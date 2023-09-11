Galéria: így hódította meg Sebastian Vettel a Red Bull F1-es autójával a Nordschelifét
A Red Bull szervezésében a múlt hétvégén került megrendezésre a Red Bull Formula Nürburgring, amelynek keretein belül az ikonikus Nordschleifét is ellepték az F1-es autók.
A nürburgringi 12 órás verseny keretein belül szervezte meg a Red Bull a nürburgringi bemutatónapját, amelyre két Forma-1-es autót is vittek: Sebastian Vettel a 2011-es, befújt diffúzorral készült autóját vezethette, míg David Coulthard szintén a német pilóta világbajnoki autóját, a 2012-es RB8-at vezette.
Eredetileg Vettel mellett Daniel Ricciardo vezethette volna a Red Bull 2012-es autóját, de ahogyan arról beszámoltunk, az ausztrál pilóta a holland versenyhétvége alatt eltörte a kezét.
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Vettel mellett ott volt még a parádén Gerhard Berger és az AlphaTauri F1-es pilótája, Juki Cunoda is, míg Matthias Lauda édesapja 1974-es Ferrari 312 B4-74 világbajnoki autóját vezethette a Zöld Pokolban.
Mindeközben az AlphaTauri egyik 2024-es ülése elkelhetett.
Hülkenberg: ha a Haas nem „varázsol", akkor a Williams elérhetetlen lesz
A szigorított törésteszt alapján is ötcsillagos a Lexus RX biztonsági mutatója
Alonso olyasmit tett, amit korábban talán még soha: az FIA munkáját dicsérte
MotoGP: Bejelentésre készül a Repsol Honda
