Forma-1 / Galéria

Frissített képgaléria a Red Bull F1-es tesztjéről: jöhet a FUTAM!

Frissített képgaléria a Red Bull F1-es tesztjéről: jöhet a FUTAM!
Szerző:
2020. jún. 27. 17:00

Hisszük vagy sem, eljött az idő, hogy a Forma-1 Ausztria felé vegye az irányt, ahol a Red Bull lehet az egyik legnagyobb favorit. Alexander Albon közvetlen az osztrák évadnyitó előtt tesztelt.

A hu.motorsport.com korábban többször is részletesen beszámolt a Red Bull tesztjéről, ami egy filmforgatás volt a csütörtöki napon Silverstone-ban, teljesen száraz körülmények között. Ezeken az eseményeken azonban maximum 100 kilométert tehetnek meg a csapatok az új autóikkal.

Még több F1 hír:

Alexander Albon volt munkában, és ahogy az várható volt, a csapat nemcsak a promócióval foglalkozott, hanem egyúttal az új fejlesztésekkel is, mivel a négyszeres osztrák bajnok egy igen komoly fejlesztési csomagot visz magával a Red Bull Ringre, akárcsak a Mercedes, míg a Ferrari egyelőre kivár.

Nehéz megtippelni az erősorrendet, de sokan úgy vélik, hogy a Mercedes és a Red Bull Racing közel azonos szinten van, addig a Ferrari lépéshátrányba került, és akár a Racing Point is problémát okozhat számukra.

Ez még a jövő zenéje, de hamarosan megtudhatjuk, hogy mi várhat a mezőnyre a folytatásban, rögtön két nagydíjjal Ausztriában. Közben készítettünk számotokra egy frissített képgalériát a Red Bull silverstone-i tesztjéről, melynek ideje alatt a csapat az új biztonsági protokollokat is gyakorolhatta, amiket a koronavírus miatt vezettek be.

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16 with Toyoharu Tanabe of Honda

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16 with Toyoharu Tanabe of Honda
1/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
2/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
3/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Helmet of Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Helmet of Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
4/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing team member

Red Bull Racing team member
5/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
6/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
7/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner and Pierre Wache, Chief Engineer of Performance Engineering

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner and Pierre Wache, Chief Engineer of Performance Engineering
8/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing team members in the pitlane

Red Bull Racing team members in the pitlane
9/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing team members in the pitlane

Red Bull Racing team members in the pitlane
10/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing team members in the pitlane

Red Bull Racing team members in the pitlane
11/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing team member in the pitlane

Red Bull Racing team member in the pitlane
12/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing team members at work

Red Bull Racing team members at work
13/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing team members in the pitlane

Red Bull Racing team members in the pitlane
14/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing team member in the pitlane

Red Bull Racing team member in the pitlane
15/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing pitstop practice

Red Bull Racing pitstop practice
16/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
17/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
18/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
19/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
20/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
21/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
22/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing with Red Bull Racing Team Principal, Christian Horner

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing with Red Bull Racing Team Principal, Christian Horner
23/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Chris Gent of Red Bull Racing works in the garage

Chris Gent of Red Bull Racing works in the garage
24/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
25/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
26/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
27/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
28/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
29/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
30/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
31/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
32/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
33/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
34/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Phil Turner of Red Bull Racing works in the garage

Phil Turner of Red Bull Racing works in the garage
35/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
36/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Manager Jonathan Wheatley

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Manager Jonathan Wheatley
37/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing talks with race engineer Mike Lugg

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing talks with race engineer Mike Lugg
38/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
39/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
40/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
41/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
42/42

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

