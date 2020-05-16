Forma-1
Forma-1
V
Forma-1
Francia Nagydíj
Jegyek
25 jún.
-
28 jún.
Postponed
V
Forma-1
Osztrák Nagydíj
Jegyek
02 júl.
-
05 júl.
Hátralévő idő:
45 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Brit Nagydíj
Jegyek
16 júl.
-
19 júl.
Hátralévő idő:
59 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Magyar Nagydíj
Jegyek
30 júl.
-
02 aug.
Hátralévő idő:
73 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Belga Nagydíj
Jegyek
27 aug.
-
30 aug.
Hátralévő idő:
101 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Olasz Nagydíj
Jegyek
03 szept.
-
06 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
108 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Szingapúri Nagydíj
Jegyek
17 szept.
-
20 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
122 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Orosz Nagydíj
Jegyek
24 szept.
-
27 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
129 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Japán Nagydíj
Jegyek
08 okt.
-
11 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
143 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Egyesült Államok Nagydíj
Jegyek
22 okt.
-
25 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
157 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Mexikói Nagydíj
Jegyek
29 okt.
-
01 nov.
Hátralévő idő:
164 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Brazil Nagydíj
Jegyek
12 nov.
-
15 nov.
Hátralévő idő:
178 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Abu Dhabi Nagydíj
Jegyek
26 nov.
-
29 nov.
Hátralévő idő:
192 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Teljes eredmény:
Menetrend Eredmények Tabella
Bejelentkezés

Motorsport Network

TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop

Letölthető alkalmazások

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.
TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop
Előző Következő
Forma-1 / Galéria

Egy csodálatos F1-es képgaléria az 1984-es Brazil Nagydíjról, amin Senna bemutatkozott

megosztás
hozzászólás
Egy csodálatos F1-es képgaléria az 1984-es Brazil Nagydíjról, amin Senna bemutatkozott
Szerző:
2020. máj. 16. 15:00

Egy újabb érdekes, és nagyon látványos F1-es tartalommal készültünk számotokra, megemlékezvén Ayrton Senna bemutatkozásáról, ami az 1984-es Brazil Nagydíjon volt, több mint 36 esztendővel ezelőtt.

Korábban már beszámoltunk Ayrton Senna különleges évfordulójáról, mivel szerdán volt 36 éve, hogy a brazil legenda bemutatkozott a Forma-1-ben, a legnagyobb kategóriában. Akkor még csak nagyon kevesen tudhatták, hogy a brazil milyen különleges versenyző és karakter.

Még több F1 hír:

Ayrton Senna hamar letette a névjegyét, de az 1994-es tragikus imolai balesete miatt nem válhatott teljessé a karrierje. Egykori csapattársa, Gerhard Berger szerint, ha nincs az a bizonyos tragédia, akkor ma valószínűleg Senna minden idők legsikeresebb versenyzője, és nem Michael Schumacher.

Ezt már soha nem tudjuk meg, de mindig van okunk a megemlékezésre Ayrton kapcsán, aki 1984-ben épp a Brazil Nagydíjon, hazai pályán mutatkozhatott be az F1-ben. Ennek kapcsán készítettünk számotokra egy egészen különleges és óriásgalériát arról a hétvégéről.

A futamot Alain Prost húzta be a McLarennel Keke Rosberg (Williams) és Elio De Angelis (Lotus) előtt. A rajtrácson olyan nevek foglaltak még helyet mint Cesaris, Patrese, Lauda, Mansell, Piquet, Laffite, Alboreto, Tambay vagy Boutsen.

Slider
Lista

Thierry Boutsen, Arrows A6 Ford

Thierry Boutsen, Arrows A6 Ford
1/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Thierry Boutsen, Arrows A6 Ford

Thierry Boutsen, Arrows A6 Ford
2/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Thierry Boutsen, Arrows A6 Ford

Thierry Boutsen, Arrows A6 Ford
3/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Thierry Boutsen, Arrows A6 Ford

Thierry Boutsen, Arrows A6 Ford
4/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

The Ferrari 126C4 of Michele Alboreto and René Arnoux

The Ferrari 126C4 of Michele Alboreto and René Arnoux
5/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

The brothers Teo Fabi and Corrado Fabi

The brothers Teo Fabi and Corrado Fabi
6/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Teo Fabi, Brabham BT53 BMW

Teo Fabi, Brabham BT53 BMW
7/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Teo Fabi gets into his Brabham BT53 BMW

Teo Fabi gets into his Brabham BT53 BMW
8/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Teo Fabi gets into his Brabham BT53 BMW

Teo Fabi gets into his Brabham BT53 BMW
9/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Teo Fabi gets into his Brabham BT53 BMW

Teo Fabi gets into his Brabham BT53 BMW
10/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Teo Fabi

Teo Fabi
11/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Stefan Bellof, Tyrrell 012 Ford, with Martin Brundle

Stefan Bellof, Tyrrell 012 Ford, with Martin Brundle
12/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Stefan Bellof, Tyrrell 012 Ford

Stefan Bellof, Tyrrell 012 Ford
13/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Stefan Bellof, Tyrrell 012 Ford

Stefan Bellof, Tyrrell 012 Ford
14/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Stefan Bellof, Tyrrell 012 Ford

Stefan Bellof, Tyrrell 012 Ford
15/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Start action

Start action
16/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Scenic shot of the Jacarepagua Circuit. A Renault is in the pit lane and fans obtain a close look at a Lotus in the paddock

Scenic shot of the Jacarepagua Circuit. A Renault is in the pit lane and fans obtain a close look at a Lotus in the paddock
17/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Riccardo Patrese, Alfa Romeo 184T, with smoke at the rear

Riccardo Patrese, Alfa Romeo 184T, with smoke at the rear
18/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Riccardo Patrese, Alfa Romeo 184T, with smoke at the rear

Riccardo Patrese, Alfa Romeo 184T, with smoke at the rear
19/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Riccardo Patrese, Alfa Romeo 184T

Riccardo Patrese, Alfa Romeo 184T
20/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Riccardo Patrese, Alfa Romeo 184T

Riccardo Patrese, Alfa Romeo 184T
21/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Ricardo Patrese and Eddie Cheever, Alfa Romeo 184T, 4th

Ricardo Patrese and Eddie Cheever, Alfa Romeo 184T, 4th
22/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C4, leads Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault

René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C4, leads Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault
23/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C4

René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C4
24/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C4

René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C4
25/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C4

René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C4
26/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C4

René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C4
27/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C4

René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C4
28/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C4

René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C4
29/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C4

René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C4
30/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

René Arnoux beside his Ferrari 126C4

René Arnoux beside his Ferrari 126C4
31/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

René Arnoux

René Arnoux
32/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

René Arnoux

René Arnoux
33/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Rene Arnoux, Ferrari126 C4

Rene Arnoux, Ferrari126 C4
34/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Rene Arnoux, Ferrari 126 C4

Rene Arnoux, Ferrari 126 C4
35/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Renault chases the Mclaren MP4-2 of Winner Niki Lauda

Renault chases the Mclaren MP4-2 of Winner Niki Lauda
36/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Piercarlo Ghinzani, Osella FA1F Alfa Romeo

Piercarlo Ghinzani, Osella FA1F Alfa Romeo
37/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Piercarlo Ghinzani, Osella FA1F Alfa Romeo

Piercarlo Ghinzani, Osella FA1F Alfa Romeo
38/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Philippe Alliot, RAM 02 Hart

Philippe Alliot, RAM 02 Hart
39/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Philippe Alliot, RAM 02 Hart

Philippe Alliot, RAM 02 Hart
40/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Philippe Alliot, RAM 02 Hart

Philippe Alliot, RAM 02 Hart
41/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Philippe Alliot and Jonathan Palmer, RAM 02, 8th

Philippe Alliot and Jonathan Palmer, RAM 02, 8th
42/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Philippe Alliot

Philippe Alliot
43/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Peter Warr, Nigel Mansell

Peter Warr, Nigel Mansell
44/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Peter Warr, Elio de Angelis and Nigel Mansell

Peter Warr, Elio de Angelis and Nigel Mansell
45/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Patrick Tambay, Renault RE50

Patrick Tambay, Renault RE50
46/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Patrick Tambay, Renault RE50

Patrick Tambay, Renault RE50
47/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Patrick Tambay, Renault RE50

Patrick Tambay, Renault RE50
48/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Patrick Tambay, Renault RE50

Patrick Tambay, Renault RE50
49/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Patrick Tambay, Renault RE50

Patrick Tambay, Renault RE50
50/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Patrick Tambay, Renault RE50

Patrick Tambay, Renault RE50
51/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Patrick Tambay, Nelson Piquet and Nigel Mansell

Patrick Tambay, Nelson Piquet and Nigel Mansell
52/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Patrick Tambay, Nelson Piquet and Nigel Mansell

Patrick Tambay, Nelson Piquet and Nigel Mansell
53/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Patrick Tambay, Nelson Piquet and Nigel Mansell

Patrick Tambay, Nelson Piquet and Nigel Mansell
54/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Patrick Tambay, Alain Prost, Niki Lauda, Michele Alboreto and Marc Surer

Patrick Tambay, Alain Prost, Niki Lauda, Michele Alboreto and Marc Surer
55/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Patrick Tambay with Carlos Reutemann

Patrick Tambay with Carlos Reutemann
56/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Patrick Tambay and Derek Warwick with Renault team members

Patrick Tambay and Derek Warwick with Renault team members
57/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Patrick Tambay and Alain Prost

Patrick Tambay and Alain Prost
58/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Patrick Tambay

Patrick Tambay
59/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Patrick Tambay

Patrick Tambay
60/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG, leads Patrick Tambay, Renault RE50

Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG, leads Patrick Tambay, Renault RE50
61/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG

Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG
62/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG

Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG
63/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG

Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG
64/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG

Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG
65/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG

Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG
66/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Niki Lauda, Jean-Marie Balestre and Alain Prost

Niki Lauda, Jean-Marie Balestre and Alain Prost
67/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Niki Lauda with Michele Alboreto

Niki Lauda with Michele Alboreto
68/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Niki Lauda and Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4

Niki Lauda and Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4
69/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Niki Lauda and Alain Prost

Niki Lauda and Alain Prost
70/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Niki Lauda

Niki Lauda
71/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T Renault, leads Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG, and Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT53 BMW

Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T Renault, leads Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG, and Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT53 BMW
72/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T Renault

Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T Renault
73/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T Renault

Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T Renault
74/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T Renault

Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T Renault
75/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T Renault

Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T Renault
76/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T Renault

Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T Renault
77/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T Renault

Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T Renault
78/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Nigel Mansell, Lotus

Nigel Mansell, Lotus
79/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Nigel Mansell, Elio de Angelis and Peter Warr

Nigel Mansell, Elio de Angelis and Peter Warr
80/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Nigel Mansell's Lotus 95T Renault beside a John Player Special-liveried BMW

Nigel Mansell's Lotus 95T Renault beside a John Player Special-liveried BMW
81/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Nigel Mansell and Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault

Nigel Mansell and Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault
82/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Nigel Mansell

Nigel Mansell
83/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT53, with Brabham designer Gordon Murray and Charlie Whiting,

Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT53, with Brabham designer Gordon Murray and Charlie Whiting,
84/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT53 BMW, with Paul Rosche of BMW

Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT53 BMW, with Paul Rosche of BMW
85/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT53 BMW

Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT53 BMW
86/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT53 BMW

Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT53 BMW
87/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT53 BMW

Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT53 BMW
88/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT53 BMW

Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT53 BMW
89/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari, poses with a fan

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari, poses with a fan
90/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari, and wife Nadia

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari, and wife Nadia
91/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4, leads Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T Renault, and Derek Warwick, Renault RE50, at the start

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4, leads Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T Renault, and Derek Warwick, Renault RE50, at the start
92/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4, leads Derek Warwick, Renault RE50

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4, leads Derek Warwick, Renault RE50
93/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4
94/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4
95/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4
96/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4
97/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4
98/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4
99/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4
100/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4
101/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4
102/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126 C4

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126 C4
103/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Michele Alboreto with wife Nadia

Michele Alboreto with wife Nadia
104/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Michele Alboreto gets into his Ferrari 126C4

Michele Alboreto gets into his Ferrari 126C4
105/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Michele Alboreto and wife Nadia

Michele Alboreto and wife Nadia
106/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Michele Alboreto

Michele Alboreto
107/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Michele Alboreto

Michele Alboreto
108/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Michele Alboreto

Michele Alboreto
109/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Michele Alboreto

Michele Alboreto
110/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Mechanics on Elio de Angelis's Lotus 95T Renault

Mechanics on Elio de Angelis's Lotus 95T Renault
111/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

McLaren members celebrate Alain Prost's victory

McLaren members celebrate Alain Prost's victory
112/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Mauro Baldi, Spirit 101 Hart

Mauro Baldi, Spirit 101 Hart
113/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Mauro Baldi, Spirit 101 Hart

Mauro Baldi, Spirit 101 Hart
114/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Mauro Baldi, Spirit 101 Hart

Mauro Baldi, Spirit 101 Hart
115/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Mauro Baldi, Spirit 101

Mauro Baldi, Spirit 101
116/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Mauro Baldi

Mauro Baldi
117/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Martin Brundle, Tyrrell 012 Ford

Martin Brundle, Tyrrell 012 Ford
118/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Martin Brundle, Tyrrell 012 Ford

Martin Brundle, Tyrrell 012 Ford
119/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Martin Brundle, Tyrrell 012 Ford

Martin Brundle, Tyrrell 012 Ford
120/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Martin Brundle, Tyrrell 012 Ford

Martin Brundle, Tyrrell 012 Ford
121/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Marc Surer, Arrows A6, 7th

Marc Surer, Arrows A6, 7th
122/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Marc Surer, Arrows A6 Ford

Marc Surer, Arrows A6 Ford
123/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Marc Surer, Arrows A6 Ford

Marc Surer, Arrows A6 Ford
124/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Manfred Winkelhock, ATS D7 BMW

Manfred Winkelhock, ATS D7 BMW
125/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Manfred Winkelhock, ATS D7 BMW

Manfred Winkelhock, ATS D7 BMW
126/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Manfred Winkelhock, ATS D7 BMW

Manfred Winkelhock, ATS D7 BMW
127/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Manfred Winkelhock, ATS D7 BMW

Manfred Winkelhock, ATS D7 BMW
128/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Manfred Winkelhock and Gustave Brunner

Manfred Winkelhock and Gustave Brunner
129/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Manfred Winkelhock

Manfred Winkelhock
130/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Keke Rosberg, Williams FW09 Honda, Team principal Frank Williams and technical director Patrick Head

Keke Rosberg, Williams FW09 Honda, Team principal Frank Williams and technical director Patrick Head
131/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Keke Rosberg, Williams FW09 Honda, battles with Eddie Cheever, Alfa Romeo 184T, and Alain Prost, McLaren MP4-2 TAG, at the start

Keke Rosberg, Williams FW09 Honda, battles with Eddie Cheever, Alfa Romeo 184T, and Alain Prost, McLaren MP4-2 TAG, at the start
132/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Keke Rosberg, Williams FW09 Honda, and Patrick Head

Keke Rosberg, Williams FW09 Honda, and Patrick Head
133/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Keke Rosberg, Williams FW09 Honda

Keke Rosberg, Williams FW09 Honda
134/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Keke Rosberg, Williams FW09 Honda

Keke Rosberg, Williams FW09 Honda
135/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Keke Rosberg, Williams FW09 Honda

Keke Rosberg, Williams FW09 Honda
136/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Keke Rosberg, Williams FW09 Honda

Keke Rosberg, Williams FW09 Honda
137/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Keke Rosberg, Williams FW09 Honda

Keke Rosberg, Williams FW09 Honda
138/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Keke Rosberg, René Arnoux, Mauro Baldi and Patrick Tambay at a Marlboro press conference

Keke Rosberg, René Arnoux, Mauro Baldi and Patrick Tambay at a Marlboro press conference
139/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Keke Rosberg talks to Patrick Head

Keke Rosberg talks to Patrick Head
140/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jonathan Palmer, RAM 01 Hart, leads Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG

Jonathan Palmer, RAM 01 Hart, leads Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG
141/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jonathan Palmer, RAM 01 Hart

Jonathan Palmer, RAM 01 Hart
142/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jonathan Palmer, RAM 01 Hart

Jonathan Palmer, RAM 01 Hart
143/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jonathan Palmer, RAM 01 Hart

Jonathan Palmer, RAM 01 Hart
144/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jonathan Palmer, RAM 01 Hart

Jonathan Palmer, RAM 01 Hart
145/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Johnny Cecotto, Toleman TG183B Hart

Johnny Cecotto, Toleman TG183B Hart
146/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Johnny Cecotto, Toleman TG183B Hart

Johnny Cecotto, Toleman TG183B Hart
147/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Johnny Cecotto, Toleman TG183B

Johnny Cecotto, Toleman TG183B
148/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Jacques Laffite, Williams FW09 Honda

Jacques Laffite, Williams FW09 Honda
149/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Laffite, Williams FW09 Honda

Jacques Laffite, Williams FW09 Honda
150/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Laffite, Williams FW09 Honda

Jacques Laffite, Williams FW09 Honda
151/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Laffite, Williams FW09 Honda

Jacques Laffite, Williams FW09 Honda
152/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Laffite plays golf with Alain Prost

Jacques Laffite plays golf with Alain Prost
153/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

François Hesnault, Ligier JS23 Renault

François Hesnault, Ligier JS23 Renault
154/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

François Hesnault, Ligier JS23 Renault

François Hesnault, Ligier JS23 Renault
155/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Francois Hesnault, Ligier JS23

Francois Hesnault, Ligier JS23
156/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Engine detail on Mauro Baldi's Spirit 101 Hart

Engine detail on Mauro Baldi's Spirit 101 Hart
157/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Engine detail on Eddie Cheever's Alfa Romeo 184T

Engine detail on Eddie Cheever's Alfa Romeo 184T
158/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault, Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4. They lead Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG, Alain Prost, McLaren MP4-2 TAG, and Derek Warwick, Renault RE50

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault, Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4. They lead Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-2 TAG, Alain Prost, McLaren MP4-2 TAG, and Derek Warwick, Renault RE50
159/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault
160/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault
161/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault
162/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault
163/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Elio de Angelis and Nigel Mansell with their Lotus 95T

Elio de Angelis and Nigel Mansell with their Lotus 95T
164/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Elio de Angelis and Nigel Mansell

Elio de Angelis and Nigel Mansell
165/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Elio de Angelis

Elio de Angelis
166/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Eddie Cheever, Alfa Romeo 184T

Eddie Cheever, Alfa Romeo 184T
167/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Eddie Cheever, Alfa Romeo 184T

Eddie Cheever, Alfa Romeo 184T
168/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Eddie Cheever, Alfa Romeo 184T

Eddie Cheever, Alfa Romeo 184T
169/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Eddie Cheever, Alfa Romeo 184T

Eddie Cheever, Alfa Romeo 184T
170/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Eddie Cheever, Alfa Romeo 184T

Eddie Cheever, Alfa Romeo 184T
171/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Eddie Cheever, Alfa Romeo 184T

Eddie Cheever, Alfa Romeo 184T
172/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Drivers group photo with Jean-Marie Balestre

Drivers group photo with Jean-Marie Balestre
173/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Derek Warwick, Renault RE50

Derek Warwick, Renault RE50
174/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Derek Warwick, Renault RE50

Derek Warwick, Renault RE50
175/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Carlos Reutemann

Carlos Reutemann
176/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Carlos Reutemann

Carlos Reutemann
177/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Brazilian fans cheer on home heroes Nelson Piquet and Ayrton Senna

Brazilian fans cheer on home heroes Nelson Piquet and Ayrton Senna
178/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Brazilian fans

Brazilian fans
179/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Brazilian fans

Brazilian fans
180/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart, Teo Fabi, Brabham BT53 BMW, Johnny Cecotto, Toleman TG183B Hart, Martin Brundle, Tyrrell 012 Ford, and Thierry Boutsen, Arrows A6 Ford

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart, Teo Fabi, Brabham BT53 BMW, Johnny Cecotto, Toleman TG183B Hart, Martin Brundle, Tyrrell 012 Ford, and Thierry Boutsen, Arrows A6 Ford
181/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart
182/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart
183/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart
184/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart
185/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart
186/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart
187/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart
188/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart
189/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B Hart
190/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
191/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
192/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
193/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
194/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
195/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
196/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
197/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
198/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
199/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
200/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
201/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
202/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
203/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
204/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna
205/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna
206/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna
207/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna
208/237

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Andrea de Cesaris, Ligier JS23 Renault,Thierry Boutsen, Arrows A6 Ford

Andrea de Cesaris, Ligier JS23 Renault,Thierry Boutsen, Arrows A6 Ford
209/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Andrea de Cesaris, Ligier JS23 Renault

Andrea de Cesaris, Ligier JS23 Renault
210/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Andrea de Cesaris, Ligier JS23 Renault

Andrea de Cesaris, Ligier JS23 Renault
211/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Andrea de Cesaris, Ligier JS23 Renault

Andrea de Cesaris, Ligier JS23 Renault
212/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Andrea de Cesaris, Ligier JS23

Andrea de Cesaris, Ligier JS23
213/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Andrea de Cesaris, Ligier JS23

Andrea de Cesaris, Ligier JS23
214/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4-2 TAG, takes the chequered flag

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4-2 TAG, takes the chequered flag
215/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4-2 TAG, celebrates victory

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4-2 TAG, celebrates victory
216/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4-2 TAG

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4-2 TAG
217/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4-2 TAG

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4-2 TAG
218/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4-2 TAG

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4-2 TAG
219/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Alain Prost, 1st position,Keke Rosberg, 2nd position, and Elio de Angelis, 3rd position, FISA President Jean-Marie Balestre

Alain Prost, 1st position,Keke Rosberg, 2nd position, and Elio de Angelis, 3rd position, FISA President Jean-Marie Balestre
220/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Alain Prost, 1st position, waves on the podium. Keke Rosberg, 2nd position, and Elio de Angelis, 3rd position, are on the podium

Alain Prost, 1st position, waves on the podium. Keke Rosberg, 2nd position, and Elio de Angelis, 3rd position, are on the podium
221/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Alain Prost, 1st position, holds his trophy alongside Keke Rosberg, 2nd position, and Elio de Angelis, 3rd position

Alain Prost, 1st position, holds his trophy alongside Keke Rosberg, 2nd position, and Elio de Angelis, 3rd position
222/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Alain Prost, 1st position, Elio de Angelis, 3rd position, Keke Rosberg, 2nd on the podium

Alain Prost, 1st position, Elio de Angelis, 3rd position, Keke Rosberg, 2nd on the podium
223/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

A Ferrari is chased hard by the McLaren.

A Ferrari is chased hard by the McLaren.
224/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
225/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4
226/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari
227/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
228/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna
229/237

Fotót készítette: XPB Images

Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna
230/237

Fotót készítette: XPB Images

Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna
231/237

Fotót készítette: XPB Images

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B
232/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/2, takes the checkered flag

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/2, takes the checkered flag
233/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/2

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/2
234/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Podium: race winner Alain Prost, second place Keke Rosberg, third place Elio de Angelis

Podium: race winner Alain Prost, second place Keke Rosberg, third place Elio de Angelis
235/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Thierry Boutsen, Arrows A6 Ford, with smoke at the rear

Thierry Boutsen, Arrows A6 Ford, with smoke at the rear
236/237

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Two Ferraris in the pits

Two Ferraris in the pits
237/237

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

 
Következő cikk
Montezemolo megerősítette, nem tervez az FIA elnökének lenni

Előző cikk

Montezemolo megerősítette, nem tervez az FIA elnökének lenni

Következő cikk

Mugello kész Monza helyére lépni a Forma-1-ben, ha a helyzet megkívánja

Mugello kész Monza helyére lépni a Forma-1-ben, ha a helyzet megkívánja
Hozzászólások betöltése

Cikk részletei:

Sorozat Forma-1
Versenyzők Alain Prost , Ayrton Senna Vásárlás , Keke Rosberg
Csapatok Ferrari Vásárlás , McLaren Vásárlás
Szerző Hujber Dávid

Népszerű

1
Forma-1

A Ferrari állítólag még szerződést sem kínált Vettelnek

2
Forma-1

Massa: Ha Hamilton marad, nehéz lenne Vettelnek odaigazolni, de 2 csapatnál opció lehet…

3
eSport

Alonso egy remek időmérővel, és hatalmas borulással debütált a szimulátoros világban

4
F1Biz

Vettel távozása a Ferraritól 90 millió dollárba „került” az F1-nek

5
Forma-1

Coulthard szerint Hamilton már nem lesz a Ferrari versenyzője, és Vettel érkezése bomlasztó lenne a Mercedesnél

Legfrissebb videók

Ezekkel az autókkal versenyzett Gilles Villeneuve az F1-ben 01:45
Forma-1

Ezekkel az autókkal versenyzett Gilles Villeneuve az F1-ben

F1 2020: ilyen egy kör az új F1-es játékban a katalán pályán 02:06
Forma-1

F1 2020: ilyen egy kör az új F1-es játékban a katalán pályán

Heroes: Törékenység, Felipe Massa 01:41
Forma-1

Heroes: Törékenység, Felipe Massa

Elképesztően látványos videóval állt elő a Red Bull 05:01
Forma-1

Elképesztően látványos videóval állt elő a Red Bull

Videón Ayrton Senna összes F1-es autója: lenyűgöző darabok 05:38
Forma-1

Videón Ayrton Senna összes F1-es autója: lenyűgöző darabok

Legfrissebb hírek

Bereznay Dani saját maga közvetítette le a csatáját Leclerc és Norris ellen: videó
ESPT

Bereznay Dani saját maga közvetítette le a csatáját Leclerc és Norris ellen: videó

Rendkívül érdekes információk az F1 2020 „My Team” módjáról
ESPT

Rendkívül érdekes információk az F1 2020 „My Team” módjáról

Alonso egy remek időmérővel, és hatalmas borulással debütált a szimulátoros világban
ESPT

Alonso egy remek időmérővel, és hatalmas borulással debütált a szimulátoros világban

SZAVAZÁS: Jó döntés volt Sainz leigazolása Leclerc mellé a Ferrarihoz?
F1

SZAVAZÁS: Jó döntés volt Sainz leigazolása Leclerc mellé a Ferrarihoz?

ÉLŐBEN a legendák nagy versenye: ALONSO, Button, Solberg, Montoya, Fittipaldi... (19:00)
ESPT

ÉLŐBEN a legendák nagy versenye: ALONSO, Button, Solberg, Montoya, Fittipaldi... (19:00)

Iratkozz fel hírlevelünkre

A Motorsport.com alkalmazás

Sorozat

Motorsport Network

Kapcsolat

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.