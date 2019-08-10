Hamilton pályafutása 7. győzelme a Magyar Nagydíjon
Főszerepben Lewis Hamilton legutóbbi győzelme a Magyar Nagydíjon, ami már a 7. volt. Látványos képek a nagy ünneplésről a Hungaroringről, mely 1986 óta látja vendégül a mezőnyt.
Lewis Hamilton egy olyan rekordot birtokol a Forma-1-ben, amit egyhamar, vagy talán soha nem fognak megdönteni, hiszen már 7 győzelme van a Magyar Nagydíjon. Még Michael Schumacher is „csak” négy alkalommal nyert a Hungaroringen, amivel az örökranglista második helyét foglalja el Ayrton Senna (3 győzelem) előtt. A jelenlegi mezőnyből Sebastian Vettelnek van még 2 sikere, de a német így is 5 győzelemre van attól, hogy egyáltalán beállítsa riválisa rekordját.
Hamilton ezúttal nem az első helyről vághatott neki a versenynek, de így is meg tudta nyerni azt, méghozzá egy nagy taktikai csata végén a Red Bull-Honda és Max Verstappen ellen, akik sokáig az élen álltak, de végül nem volt esélyük a nagyon gyors W10 ellen, mely Hamilton kezei alatt fénysebességre kapcsolt a frissebb gumikon.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, celebrate with Champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, James Vowles, Motorsport Strategy Director, Mercedes AMG F1, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates victory with his team in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, puts a lap on Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, throws his trophy in the air in celebration
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, the Mercedes team and guests celebrate victory
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, the Mercedes team and guests celebrate victory
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, the Mercedes team and guests celebrate victory
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, the Mercedes team and guests celebrate victory
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, the Mercedes team and guests celebrate victory
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, the Mercedes team and guests celebrate victory
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, sprays Champagne over his team mate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, pours Champagne over his team mate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with his team
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with his team
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate victory
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate victory
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate victory
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate victory
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
James Vowles, Motorsport Strategy Director, Mercedes AMG F1, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
James Vowles, Motorsport Strategy Director, Mercedes AMG F1 and Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate on the podium with the champagne and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
James Vowles, Motorsport Strategy Director, Mercedes AMG F1 and Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 crosses the finish line
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 celebrates in Parc Ferme with James Vowles, Motorsport Strategy Director, Mercedes-AMG
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium with the champagne
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Race Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium with Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
James Vowles, Motorsport Strategy Director, Mercedes AMG F1, pours Champagne over Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
James Vowles, Motorsport Strategy Director, Mercedes AMG F1, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, sprays Champagne at Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, celebrate with Champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Race Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in Parc Ferme with James Vowles, Motorsport Strategy Director, Mercedes AMG F!
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, with Actor Rowan Atkinson
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, the Mercedes team and guests celebrate
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, the Mercedes team and guests celebrate
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, sprays the victory Champagne
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, sprays the victory Champagne
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, leaves the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with the fans
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with his team
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with his team
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with guests
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with guests
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, celebrate with Champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Race Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates with a flag
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, sprays Champagne at Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, sprays Champagne at Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Matt Deane, Chief Mechanic, Mercedes AMG, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Matt Deane, Chief Mechanic, Mercedes AMG, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, celebrate with Champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, celebrate with Champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, spray Champagne
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Race Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Race Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, with Actor Rowan Atkinson
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, throws his trophy in the air in celebration on the podium
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, the Mercedes team and guests celebrate
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, the Mercedes team and guests celebrate
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, the Mercedes team and guests celebrate
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, sprays the victory Champagne
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, sprays Champagne
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, sprays Champagne
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, leaves the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, drinks Champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with the fans
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with the fans
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with the fans
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with his team mate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with his team and guests
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with guests
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with guests
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with Champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with Actor Rowan Atkinson and his team
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with a Union flag
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, Act Rowan Atkinson, Angela Cullen, Hamiltons trainer, and the Mercedes team celebrate
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 andSebastian Vettel, Ferrari n the podium with the trophy
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 andSebastian Vettel, Ferrari n the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, James Vowles, Motorsport Strategy Director, Mercedes AMG F1 Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Race Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 crosses the finish line
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Cikk részletei:
|Sorozat
|Forma-1
|Esemény
|Magyar Nagydíj
|Versenyzők
|Lewis Hamilton Vásárlás
|Csapatok
|Mercedes Vásárlás
Hamilton pályafutása 7. győzelme a Magyar Nagydíjon
