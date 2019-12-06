„Fánkozással” búcsúzott a TOP-3 a Forma-1-ben: képek
Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen és Charles Leclerc is látványos módon köszönt el a közönségtől az Abu Dhabi Nagydíj leintését követően. A TOP-3 elégette a gumikat, aminek nagyon örültek a rajongók.
A Forma-1 elköszönt Abu Dhabiban, de nem örökre, csak pár hónapra, és igencsak izgalmasnak ígérkezik a 2020-as szezon, miután a Red Bull-Honda versenyképesen fejezte be a szezont, de a Ferrarinak is jó alapjai vannak.
Minden adott lehet arra, hogy megállítsák a Mercedest és Lewis Hamiltont, akik már hatszoros világbajnokok. A Red Bullnál Max Verstappen, a Ferrarinál pedig Charles Leclerc jelentheti a fiatalos lendületet.
A három „nagyágyú” végzett a TOP-3-ban az utolsó futamon, és ahogy az várható volt, kedveztek a közönségnek. A Mercedes, a Red Bull és a Ferrari sem kímélte az abroncsokat a leintés után, aminek természetesen nagyon örültek a rajongók.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, performs a donut
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, performs a donut
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, during celebratory donuts
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, during celebratory donuts
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, performs a celebratory donut on the grid after the race
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1st position, perform donuts
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1st position, perform donuts
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1st position, perform donuts
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1st position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, perform donuts
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1st position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, perform donuts
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, perform donuts
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, performs a donut
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, performs a donut
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, perform donuts
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, perform donuts
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1st position, performs a donut
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 2nd position, celebrate with donuts
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Előző cikk
Ricciardo optimista a Renault 2020-as évét illetően
Következő cikk
Távozik a Renault-tól a technikai igazgató!
Cikk részletei:
|Sorozat
|Forma-1
|Esemény
|Abu Dhabi Nagydíj
„Fánkozással” búcsúzott a TOP-3 a Forma-1-ben: képek
Versenyközpont
|Program
|Dátum
|
Helyi idő
Saját idő
|Tartalom
|FP1
|
P 29 nov.
P 29 nov.
|
04:00
13:00
|
|FP2
|
P 29 nov.
P 29 nov.
|
08:00
17:00
|
|FP3
|
Szo 30 nov.
Szo 30 nov.
|
05:00
14:00
|
|Időm.
|
Szo 30 nov.
Szo 30 nov.
|
08:00
17:00
|
|Futam
|
V 1 dec.
V 1 dec.
|
08:10
17:10
|