Forma-1 / Brazil Nagydíj / Galéria

Brazil Nagydíj: képgaléria az első szabadedzésről

Brazil Nagydíj: képgaléria az első szabadedzésről
2019. nov. 15. 18:45

Képes összeállítás a 2019-es Brazil Nagydíj első szabadedzéséről, benne pár igazán látványos felvétellel. Ferrari, McLaren, Renault, Toro Rosso, Haas, Williams, Mercedes, Hamilton, Vettel, Verstappen...

Zajlanak az események Brazíliában, az interlagosi versenypályán, mely az egyik leghangulatosabb helyszíne a Forma-1 történetének. A program magyar idő szerint este 19 órától vette kezdetét a második szabadedzéssel. Pár látványos felvétel az első szabadedzésről.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
1/144

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
2/144

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
3/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
4/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
5/144

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
6/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
7/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
8/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The steering wheel from the Williams FW42

The steering wheel from the Williams FW42
9/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The steering wheel from the Alfa Romeo Racing C38

The steering wheel from the Alfa Romeo Racing C38
10/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Medical Car drives out of the pit lane

The Medical Car drives out of the pit lane
11/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Medical Car drives out of the pit lane

The Medical Car drives out of the pit lane
12/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The boots of Lando Norris, McLaren

The boots of Lando Norris, McLaren
13/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ted Kravitz, Pit Lane Reporter, Sky Sports F1

Ted Kravitz, Pit Lane Reporter, Sky Sports F1
14/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
15/144

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
16/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
17/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
18/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari with Senna bracelet

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari with Senna bracelet
19/144

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari with fans in the paddock

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari with fans in the paddock
20/144

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari with fans in the paddck

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari with fans in the paddck
21/144

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
22/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
23/144

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
24/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
25/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
26/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Martin Brundle, Sky TV

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Martin Brundle, Sky TV
27/144

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
28/144

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
29/144

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
30/144

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
31/144

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Safety Car driving in the rain

Safety Car driving in the rain
32/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Safety Car driving in the rain

Safety Car driving in the rain
33/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
34/144

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
35/144

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
36/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
37/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing speaks to the media

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing speaks to the media
38/144

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
39/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Lights on a pit box gantry

Red Lights on a pit box gantry
40/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Lights on a pit box gantry

Red Lights on a pit box gantry
41/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14 driving out of the garage

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14 driving out of the garage
42/144

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
43/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
44/144

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
45/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
46/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
47/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
48/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso speaks to the media

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso speaks to the media
49/144

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
50/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
51/144

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
52/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
53/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
54/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
55/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
56/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42
57/144

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42
58/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42
59/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42
60/144

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42
61/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42
62/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42
63/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Movember logo on the nose of the Williams FW42

Movember logo on the nose of the Williams FW42
64/144

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

McLaren mechanics push Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 down the pit lane.

McLaren mechanics push Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 down the pit lane.
65/144

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
66/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leaves the garage

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leaves the garage
67/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
68/144

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
69/144

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
70/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
71/144

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
72/144

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, on the pit wall

Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, on the pit wall
73/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
74/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
75/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
76/144

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
77/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
78/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
79/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
80/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
81/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
82/144

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
83/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
84/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, drops in to his seat

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, drops in to his seat
85/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, in the pits during practice

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, in the pits during practice
86/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, in the pit lane

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, in the pit lane
87/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
88/144

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
89/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
90/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
91/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
92/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
93/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
94/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
95/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
96/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
97/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, talks with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, talks with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
98/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
99/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
100/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing
101/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing
102/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
103/144

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
104/144

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
105/144

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
106/144

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
107/144

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
108/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
109/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
110/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
111/144

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
112/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
113/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
114/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, in the pits during practice

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, in the pits during practice
115/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
116/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
117/144

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
118/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
119/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
120/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, in the pit lane

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, in the pit lane
121/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
122/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
123/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
124/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
125/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
126/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, leaves the garage

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, leaves the garage
127/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
128/144

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
129/144

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
130/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
131/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
132/144

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
133/144

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
134/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
135/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
136/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
137/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

An HelibrÃ¡s AS-350B3 Esquilo (license built Eurocopter AS-350 Squirrel) camera helicopter in the same colours as the helmet of Ayrton Senna

An HelibrÃ¡s AS-350B3 Esquilo (license built Eurocopter AS-350 Squirrel) camera helicopter in the same colours as the helmet of Ayrton Senna
138/144

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15
139/144

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15
140/144

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15
141/144

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing in the garage

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing in the garage
142/144

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

A mechanic wrks on the suspension of the Williams FW42

A mechanic wrks on the suspension of the Williams FW42
143/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15
144/144

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

