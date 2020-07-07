Egy furcsa és „üres” rajtrács a Forma-1-ben: a sztárok is hiányoztak (képek)
Ez egy meglehetősen furcsa rajtrács volt a Forma-1-ben vasárnap, amihez hozzá kell szoknunk a következő hetekben, hiszen továbbra is nagyon szigorú korlátozások vannak érvényben.
A Forma-1 szép csendben teljesítette az első olyan versenyhétvégéjét, amit zárt kapuk mögött rendeztek meg, tehát közönség nélkül, és a média minimális bevonásával. Nagyon kevesen kaphattak jogot a belépésre, és a csapatok is erősen meghúzták a maximum létszámot.
Erre pedig nagy szükség van a koronavírus miatt, ami még mindig jelen van, de remek hír, hogy nem regisztráltak fertőzöttet, miközben folyamatosak voltak az ellenőrzések. Több mint 4 ezer embert teszteltek ezen időszak alatt.
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, and the other drivers around the trophies on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point, on the grid prior to the start
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The drivers stand for the national anthems on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The drivers stand for the national anthems on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Red Bull team members on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Red Bull engineers on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, on the grid prior to the start
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid, taking the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, on the grid in support of the End Racism campaign
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes F1 Team members on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mechanics on the grid with Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mechanics on the grid prior to the start
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Mechanics and engineers on the grid with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid prior to the start
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point ont the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Lando Norris, McLaren, Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, on the grid prior to the start
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, and Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, and Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, and Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Esteban Ocon, Renault F1, Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing, and George Russell, Williams Racing, on the grid prior to the start in support of the End Racism campaign
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1, Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo, Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing, and George Russell, Williams Racing, on the grid, taking the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, on the grid in support of the End Racism campaign
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, talks to TV pundit Jenson Button on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Williams mechanics on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo talk on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mercedes mechanics with the car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, wears an End Racism shirt on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, and the drivers take a knee on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, and the drivers take a knee on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid with Angela Cullen, Physio for Lewis Hamilton
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid with Angela Cullen, Physio for Lewis Hamilton
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid with Angela Cullen, Physio for Lewis Hamilton
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, and Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Drivers take the knee on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, arrives on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, arrives on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01, arrives on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, and Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
The race winners' trophies on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The Mercedes team prepare on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Simon Lazenby, Sky TV, talks to camera on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Simon Lazenby, Sky TV, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing team members on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing team members on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Racing Point team members on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Racing point mechanics on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
McLaren team members on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
McLaren team members on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
McLaren mechanics on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, arrives on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20, arrives on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20 and Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20 on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Cars on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Még mielőtt a következő osztrák futamra koncentrálnánk, ami ezen a hétvégén kerül megrendezésre, szintén a Red Bull Ringen, nézzünk meg egy látványos képgalériát az idei első futam rajtrácsáról, annak kulisszáiról.
