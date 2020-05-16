Egy csodálatos F1-es képgaléria az 1984-es Brazil Nagydíjról, amin Senna bemutatkozott
Egy újabb érdekes, és nagyon látványos F1-es tartalommal készültünk számotokra, megemlékezvén Ayrton Senna bemutatkozásáról, ami az 1984-es Brazil Nagydíjon volt, több mint 36 esztendővel ezelőtt.
Korábban már beszámoltunk Ayrton Senna különleges évfordulójáról, mivel szerdán volt 36 éve, hogy a brazil legenda bemutatkozott a Forma-1-ben, a legnagyobb kategóriában. Akkor még csak nagyon kevesen tudhatták, hogy a brazil milyen különleges versenyző és karakter.
Ayrton Senna hamar letette a névjegyét, de az 1994-es tragikus imolai balesete miatt nem válhatott teljessé a karrierje. Egykori csapattársa, Gerhard Berger szerint, ha nincs az a bizonyos tragédia, akkor ma valószínűleg Senna minden idők legsikeresebb versenyzője, és nem Michael Schumacher.
Ezt már soha nem tudjuk meg, de mindig van okunk a megemlékezésre Ayrton kapcsán, aki 1984-ben épp a Brazil Nagydíjon, hazai pályán mutatkozhatott be az F1-ben. Ennek kapcsán készítettünk számotokra egy egészen különleges és óriásgalériát arról a hétvégéről.
A futamot Alain Prost húzta be a McLarennel Keke Rosberg (Williams) és Elio De Angelis (Lotus) előtt. A rajtrácson olyan nevek foglaltak még helyet mint Cesaris, Patrese, Lauda, Mansell, Piquet, Laffite, Alboreto, Tambay vagy Boutsen.
Thierry Boutsen, Arrows A6 Ford
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Thierry Boutsen, Arrows A6 Ford
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Thierry Boutsen, Arrows A6 Ford
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Thierry Boutsen, Arrows A6 Ford
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
The Ferrari 126C4 of Michele Alboreto and René Arnoux
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
The brothers Teo Fabi and Corrado Fabi
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Teo Fabi, Brabham BT53 BMW
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Teo Fabi gets into his Brabham BT53 BMW
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Teo Fabi gets into his Brabham BT53 BMW
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Teo Fabi gets into his Brabham BT53 BMW
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Teo Fabi
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Stefan Bellof, Tyrrell 012 Ford, with Martin Brundle
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Stefan Bellof, Tyrrell 012 Ford
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Stefan Bellof, Tyrrell 012 Ford
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Stefan Bellof, Tyrrell 012 Ford
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Start action
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Scenic shot of the Jacarepagua Circuit. A Renault is in the pit lane and fans obtain a close look at a Lotus in the paddock
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Riccardo Patrese, Alfa Romeo 184T, with smoke at the rear
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Riccardo Patrese, Alfa Romeo 184T, with smoke at the rear
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Riccardo Patrese, Alfa Romeo 184T
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Riccardo Patrese, Alfa Romeo 184T
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Ricardo Patrese and Eddie Cheever, Alfa Romeo 184T, 4th
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C4, leads Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C4
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C4
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C4
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C4
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C4
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C4
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C4
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
René Arnoux beside his Ferrari 126C4
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
René Arnoux
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
René Arnoux
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Rene Arnoux, Ferrari126 C4
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Rene Arnoux, Ferrari 126 C4
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Renault chases the Mclaren MP4-2 of Winner Niki Lauda
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Piercarlo Ghinzani, Osella FA1F Alfa Romeo
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Piercarlo Ghinzani, Osella FA1F Alfa Romeo
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Philippe Alliot, RAM 02 Hart
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Philippe Alliot, RAM 02 Hart
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Philippe Alliot, RAM 02 Hart
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Philippe Alliot and Jonathan Palmer, RAM 02, 8th
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Philippe Alliot
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Peter Warr, Nigel Mansell
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Peter Warr, Elio de Angelis and Nigel Mansell
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Patrick Tambay, Renault RE50
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Patrick Tambay, Renault RE50
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Patrick Tambay, Renault RE50
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Patrick Tambay, Renault RE50
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Patrick Tambay, Renault RE50
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Patrick Tambay, Renault RE50
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Patrick Tambay, Nelson Piquet and Nigel Mansell
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Patrick Tambay, Nelson Piquet and Nigel Mansell
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Patrick Tambay, Nelson Piquet and Nigel Mansell
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Patrick Tambay, Alain Prost, Niki Lauda, Michele Alboreto and Marc Surer
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Patrick Tambay with Carlos Reutemann
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Patrick Tambay and Derek Warwick with Renault team members
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Patrick Tambay and Alain Prost
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Patrick Tambay
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Patrick Tambay
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG, leads Patrick Tambay, Renault RE50
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Niki Lauda, Jean-Marie Balestre and Alain Prost
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Niki Lauda with Michele Alboreto
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Niki Lauda and Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Niki Lauda and Alain Prost
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Niki Lauda
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T Renault, leads Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG, and Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT53 BMW
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T Renault
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T Renault
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T Renault
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T Renault
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T Renault
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T Renault
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Nigel Mansell, Lotus
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Nigel Mansell, Elio de Angelis and Peter Warr
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Nigel Mansell's Lotus 95T Renault beside a John Player Special-liveried BMW
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Nigel Mansell and Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Nigel Mansell
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT53, with Brabham designer Gordon Murray and Charlie Whiting,
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT53 BMW, with Paul Rosche of BMW
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT53 BMW
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT53 BMW
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT53 BMW
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT53 BMW
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Michele Alboreto, Ferrari, poses with a fan
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Michele Alboreto, Ferrari, and wife Nadia
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4, leads Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T Renault, and Derek Warwick, Renault RE50, at the start
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4, leads Derek Warwick, Renault RE50
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126 C4
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Michele Alboreto with wife Nadia
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Michele Alboreto gets into his Ferrari 126C4
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Michele Alboreto and wife Nadia
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Michele Alboreto
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Michele Alboreto
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Michele Alboreto
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Michele Alboreto
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Mechanics on Elio de Angelis's Lotus 95T Renault
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
McLaren members celebrate Alain Prost's victory
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Mauro Baldi, Spirit 101 Hart
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Mauro Baldi, Spirit 101 Hart
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Mauro Baldi, Spirit 101 Hart
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Mauro Baldi, Spirit 101
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Mauro Baldi
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Martin Brundle, Tyrrell 012 Ford
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Martin Brundle, Tyrrell 012 Ford
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Martin Brundle, Tyrrell 012 Ford
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Martin Brundle, Tyrrell 012 Ford
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Marc Surer, Arrows A6, 7th
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Marc Surer, Arrows A6 Ford
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Marc Surer, Arrows A6 Ford
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Manfred Winkelhock, ATS D7 BMW
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Manfred Winkelhock, ATS D7 BMW
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Manfred Winkelhock, ATS D7 BMW
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Manfred Winkelhock, ATS D7 BMW
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Manfred Winkelhock and Gustave Brunner
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Manfred Winkelhock
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Keke Rosberg, Williams FW09 Honda, Team principal Frank Williams and technical director Patrick Head
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Keke Rosberg, Williams FW09 Honda, battles with Eddie Cheever, Alfa Romeo 184T, and Alain Prost, McLaren MP4-2 TAG, at the start
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Keke Rosberg, Williams FW09 Honda, and Patrick Head
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Keke Rosberg, Williams FW09 Honda
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Keke Rosberg, Williams FW09 Honda
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Keke Rosberg, Williams FW09 Honda
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Keke Rosberg, Williams FW09 Honda
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Keke Rosberg, Williams FW09 Honda
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Keke Rosberg, René Arnoux, Mauro Baldi and Patrick Tambay at a Marlboro press conference
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Keke Rosberg talks to Patrick Head
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Jonathan Palmer, RAM 01 Hart, leads Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Jonathan Palmer, RAM 01 Hart
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Jonathan Palmer, RAM 01 Hart
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Jonathan Palmer, RAM 01 Hart
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Jonathan Palmer, RAM 01 Hart
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Johnny Cecotto, Toleman TG183B Hart
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Johnny Cecotto, Toleman TG183B Hart
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Johnny Cecotto, Toleman TG183B
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Jacques Laffite, Williams FW09 Honda
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Jacques Laffite, Williams FW09 Honda
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Jacques Laffite, Williams FW09 Honda
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Jacques Laffite, Williams FW09 Honda
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Jacques Laffite plays golf with Alain Prost
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
François Hesnault, Ligier JS23 Renault
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
François Hesnault, Ligier JS23 Renault
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Francois Hesnault, Ligier JS23
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Engine detail on Mauro Baldi's Spirit 101 Hart
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Engine detail on Eddie Cheever's Alfa Romeo 184T
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault, Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4. They lead Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG, Alain Prost, McLaren MP4-2 TAG, and Derek Warwick, Renault RE50
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Elio de Angelis and Nigel Mansell with their Lotus 95T
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Elio de Angelis and Nigel Mansell
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Elio de Angelis
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Eddie Cheever, Alfa Romeo 184T
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Eddie Cheever, Alfa Romeo 184T
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Eddie Cheever, Alfa Romeo 184T
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Eddie Cheever, Alfa Romeo 184T
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Eddie Cheever, Alfa Romeo 184T
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Eddie Cheever, Alfa Romeo 184T
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Drivers group photo with Jean-Marie Balestre
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Derek Warwick, Renault RE50
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Derek Warwick, Renault RE50
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Carlos Reutemann
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Carlos Reutemann
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Brazilian fans cheer on home heroes Nelson Piquet and Ayrton Senna
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Brazilian fans
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Brazilian fans
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart, Teo Fabi, Brabham BT53 BMW, Johnny Cecotto, Toleman TG183B Hart, Martin Brundle, Tyrrell 012 Ford, and Thierry Boutsen, Arrows A6 Ford
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Ayrton Senna
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Ayrton Senna
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Ayrton Senna
Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo
Andrea de Cesaris, Ligier JS23 Renault,Thierry Boutsen, Arrows A6 Ford
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Andrea de Cesaris, Ligier JS23 Renault
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Andrea de Cesaris, Ligier JS23 Renault
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Andrea de Cesaris, Ligier JS23 Renault
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Andrea de Cesaris, Ligier JS23
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Andrea de Cesaris, Ligier JS23
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Alain Prost, McLaren MP4-2 TAG, takes the chequered flag
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Alain Prost, McLaren MP4-2 TAG, celebrates victory
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Alain Prost, McLaren MP4-2 TAG
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Alain Prost, McLaren MP4-2 TAG
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Alain Prost, McLaren MP4-2 TAG
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Alain Prost, 1st position,Keke Rosberg, 2nd position, and Elio de Angelis, 3rd position, FISA President Jean-Marie Balestre
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Alain Prost, 1st position, waves on the podium. Keke Rosberg, 2nd position, and Elio de Angelis, 3rd position, are on the podium
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Alain Prost, 1st position, holds his trophy alongside Keke Rosberg, 2nd position, and Elio de Angelis, 3rd position
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Alain Prost, 1st position, Elio de Angelis, 3rd position, Keke Rosberg, 2nd on the podium
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
A Ferrari is chased hard by the McLaren.
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Michele Alboreto, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna
Fotót készítette: XPB Images
Ayrton Senna
Fotót készítette: XPB Images
Ayrton Senna
Fotót készítette: XPB Images
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/2, takes the checkered flag
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/2
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Podium: race winner Alain Prost, second place Keke Rosberg, third place Elio de Angelis
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
Thierry Boutsen, Arrows A6 Ford, with smoke at the rear
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
Two Ferraris in the pits
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
