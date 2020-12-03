Forma-1
Forma-1
V
Forma-1
Japán Nagydíj
08 okt.
Canceled
V
Forma-1
Eifel Nagydíj
11 okt.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Egyesült Államok Nagydíj
23 okt.
Canceled
V
Forma-1
Portugál Nagydíj
25 okt.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Mexikói Nagydíj
30 okt.
Canceled
V
Forma-1
Emilia-Romagna Nagydíj
01 nov.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Török Nagydíj
15 nov.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Brazil Nagydíj
13 nov.
Canceled
V
Forma-1
Sakhir GP
Jegyek
04 dec.
Hátralévő idő:
11 Óra
:
31 Perc
:
05 Másodperc
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Abu Dhabi Nagydíj
Jegyek
11 dec.
Hátralévő idő:
7 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Forma-1 / Galéria

Galéria: Schumacher üléspróbája a Haas Forma-1-es csapatánál!

megosztás
hozzászólás
Galéria: Schumacher üléspróbája a Haas Forma-1-es csapatánál!
Szerző:

A Formula 2 pontversenyét vezető Mick Schumacher jövőre már a Forma-1-ben versenyez a Haasszal, ennek apropóján pedig üléspróbán járt az amerikai istállónál, a képekről pedig összeállítottunk egy galériát.

Bár Mick Schumacher 2018-ban meg tudta nyerni az F3 európai szériáját, 2019-ben nem sikerült tökéletesen az első Formula 2-es éve: a 12. helyen végzett összetettben, a szezonja csúcspontját pedig a hungaroringi sprintfutamon elért győzelme jelentette.

2020-ban aztán szintet tudott lépni, és egy fordulóval az idény vége előtt 14 ponttal vezeti az F2-es pontversenyt Callum Ilott előtt – a Forma-1 előszobájának számító sorozatban ezen a hétvégén rendezik az utolsó fordulót.

Még több hír:

A héten pedig Ilott bejelentette, hogy nem jutott F1-es üléshez a 2021-es szezonra, a Haas pedig szerdán azt, hogy Mick Schumacher lesz a Nyikita Mazepin melletti pilótájuk a következő szezonban.

A fiatal német versenyző a bahreini paddockban már a Haas szerelésében volt, a Motorsport.com pedig egy galériát is összegyűjtött a hétszeres legenda fiáról, aki üléspróbán is részt vett az amerikai istállónál.

Mick Schumacher in the garage for his seat fitting with his race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher in the garage for his seat fitting with his race engineer Gary Gannon
1/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher in the garage for his seat fitting with his race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher in the garage for his seat fitting with his race engineer Gary Gannon
2/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher in the Haas garage with an engineer.

Mick Schumacher in the Haas garage with an engineer.
3/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher in the Haas garage with an engineer.

Mick Schumacher in the Haas garage with an engineer.
4/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
5/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
6/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
7/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
8/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
9/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
10/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
11/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
12/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
13/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
14/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
15/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
16/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
17/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
18/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
19/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
20/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
21/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
22/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
23/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
24/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
25/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
26/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
27/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
28/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
29/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
30/30

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

