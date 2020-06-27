Frissített képgaléria a Red Bull F1-es tesztjéről: jöhet a FUTAM!
Hisszük vagy sem, eljött az idő, hogy a Forma-1 Ausztria felé vegye az irányt, ahol a Red Bull lehet az egyik legnagyobb favorit. Alexander Albon közvetlen az osztrák évadnyitó előtt tesztelt.
A hu.motorsport.com korábban többször is részletesen beszámolt a Red Bull tesztjéről, ami egy filmforgatás volt a csütörtöki napon Silverstone-ban, teljesen száraz körülmények között. Ezeken az eseményeken azonban maximum 100 kilométert tehetnek meg a csapatok az új autóikkal.
Alexander Albon volt munkában, és ahogy az várható volt, a csapat nemcsak a promócióval foglalkozott, hanem egyúttal az új fejlesztésekkel is, mivel a négyszeres osztrák bajnok egy igen komoly fejlesztési csomagot visz magával a Red Bull Ringre, akárcsak a Mercedes, míg a Ferrari egyelőre kivár.
Nehéz megtippelni az erősorrendet, de sokan úgy vélik, hogy a Mercedes és a Red Bull Racing közel azonos szinten van, addig a Ferrari lépéshátrányba került, és akár a Racing Point is problémát okozhat számukra.
Ez még a jövő zenéje, de hamarosan megtudhatjuk, hogy mi várhat a mezőnyre a folytatásban, rögtön két nagydíjjal Ausztriában. Közben készítettünk számotokra egy frissített képgalériát a Red Bull silverstone-i tesztjéről, melynek ideje alatt a csapat az új biztonsági protokollokat is gyakorolhatta, amiket a koronavírus miatt vezettek be.
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16 with Toyoharu Tanabe of Honda
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Helmet of Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing team member
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner and Pierre Wache, Chief Engineer of Performance Engineering
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing team members in the pitlane
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing team members in the pitlane
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing team members in the pitlane
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing team member in the pitlane
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing team members at work
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing team members in the pitlane
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing team member in the pitlane
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing pitstop practice
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing with Red Bull Racing Team Principal, Christian Horner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Chris Gent of Red Bull Racing works in the garage
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Phil Turner of Red Bull Racing works in the garage
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Manager Jonathan Wheatley
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing talks with race engineer Mike Lugg
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
