team Manager, Red Bull Racing and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
99/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Haas F1 pit stop practise on the Haas F1 Team VF-19

Haas F1 pit stop practise on the Haas F1 Team VF-19
100/250

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Haas F1 pit stop practice on the Haas F1 Team VF-19

Haas F1 pit stop practice on the Haas F1 Team VF-19
101/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1
102/250

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1
103/250

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

George Russell, Williams Racing on stage in the fan zone

George Russell, Williams Racing on stage in the fan zone
104/250

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
105/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
106/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
107/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
108/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
109/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
110/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
111/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Ferrari fan in the fan zone

Ferrari fan in the fan zone
112/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Fan on Lando Norris, McLaren in the fan zone

Fan on Lando Norris, McLaren in the fan zone
113/250

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso play table football

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso play table football
114/250

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso on stage in the fan zone

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso on stage in the fan zone
115/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
116/250

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team on stage in the fan zone

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team on stage in the fan zone
117/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari speaks to the media

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari speaks to the media
118/250

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
119/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on stage in the fan zone

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on stage in the fan zone
120/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the Press Conference

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the Press Conference
121/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference
122/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference
123/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference
124/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren signs an autograph for a fan

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren signs an autograph for a fan
125/250

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren on stage in the fan zone

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren on stage in the fan zone
126/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren on stage in the fan zone

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren on stage in the fan zone
127/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Car of Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T in the paddock

Car of Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T in the paddock
128/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Car of Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T in the paddock

Car of Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T in the paddock
129/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing speaks to the media

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing speaks to the media
130/250

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing signs his hat that he has just given to a fan

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing signs his hat that he has just given to a fan
131/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing walks down the pit lane

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing walks down the pit lane
132/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15 in the garage

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15 in the garage
133/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing in the garage

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing in the garage
134/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing on stage in the fan zone

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing on stage in the fan zone
135/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Helmet of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi

Helmet of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi
136/250

Fotót készítette: Lando Norris

Helmet of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi

Helmet of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi
137/250

Fotót készítette: Lando Norris

Helmet of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi

Helmet of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi
138/250

Fotót készítette: Lando Norris

Helmet of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi

Helmet of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi
139/250

Fotót készítette: Lando Norris

Helmet and boots of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi

Helmet and boots of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi
140/250

Fotót készítette: Jon Noble

Helmet and boots of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi

Helmet and boots of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi
141/250

Fotót készítette: Jon Noble

Helmet and boots of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi

Helmet and boots of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi
142/250

Fotót készítette: Jon Noble

Helmet and boots of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi

Helmet and boots of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi
143/250

Fotót készítette: Jon Noble

Boots of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi

Boots of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi
144/250

Fotót készítette: Jon Noble

Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail

Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail
145/250

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail

Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail
146/250

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso STR14 rear detail

Toro Rosso STR14 rear detail
147/250

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso STR14 front wing detail

Toro Rosso STR14 front wing detail
148/250

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso STR14 front wing

Toro Rosso STR14 front wing
149/250

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso STR14 front wing

Toro Rosso STR14 front wing
150/250

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Sergio Perez, Racing Point speaks to the media

Sergio Perez, Racing Point speaks to the media
151/250

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
152/250

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
153/250

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 rear wing

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 rear wing
154/250

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 rear detail

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 rear detail
155/250

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front wing detail

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front wing detail
156/250

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB15 rear detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 rear detail
157/250

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB15

Red Bull Racing RB15
158/250

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso walks the track

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso walks the track
159/250

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team
160/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Monza banking

Monza banking
161/250

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Michael Masi, Race Director walks the track

Michael Masi, Race Director walks the track
162/250

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Michael Masi, Race Director walks the track

Michael Masi, Race Director walks the track
163/250

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing
164/250

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing
165/250

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 cockpit

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 cockpit
166/250

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing talks to the media

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing talks to the media
167/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media
168/250

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media
169/250

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
170/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media
171/250

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
172/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 speaks to the media

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 speaks to the media
173/250

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 speaks to the media

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 speaks to the media
174/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 speaks to the media

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 speaks to the media
175/250

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
176/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

George Russell, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing
177/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

George Russell, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing
178/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF90 rear wing

Ferrari SF90 rear wing
179/250

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track
180/250

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike
181/250

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing walks the track

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing walks the track
182/250

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing walks the track

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing walks the track
183/250

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing walking down the Monza banking

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing walking down the Monza banking
184/250

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing at the top of the Monza banking

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing at the top of the Monza banking
185/250

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media
186/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media
187/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Start/ Finish line

Start/ Finish line
188/250

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Side pod aero for Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Side pod aero for Mercedes AMG F1 W10
189/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
190/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks past the Mercedes AMG F1 garage in the pit lane

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks past the Mercedes AMG F1 garage in the pit lane
191/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks down the Monza banking

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks down the Monza banking
192/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks down the Monza banking

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks down the Monza banking
193/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari takes a selfie with a fan

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari takes a selfie with a fan
194/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari sits on the top of Monza banking

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari sits on the top of Monza banking
195/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari sits on the top of Monza banking

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari sits on the top of Monza banking
196/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
197/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the pit lane

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the pit lane
198/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Monza branding on the catch fence

Monza branding on the catch fence
199/250

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Monza banking

Monza banking
200/250

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Monza banking

Monza banking
201/250

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Monza banking

Monza banking
202/250

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
203/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
204/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
205/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
206/250

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
207/250

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing in the paddock

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing in the paddock
208/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaking to Ted Kravitz, Sky TV

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaking to Ted Kravitz, Sky TV
209/250

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing
210/250

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing walks the track

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing walks the track
211/250

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Tyre guns

Tyre guns
212/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Start/ Finish straight

Start/ Finish straight
213/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
214/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
215/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
216/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 rim detail

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 rim detail
217/250

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front wing detail

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front wing detail
218/250

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front detail

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front detail
219/250

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front brake detail

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front brake detail
220/250

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Podium overview

Podium overview
221/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Podium

Podium
222/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Pirelli Tyres outside the Haas motorhome

Pirelli Tyres outside the Haas motorhome
223/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso walks the track

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso walks the track
224/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso walks the track

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso walks the track
225/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Monza Branding

Monza Branding
226/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Michael Masi, Race Director walks the track

Michael Masi, Race Director walks the track
227/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Michael Masi, Race Director walks the track

Michael Masi, Race Director walks the track
228/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front detail
229/250

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 mechanic adding graphics onto the Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes AMG F1 mechanic adding graphics onto the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
230/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Haas F1 Team VF-19 front wing detail

Haas F1 Team VF-19 front wing detail
231/250

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Front wing of Williams FW42

Front wing of Williams FW42
232/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Toro Rosso STR14

Front wing of Toro Rosso STR14
233/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Renault R.S.19

Front wing of Renault R.S.19
234/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Renault R.S.19

Front wing of Renault R.S.19
235/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Renault R.S.19

Front wing of Renault R.S.19
236/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Racing Point RP19

Front wing of Racing Point RP19
237/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Racing Point RP19

Front wing of Racing Point RP19
238/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Haas F1 Team VF-19

Front wing of Haas F1 Team VF-19
239/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding

Ferrari motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding
240/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding

Ferrari motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding
241/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari Motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding

Ferrari Motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding
242/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari Motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding

Ferrari Motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding
243/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari Motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding

Ferrari Motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding
244/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover of Toro Rosso STR14

Engine cover of Toro Rosso STR14
245/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover of Ferrari SF90

Engine cover of Ferrari SF90
246/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover of Ferrari SF90

Engine cover of Ferrari SF90
247/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track
248/250

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
249/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
250/250

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

