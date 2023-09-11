Feliratkozás
Galéria: így hódította meg Sebastian Vettel a Red Bull F1-es autójával a Nordschelifét

A Red Bull szervezésében a múlt hétvégén került megrendezésre a Red Bull Formula Nürburgring, amelynek keretein belül az ikonikus Nordschleifét is ellepték az F1-es autók.

Köles István Ákos
Szerző:
Sebastian Vettel

A nürburgringi 12 órás verseny keretein belül szervezte meg a Red Bull a nürburgringi bemutatónapját, amelyre két Forma-1-es autót is vittek: Sebastian Vettel a 2011-es, befújt diffúzorral készült autóját vezethette, míg David Coulthard szintén a német pilóta világbajnoki autóját, a 2012-es RB8-at vezette.

Eredetileg Vettel mellett Daniel Ricciardo vezethette volna a Red Bull 2012-es autóját, de ahogyan arról beszámoltunk, az ausztrál pilóta a holland versenyhétvége alatt eltörte a kezét.

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB 7., David Coulthard, Red Bull RB 8.
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB 7., David Coulthard, Red Bull RB 8.
1/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Mathias Lauda, Ferrari 312 B3-74
Mathias Lauda, Ferrari 312 B3-74
2/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB 7
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB 7
3/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Philipp Eng, BMW Z4 GT3 és Yuki Tsunoda, HONDA NSX GT-3 Evo
Philipp Eng, BMW Z4 GT3 és Yuki Tsunoda, HONDA NSX GT-3 Evo
4/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB7
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB7
5/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB7
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB7
6/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Mathias Lauda, Ferrari 312
Mathias Lauda, Ferrari 312
7/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB7
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB7
8/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB7
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB7
9/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Mathias Lauda, Ferrari 312
Mathias Lauda, Ferrari 312
10/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri HONDA NSX GT-3 Evo HONDA NSX GT-3 Evo
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri HONDA NSX GT-3 Evo HONDA NSX GT-3 Evo
11/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB7
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB7
12/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Gerhard Berger, Ferrari 412 T2
Gerhard Berger, Ferrari 412 T2
13/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
14/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Gerhard Berger, Ferrari 412 T2
Gerhard Berger, Ferrari 412 T2
15/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB7
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB7
16/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB7
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB7
17/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel
18/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Ralf Schumacher, Williams FW25
Ralf Schumacher, Williams FW25
19/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

David Coulthard
David Coulthard
20/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

David Coulthard, Red Bull RB 7
David Coulthard, Red Bull RB 7
21/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

David Coulthard, Red Bull RB 8
David Coulthard, Red Bull RB 8
22/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Ralf Schumacher, Williams FW25-07
Ralf Schumacher, Williams FW25-07
23/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Mathias Lauda, Ferrari 312 B3-74
Mathias Lauda, Ferrari 312 B3-74
24/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

David Coulthard, Red Bull RB 7
David Coulthard, Red Bull RB 7
25/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Janis Blaswich, Christopher Lenz
Janis Blaswich, Christopher Lenz
26/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Minden járművezető
Minden járművezető
27/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Markus Flasch
Markus Flasch
28/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Philipp Eng, BMW Z4 GT3
Philipp Eng, BMW Z4 GT3
29/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda NSX GT3
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda NSX GT3
30/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Patrick Friesacher, Toyota Nascar, Christopher Lenz
Patrick Friesacher, Toyota Nascar, Christopher Lenz
31/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB 7
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB 7
32/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Markus Flasch, BMW V12 LMR
Markus Flasch, BMW V12 LMR
33/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB 7
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB 7
34/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Jens Klingman, BMW M3 E30
Jens Klingman, BMW M3 E30
35/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Carrie Schreiner
Carrie Schreiner
36/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

David Coulthard, Sebastian Vettel
David Coulthard, Sebastian Vettel
37/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel
38/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Ralf Schumacher, Williams FW25-07
Ralf Schumacher, Williams FW25-07
39/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Mathias Lauda, Ferrari 312 B3-74
Mathias Lauda, Ferrari 312 B3-74
40/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel
41/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
42/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel
43/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Eve Scheer, Sebastian Vettel
Eve Scheer, Sebastian Vettel
44/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastian Vettel, David Coulthard
Sebastian Vettel, David Coulthard
45/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Smudo, Sebastian Vettel
Smudo, Sebastian Vettel
46/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda, Sebastian Vettel
Yuki Tsunoda, Sebastian Vettel
47/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Mathias Lauda
Mathias Lauda
48/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel
49/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB 7
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB 7
50/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB 7
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB 7
51/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Markus Flasch, BMW V12 LMR, Leopold bajor herceg, BMW M1 Procar (M), Jens Klingman, BMW M3 E30
Markus Flasch, BMW V12 LMR, Leopold bajor herceg, BMW M1 Procar (M), Jens Klingman, BMW M3 E30
52/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Gerhard Berger, Ferarri F1-412 T2
Gerhard Berger, Ferarri F1-412 T2
53/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB7
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB7
54/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

David Coulthard, Sebastian Vettel
David Coulthard, Sebastian Vettel
55/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB 7
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB 7
56/56

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Vettel mellett ott volt még a parádén Gerhard Berger és az AlphaTauri F1-es pilótája, Juki Cunoda is, míg Matthias Lauda édesapja 1974-es Ferrari 312 B4-74 világbajnoki autóját vezethette a Zöld Pokolban.

Mindeközben az AlphaTauri egyik 2024-es ülése elkelhetett.

