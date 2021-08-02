Jegyek
Bejelentkezés

Motorsport Network

TV Jegyek Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Letölthető alkalmazások

© 2021 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.
TV Jegyek Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Előző / Ricciardo azt hitte, már „megúszta a felfordulást” Következő / Russellt is meglepte, hogy megkönnyezte az első williamses pontszerzését
Forma-1 / Magyar Nagydíj Galéria

Galéria a Magyar Nagydíj kaotikus első köréről

Szerző:
, Szerkesztő

A 2021-es Magyar Nagydíjon láthattuk az idei Forma-1-es szezon eddigi legnagyobb első körös rajtbalesetét, miután Valtteri Bottas és Lance Stroll is elmérte az esős körülmények között a féktávot.

Galéria a Magyar Nagydíj kaotikus első köréről

Drámaian alakult a 2021-es Magyar Nagydíj, hiszen Bottas és Stroll első körös hibája, majd a Mercedes taktikai bakija olyan eredményt hozott Esteban Ocon győzelmével, amelyre valószínűleg nem sokan fogadtak a vasárnapi rajtot megelőzően.

Az első körös káosz legnagyobb vesztese a Red Bull és a McLaren lett, hiszen egy-egy autójuk azonnal kiesett, míg Verstappen és Ricciardo csak sérült autóval tudta folytatni a versenyt, de a Mercedes és a Ferrari is komoly pontszerzési lehetőséget bukott el Bottas és Leclerc kiesésével.

Még több F1 hír:

A Red Bull különösen foghatja a fejét, mert miután a Max Verstappen autójába a szabadedzésekre és az időmérőre visszarakott silverstone-i erőforrás mégsem bírta volna teljesíteni a versenytávot, most Sergio Perez motorja sérülhetett meg, a Honda pedig már bejelentette, hogy hazaszállították az erőforrást a japán gyárukba.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collide at the start

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collide at the start
1/37

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collide at the start

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collide at the start
2/37

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, at the start as Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, collide

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, at the start as Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, collide
3/37

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start
4/37

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, collide

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, collide
5/37

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, collide

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, collide
6/37

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, collide

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, collide
7/37

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, collide

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, collide
8/37

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, is caught up in a collision at the start

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, is caught up in a collision at the start
9/37

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, climbs out of his damaged car after crashing out at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, climbs out of his damaged car after crashing out at the start
10/37

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, climbs out of his damaged car after crashing out at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, climbs out of his damaged car after crashing out at the start
11/37

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, climbs out of his damaged car after crashing out at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, climbs out of his damaged car after crashing out at the start
12/37

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, climbs out of his damaged car after crashing out at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, climbs out of his damaged car after crashing out at the start
13/37

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, crashes out at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, crashes out at the start
14/37

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, crashes out at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, crashes out at the start
15/37

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, after crashing out at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, after crashing out at the start
16/37

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, after crashing out at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, after crashing out at the start
17/37

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, after crashing out at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, after crashing out at the start
18/37

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, walks away from his damaged car after crashing out at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, walks away from his damaged car after crashing out at the start
19/37

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, walks away from his damaged car after crashing out at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, walks away from his damaged car after crashing out at the start
20/37

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, walks away from his damaged car after crashing out at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, walks away from his damaged car after crashing out at the start
21/37

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, is caught up in a collision at the start

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, is caught up in a collision at the start
22/37

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start
23/37

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start
24/37

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start
25/37

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start
26/37

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start
27/37

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12 , Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, collide at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12 , Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, collide at the start
28/37

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, crashes out at the start

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, crashes out at the start
29/37

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the damaged car of Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Marshals remove the damaged car of Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
30/37

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start
31/37

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start
32/37

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start
33/37

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12 and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B crash

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12 and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B crash
34/37

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, recovers after a crash on the opening lap

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, recovers after a crash on the opening lap
35/37

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, off the circuit after a crash on the opening lap

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, off the circuit after a crash on the opening lap
36/37

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, comes to a halt with damage

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, comes to a halt with damage
37/37

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Bottas és Stroll is 5 rajthelyes büntetést kapott a nyári szünetet követő Belga Nagydíjra, amelyet ismét nem tartanak elég szigorúnak egyesek, de az FIA ismét magát az esetet, és nem a következményeket vizsgálta – erre reagált úgy Christian Horner és Mattia Binotto, hogy fizethetné az őket ért anyagi kárt a hibázó pilóta csapata is, hiszen a költségsapka bevezetése óta minden hasonló esettel hátrányba kerülhetnek.

Ricciardo azt hitte, már „megúszta a felfordulást”

megosztás
hozzászólás
Ricciardo azt hitte, már „megúszta a felfordulást”

Előző cikk

Ricciardo azt hitte, már „megúszta a felfordulást”

Következő cikk

Russellt is meglepte, hogy megkönnyezte az első williamses pontszerzését

Russellt is meglepte, hogy megkönnyezte az első williamses pontszerzését
Hozzászólások betöltése

Népszerű

1
Forma-1

Aston Martin: Még mindig van 1,44 liter üzemanyag Vettel kocsijában!

7 ó
2
Forma-1

Horner Wolff bocsánatkéréséről: „És a számlát ki fogja kifizetni?”

6 ó
3
Forma-1

Orvoshoz kellett mennie Hamiltonnak a futam után!

21 ó
4
Forma-1

Vettel és további négy versenyző megrovást kapott a Magyar Nagydíj után

20 ó
5
Forma-1

Alonso szerint Hamilton „mindig panaszkodik”

4 ó
Legfrissebb hírek
Perez: ez hihetetlen, Bottas hatalmasat hibázott
F1

Perez: ez hihetetlen, Bottas hatalmasat hibázott

Brawn: nem volt olyan nagy Bottas és Stroll hibája
F1

Brawn: nem volt olyan nagy Bottas és Stroll hibája

Latifi: ilyen rajtja talán csak egyszer van valakinek a karrierje során
F1

Latifi: ilyen rajtja talán csak egyszer van valakinek a karrierje során

1 ó
Russellt is meglepte, hogy megkönnyezte az első williamses pontszerzését
F1

Russellt is meglepte, hogy megkönnyezte az első williamses pontszerzését

2 ó
Galéria a Magyar Nagydíj kaotikus első köréről
F1

Galéria a Magyar Nagydíj kaotikus első köréről

2 ó
Legfrissebb videók
Verstappen vs Hamilton: Ki hibázott? 07:45
Forma-1
2021. júl. 21.

Verstappen vs Hamilton: Ki hibázott?

A 2021-es Brit Nagydíj legjobb képei 03:24
Forma-1
2021. júl. 20.

A 2021-es Brit Nagydíj legjobb képei

A 2021-es Brit Nagydíj rajtrácsa 01:01
Forma-1
2021. júl. 18.

A 2021-es Brit Nagydíj rajtrácsa

A sprintkvalifikáció rajtrácsa a 2021-es Brit Nagydíjon 01:05
Forma-1
2021. júl. 17.

A sprintkvalifikáció rajtrácsa a 2021-es Brit Nagydíjon

A 2021-es Osztrák Nagydíj legjobb képei 03:13
Forma-1
2021. júl. 7.

A 2021-es Osztrák Nagydíj legjobb képei

Köles István Ákos More from
Köles István Ákos
Brawn: nem volt olyan nagy Bottas és Stroll hibája Magyar Nagydíj
Forma-1

Brawn: nem volt olyan nagy Bottas és Stroll hibája

Latifi: ilyen rajtja talán csak egyszer van valakinek a karrierje során Magyar Nagydíj
Forma-1

Latifi: ilyen rajtja talán csak egyszer van valakinek a karrierje során

Russellt is meglepte, hogy megkönnyezte az első williamses pontszerzését Magyar Nagydíj
Forma-1

Russellt is meglepte, hogy megkönnyezte az első williamses pontszerzését

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc: egyszerűen sz*r így befejezni a futamot Magyar Nagydíj
Forma-1

Leclerc: egyszerűen sz*r így befejezni a futamot

Leclerc: Nem szeretek álmodozni, nem számítunk arra, hogy a dobogóért fogunk harcolni Magyar Nagydíj
Forma-1

Leclerc: Nem szeretek álmodozni, nem számítunk arra, hogy a dobogóért fogunk harcolni

Leclerc: Eddig általában szenvedtem itt a csapattársaimhoz képest Magyar Nagydíj
Forma-1

Leclerc: Eddig általában szenvedtem itt a csapattársaimhoz képest

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
A Ferrari szerint a hibázó riválisoknak kellene állni a baleset kárait Magyar Nagydíj
Forma-1

A Ferrari szerint a hibázó riválisoknak kellene állni a baleset kárait

Sainz majdnem felért a dobogóra: „Megvolt a tempónk a győzelemhez” Magyar Nagydíj
Forma-1

Sainz majdnem felért a dobogóra: „Megvolt a tempónk a győzelemhez”

Vettel: nem nagy ügy Räikkönen győzelemmentes szériája Prime
Forma-1

Vettel: nem nagy ügy Räikkönen győzelemmentes szériája

Népszerű Ma

Aston Martin: Még mindig van 1,44 liter üzemanyag Vettel kocsijában!
Forma-1 Forma-1

Aston Martin: Még mindig van 1,44 liter üzemanyag Vettel kocsijában!

Horner Wolff bocsánatkéréséről: „És a számlát ki fogja kifizetni?”
Forma-1 Forma-1

Horner Wolff bocsánatkéréséről: „És a számlát ki fogja kifizetni?”

Orvoshoz kellett mennie Hamiltonnak a futam után!
Forma-1 Forma-1

Orvoshoz kellett mennie Hamiltonnak a futam után!

Vettel és további négy versenyző megrovást kapott a Magyar Nagydíj után
Forma-1 Forma-1

Vettel és további négy versenyző megrovást kapott a Magyar Nagydíj után

Alonso szerint Hamilton „mindig panaszkodik”
Forma-1 Forma-1

Alonso szerint Hamilton „mindig panaszkodik”

A Ferrari szerint a hibázó riválisoknak kellene állni a baleset kárait
Forma-1 Forma-1

A Ferrari szerint a hibázó riválisoknak kellene állni a baleset kárait

Már meg is van Valtteri Bottas büntetése a rajtbalesetért!
Forma-1 Forma-1

Már meg is van Valtteri Bottas büntetése a rajtbalesetért!

Brawn: nem volt olyan nagy Bottas és Stroll hibája
Forma-1 Forma-1

Brawn: nem volt olyan nagy Bottas és Stroll hibája

Legfrissebb hírek

Perez: ez hihetetlen, Bottas hatalmasat hibázott
Forma-1 Forma-1

Perez: ez hihetetlen, Bottas hatalmasat hibázott

Brawn: nem volt olyan nagy Bottas és Stroll hibája
Forma-1 Forma-1

Brawn: nem volt olyan nagy Bottas és Stroll hibája

Latifi: ilyen rajtja talán csak egyszer van valakinek a karrierje során
Forma-1 Forma-1

Latifi: ilyen rajtja talán csak egyszer van valakinek a karrierje során

Russellt is meglepte, hogy megkönnyezte az első williamses pontszerzését
Forma-1 Forma-1

Russellt is meglepte, hogy megkönnyezte az első williamses pontszerzését

Iratkozz fel hírlevelünkre

A Motorsport.com alkalmazás

Sorozat

Motorsport Network

Kapcsolat

© 2021 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.