Forma-1 / Abu Dhabi Nagydíj / Galéria

„Fánkozással” búcsúzott a TOP-3 a Forma-1-ben: képek

„Fánkozással” búcsúzott a TOP-3 a Forma-1-ben: képek
2019. dec. 6. 13:35

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen és Charles Leclerc is látványos módon köszönt el a közönségtől az Abu Dhabi Nagydíj leintését követően. A TOP-3 elégette a gumikat, aminek nagyon örültek a rajongók.

A Forma-1 elköszönt Abu Dhabiban, de nem örökre, csak pár hónapra, és igencsak izgalmasnak ígérkezik a 2020-as szezon, miután a Red Bull-Honda versenyképesen fejezte be a szezont, de a Ferrarinak is jó alapjai vannak.

Minden adott lehet arra, hogy megállítsák a Mercedest és Lewis Hamiltont, akik már hatszoros világbajnokok. A Red Bullnál Max Verstappen, a Ferrarinál pedig Charles Leclerc jelentheti a fiatalos lendületet.

A három „nagyágyú” végzett a TOP-3-ban az utolsó futamon, és ahogy az várható volt, kedveztek a közönségnek. A Mercedes, a Red Bull és a Ferrari sem kímélte az abroncsokat a leintés után, aminek természetesen nagyon örültek a rajongók.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, performs a donut

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, performs a donut
1/23

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, performs a donut

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, performs a donut
2/23

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, during celebratory donuts

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, during celebratory donuts
3/23

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, during celebratory donuts

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, during celebratory donuts
4/23

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, performs a celebratory donut on the grid after the race

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, performs a celebratory donut on the grid after the race
5/23

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1st position, perform donuts

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1st position, perform donuts
6/23

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1st position, perform donuts

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1st position, perform donuts
7/23

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1st position, perform donuts

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1st position, perform donuts
8/23

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1st position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, perform donuts

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1st position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, perform donuts
9/23

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1st position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, perform donuts

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1st position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, perform donuts
10/23

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
11/23

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
12/23

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, perform donuts

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, perform donuts
13/23

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, performs a donut

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, performs a donut
14/23

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, performs a donut

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, performs a donut
15/23

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, perform donuts

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, perform donuts
16/23

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, perform donuts

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, perform donuts
17/23

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
18/23

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
19/23

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1st position, performs a donut

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1st position, performs a donut
20/23

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
21/23

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
22/23

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, celebrate with donuts

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, celebrate with donuts
23/23

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

