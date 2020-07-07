Forma-1
Forma-1
V
Forma-1
Osztrák Nagydíj
02 júl.
-
05 júl.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Magyar Nagydíj
Jegyek
16 júl.
-
19 júl.
Hátralévő idő:
8 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Brit Nagydíj
Jegyek
31 júl.
-
02 aug.
Hátralévő idő:
23 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Belga Nagydíj
Jegyek
27 aug.
-
30 aug.
Hátralévő idő:
50 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Olasz Nagydíj
Jegyek
03 szept.
-
06 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
57 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Szingapúri Nagydíj
Jegyek
17 szept.
-
20 szept.
Canceled
V
Forma-1
Orosz Nagydíj
Jegyek
24 szept.
-
27 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
78 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Japán Nagydíj
Jegyek
08 okt.
-
11 okt.
Canceled
V
Forma-1
Egyesült Államok Nagydíj
Jegyek
22 okt.
-
25 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
106 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Mexikói Nagydíj
Jegyek
29 okt.
-
01 nov.
Hátralévő idő:
113 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Brazil Nagydíj
Jegyek
12 nov.
-
15 nov.
Hátralévő idő:
127 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Abu Dhabi Nagydíj
Jegyek
26 nov.
-
29 nov.
Hátralévő idő:
141 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Teljes eredmény:
Menetrend Eredmények Tabella
Bejelentkezés

Motorsport Network

TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop

Letölthető alkalmazások

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.
TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop
Előző
Forma-1 / Osztrák Nagydíj / Galéria

Egy furcsa és „üres” rajtrács a Forma-1-ben: a sztárok is hiányoztak (képek)

megosztás
hozzászólás
Egy furcsa és „üres” rajtrács a Forma-1-ben: a sztárok is hiányoztak (képek)
Szerző:
2020. júl. 7. 16:00

Ez egy meglehetősen furcsa rajtrács volt a Forma-1-ben vasárnap, amihez hozzá kell szoknunk a következő hetekben, hiszen továbbra is nagyon szigorú korlátozások vannak érvényben.

A Forma-1 szép csendben teljesítette az első olyan versenyhétvégéjét, amit zárt kapuk mögött rendeztek meg, tehát közönség nélkül, és a média minimális bevonásával. Nagyon kevesen kaphattak jogot a belépésre, és a csapatok is erősen meghúzták a maximum létszámot.

Még több F1 hír:

Erre pedig nagy szükség van a koronavírus miatt, ami még mindig jelen van, de remek hír, hogy nem regisztráltak fertőzöttet, miközben folyamatosak voltak az ellenőrzések. Több mint 4 ezer embert teszteltek ezen időszak alatt.

Slider
Lista

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, and the other drivers around the trophies on the grid

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, and the other drivers around the trophies on the grid
1/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point, on the grid prior to the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point, on the grid prior to the start
2/98

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid
3/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid
4/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid
5/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The drivers stand for the national anthems on the grid

The drivers stand for the national anthems on the grid
6/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The drivers stand for the national anthems on the grid

The drivers stand for the national anthems on the grid
7/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull team members on the grid

Red Bull team members on the grid
8/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Red Bull engineers on the grid

Red Bull engineers on the grid
9/98

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, on the grid prior to the start

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, on the grid prior to the start
10/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid, taking the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid, taking the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign
11/98

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, on the grid in support of the End Racism campaign

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, on the grid in support of the End Racism campaign
12/98

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing on the grid

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing on the grid
13/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes F1 Team members on the grid

Mercedes F1 Team members on the grid
14/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mechanics on the grid with Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20

Mechanics on the grid with Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
15/98

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mechanics on the grid prior to the start

Mechanics on the grid prior to the start
16/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Mechanics and engineers on the grid with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35

Mechanics and engineers on the grid with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
17/98

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
18/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
19/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
20/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
21/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
22/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
23/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
24/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
25/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
26/98

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, on the grid

Lando Norris, McLaren, on the grid
27/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, on the grid

Lando Norris, McLaren, on the grid
28/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, on the grid

Lando Norris, McLaren, on the grid
29/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid prior to the start

Lando Norris, McLaren, Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid prior to the start
30/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, on the grid

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, on the grid
31/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point ont the grid

Lance Stroll, Racing Point ont the grid
32/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on the grid

Lance Stroll, Racing Point and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on the grid
33/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, on the grid

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, on the grid
34/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, on the grid

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, on the grid
35/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20, on the grid

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20, on the grid
36/98

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Lando Norris, McLaren, Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, on the grid prior to the start

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Lando Norris, McLaren, Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, on the grid prior to the start
37/98

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, and Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, on the grid

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, and Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, on the grid
38/98

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, and Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, on the grid

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, and Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, on the grid
39/98

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, and Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, on the grid

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, and Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, on the grid
40/98

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Esteban Ocon, Renault F1, Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing, and George Russell, Williams Racing, on the grid prior to the start in support of the End Racism campaign

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Esteban Ocon, Renault F1, Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing, and George Russell, Williams Racing, on the grid prior to the start in support of the End Racism campaign
41/98

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1, Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo, Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing, and George Russell, Williams Racing, on the grid, taking the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1, Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo, Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing, and George Russell, Williams Racing, on the grid, taking the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign
42/98

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid
43/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid
44/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid
45/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point, on the grid

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point, on the grid
46/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on the grid

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on the grid
47/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16, on the grid

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16, on the grid
48/98

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, on the grid in support of the End Racism campaign

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, on the grid in support of the End Racism campaign
49/98

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, talks to TV pundit Jenson Button on the grid

Lando Norris, McLaren, talks to TV pundit Jenson Button on the grid
50/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren, on the grid

Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren, on the grid
51/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Williams mechanics on the grid

Williams mechanics on the grid
52/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, on the grid

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, on the grid
53/98

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20, on the grid

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20, on the grid
54/98

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari on the grid

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari on the grid
55/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo talk on the grid

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo talk on the grid
56/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, on the grid

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, on the grid
57/98

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, on the grid

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, on the grid
58/98

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, on the grid

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, on the grid
59/98

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mercedes mechanics with the car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, on the grid

Mercedes mechanics with the car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, on the grid
60/98

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, on the grid

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, on the grid
61/98

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, on the grid

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, on the grid
62/98

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, wears an End Racism shirt on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, wears an End Racism shirt on the grid
63/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
64/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, and the drivers take a knee on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, and the drivers take a knee on the grid
65/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, and the drivers take a knee on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, and the drivers take a knee on the grid
66/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid with Angela Cullen, Physio for Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid with Angela Cullen, Physio for Lewis Hamilton
67/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid with Angela Cullen, Physio for Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid with Angela Cullen, Physio for Lewis Hamilton
68/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid with Angela Cullen, Physio for Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid with Angela Cullen, Physio for Lewis Hamilton
69/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, on the grid
70/98

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, on the grid
71/98

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren on the grid

Lando Norris, McLaren on the grid
72/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, on the grid

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, on the grid
73/98

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, on the grid

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, on the grid
74/98

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, on the grid

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, on the grid
75/98

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, and Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, on the grid

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, and Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, on the grid
76/98

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Drivers take the knee on the grid

Drivers take the knee on the grid
77/98

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, arrives on the grid

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, arrives on the grid
78/98

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, arrives on the grid

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, arrives on the grid
79/98

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01, on the grid

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01, on the grid
80/98

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01, arrives on the grid

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01, arrives on the grid
81/98

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, and Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing on the grid

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, and Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing on the grid
82/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000, on the grid

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000, on the grid
83/98

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The race winners' trophies on the grid

The race winners' trophies on the grid
84/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Mercedes team prepare on the grid

The Mercedes team prepare on the grid
85/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Simon Lazenby, Sky TV, talks to camera on the grid

Simon Lazenby, Sky TV, talks to camera on the grid
86/98

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Simon Lazenby, Sky TV, on the grid

Simon Lazenby, Sky TV, on the grid
87/98

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing team members on the grid

Red Bull Racing team members on the grid
88/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing team members on the grid

Red Bull Racing team members on the grid
89/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Racing Point team members on the grid

Racing Point team members on the grid
90/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Racing point mechanics on the grid

Racing point mechanics on the grid
91/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

McLaren team members on the grid

McLaren team members on the grid
92/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

McLaren team members on the grid

McLaren team members on the grid
93/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

McLaren mechanics on the grid

McLaren mechanics on the grid
94/98

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, arrives on the grid

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, arrives on the grid
95/98

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20, arrives on the grid

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20, arrives on the grid
96/98

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20 and Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20 on the grid

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20 and Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20 on the grid
97/98

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Cars on the grid

Cars on the grid
98/98

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Még mielőtt a következő osztrák futamra koncentrálnánk, ami ezen a hétvégén kerül megrendezésre, szintén a Red Bull Ringen, nézzünk meg egy látványos képgalériát az idei első futam rajtrácsáról, annak kulisszáiról.

 

Ajánlott videó:

Következő cikk
Kubica a pénteki első szabadedzésen ismét forma-1-es autóba ül

Előző cikk

Kubica a pénteki első szabadedzésen ismét forma-1-es autóba ül

trending Ma

Verstappen nyitott arra, hogy Vettel csapattársa legyen, Hornert meglepte, ahogy a Ferrari kezelte a helyzetet
Forma-1 / Forma-1

Verstappen nyitott arra, hogy Vettel csapattársa legyen, Hornert meglepte, ahogy a Ferrari kezelte a helyzetet

Órákon belül bejelenthetik Alonso visszatérését a Forma-1-be!
Forma-1 / Forma-1

Órákon belül bejelenthetik Alonso visszatérését a Forma-1-be!

Wolff: Inkább nem mondok semmit arra, hogy 14 versenyző térdelt…
Forma-1 / Forma-1

Wolff: Inkább nem mondok semmit arra, hogy 14 versenyző térdelt…

Leclerc nem fog térdelni a futam előtt
Stop/Go / Stop/Go

Leclerc nem fog térdelni a futam előtt

Albers: "Abszurd, hogy Hamiltont megbüntették Albon hibájáért"
Forma-1 / Forma-1

Albers: "Abszurd, hogy Hamiltont megbüntették Albon hibájáért"

HIVATALOS: döntöttek Hamilton ügyében az Osztrák Nagydíj időmérője után
Forma-1 / Forma-1

HIVATALOS: döntöttek Hamilton ügyében az Osztrák Nagydíj időmérője után

Vettel "csupán árnyéka önmagának" az ötszörös Le Mans-győztes volt F1-pilóta szerint
Forma-1 / Forma-1

Vettel "csupán árnyéka önmagának" az ötszörös Le Mans-győztes volt F1-pilóta szerint

Megvan a Red Bull kiesésének a fő oka?
Forma-1 / Forma-1

Megvan a Red Bull kiesésének a fő oka?

Legfrissebb hírek

Egy furcsa és „üres” rajtrács a Forma-1-ben: a sztárok is hiányoztak (képek)
Forma-1 / Forma-1

Egy furcsa és „üres” rajtrács a Forma-1-ben: a sztárok is hiányoztak (képek)

Kubica a pénteki első szabadedzésen ismét forma-1-es autóba ül
Forma-1 / Forma-1

Kubica a pénteki első szabadedzésen ismét forma-1-es autóba ül

Órákon belül bejelenthetik Alonso visszatérését a Forma-1-be!
Forma-1 / Forma-1

Órákon belül bejelenthetik Alonso visszatérését a Forma-1-be!

Vettel "csupán árnyéka önmagának" az ötszörös Le Mans-győztes volt F1-pilóta szerint
Forma-1 / Forma-1

Vettel "csupán árnyéka önmagának" az ötszörös Le Mans-győztes volt F1-pilóta szerint

Hozzászólások betöltése

Cikk részletei:

Sorozat Forma-1
Esemény Osztrák Nagydíj
Szerző Hujber Dávid

Népszerű

1
Forma-1

Verstappen nyitott arra, hogy Vettel csapattársa legyen, Hornert meglepte, ahogy a Ferrari kezelte a helyzetet

2
Forma-1

Órákon belül bejelenthetik Alonso visszatérését a Forma-1-be!

3
Forma-1

Wolff: Inkább nem mondok semmit arra, hogy 14 versenyző térdelt…

4
Stop/Go

Leclerc nem fog térdelni a futam előtt

5
Forma-1

Albers: "Abszurd, hogy Hamiltont megbüntették Albon hibájáért"

Legfrissebb videók

Művészi videón a Williams új F1-es festése 01:32
Forma-1

Művészi videón a Williams új F1-es festése

Hivatalos videón a Ferrari „visszatérése” Mugellóból 01:02
Forma-1

Hivatalos videón a Ferrari „visszatérése” Mugellóból

Hivatalos videón a Ferrari különleges „visszatérése” Leclerc-kel 00:49
Forma-1

Hivatalos videón a Ferrari különleges „visszatérése” Leclerc-kel

A Ferrari rövidfilmje Leclerc-rel a főszerepben! 05:59
Forma-1

A Ferrari rövidfilmje Leclerc-rel a főszerepben!

Az új protokoll szerint indította be a 2018-as autóját a Mercedes 00:48
Forma-1

Az új protokoll szerint indította be a 2018-as autóját a Mercedes

Legfrissebb hírek

Egy furcsa és „üres” rajtrács a Forma-1-ben: a sztárok is hiányoztak (képek)
F1

Egy furcsa és „üres” rajtrács a Forma-1-ben: a sztárok is hiányoztak (képek)

Kubica a pénteki első szabadedzésen ismét forma-1-es autóba ül
F1

Kubica a pénteki első szabadedzésen ismét forma-1-es autóba ül

Órákon belül bejelenthetik Alonso visszatérését a Forma-1-be!
F1

Órákon belül bejelenthetik Alonso visszatérését a Forma-1-be!

Vettel "csupán árnyéka önmagának" az ötszörös Le Mans-győztes volt F1-pilóta szerint
F1

Vettel "csupán árnyéka önmagának" az ötszörös Le Mans-győztes volt F1-pilóta szerint

Ricciardo szerint nincs gond azzal, hogy pár F1-es versenyző nem térdelt le az Osztrák Nagydíjon
F1

Ricciardo szerint nincs gond azzal, hogy pár F1-es versenyző nem térdelt le az Osztrák Nagydíjon

Iratkozz fel hírlevelünkre

A Motorsport.com alkalmazás

Sorozat

Motorsport Network

Kapcsolat

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.