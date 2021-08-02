Galéria a Magyar Nagydíj kaotikus első köréről
A 2021-es Magyar Nagydíjon láthattuk az idei Forma-1-es szezon eddigi legnagyobb első körös rajtbalesetét, miután Valtteri Bottas és Lance Stroll is elmérte az esős körülmények között a féktávot.
Drámaian alakult a 2021-es Magyar Nagydíj, hiszen Bottas és Stroll első körös hibája, majd a Mercedes taktikai bakija olyan eredményt hozott Esteban Ocon győzelmével, amelyre valószínűleg nem sokan fogadtak a vasárnapi rajtot megelőzően.
Az első körös káosz legnagyobb vesztese a Red Bull és a McLaren lett, hiszen egy-egy autójuk azonnal kiesett, míg Verstappen és Ricciardo csak sérült autóval tudta folytatni a versenyt, de a Mercedes és a Ferrari is komoly pontszerzési lehetőséget bukott el Bottas és Leclerc kiesésével.
A Red Bull különösen foghatja a fejét, mert miután a Max Verstappen autójába a szabadedzésekre és az időmérőre visszarakott silverstone-i erőforrás mégsem bírta volna teljesíteni a versenytávot, most Sergio Perez motorja sérülhetett meg, a Honda pedig már bejelentette, hogy hazaszállították az erőforrást a japán gyárukba.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collide at the start
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collide at the start
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, at the start as Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, collide
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, collide
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, collide
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, collide
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, collide
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, is caught up in a collision at the start
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, climbs out of his damaged car after crashing out at the start
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, climbs out of his damaged car after crashing out at the start
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, climbs out of his damaged car after crashing out at the start
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, climbs out of his damaged car after crashing out at the start
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, crashes out at the start
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, crashes out at the start
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, after crashing out at the start
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, after crashing out at the start
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, after crashing out at the start
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, walks away from his damaged car after crashing out at the start
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, walks away from his damaged car after crashing out at the start
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, walks away from his damaged car after crashing out at the start
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, is caught up in a collision at the start
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12 , Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, collide at the start
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, crashes out at the start
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the damaged car of Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12 and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B crash
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, recovers after a crash on the opening lap
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, off the circuit after a crash on the opening lap
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, comes to a halt with damage
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Bottas és Stroll is 5 rajthelyes büntetést kapott a nyári szünetet követő Belga Nagydíjra, amelyet ismét nem tartanak elég szigorúnak egyesek, de az FIA ismét magát az esetet, és nem a következményeket vizsgálta – erre reagált úgy Christian Horner és Mattia Binotto, hogy fizethetné az őket ért anyagi kárt a hibázó pilóta csapata is, hiszen a költségsapka bevezetése óta minden hasonló esettel hátrányba kerülhetnek.
