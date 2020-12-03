Galéria: Schumacher üléspróbája a Haas Forma-1-es csapatánál!
A Formula 2 pontversenyét vezető Mick Schumacher jövőre már a Forma-1-ben versenyez a Haasszal, ennek apropóján pedig üléspróbán járt az amerikai istállónál, a képekről pedig összeállítottunk egy galériát.
Bár Mick Schumacher 2018-ban meg tudta nyerni az F3 európai szériáját, 2019-ben nem sikerült tökéletesen az első Formula 2-es éve: a 12. helyen végzett összetettben, a szezonja csúcspontját pedig a hungaroringi sprintfutamon elért győzelme jelentette.
2020-ban aztán szintet tudott lépni, és egy fordulóval az idény vége előtt 14 ponttal vezeti az F2-es pontversenyt Callum Ilott előtt – a Forma-1 előszobájának számító sorozatban ezen a hétvégén rendezik az utolsó fordulót.
A héten pedig Ilott bejelentette, hogy nem jutott F1-es üléshez a 2021-es szezonra, a Haas pedig szerdán azt, hogy Mick Schumacher lesz a Nyikita Mazepin melletti pilótájuk a következő szezonban.
A fiatal német versenyző a bahreini paddockban már a Haas szerelésében volt, a Motorsport.com pedig egy galériát is összegyűjtött a hétszeres legenda fiáról, aki üléspróbán is részt vett az amerikai istállónál.
Mick Schumacher in the garage for his seat fitting with his race engineer Gary Gannon
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher in the Haas garage with an engineer.
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
