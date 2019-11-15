Brazil Nagydíj: képgaléria az első szabadedzésről
Képes összeállítás a 2019-es Brazil Nagydíj első szabadedzéséről, benne pár igazán látványos felvétellel. Ferrari, McLaren, Renault, Toro Rosso, Haas, Williams, Mercedes, Hamilton, Vettel, Verstappen...
Zajlanak az események Brazíliában, az interlagosi versenypályán, mely az egyik leghangulatosabb helyszíne a Forma-1 történetének. A program magyar idő szerint este 19 órától vette kezdetét a második szabadedzéssel. Pár látványos felvétel az első szabadedzésről.
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The steering wheel from the Williams FW42
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The steering wheel from the Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The Medical Car drives out of the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The Medical Car drives out of the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The boots of Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ted Kravitz, Pit Lane Reporter, Sky Sports F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari with Senna bracelet
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari with fans in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari with fans in the paddck
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Martin Brundle, Sky TV
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Safety Car driving in the rain
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Safety Car driving in the rain
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Red Lights on a pit box gantry
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Red Lights on a pit box gantry
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14 driving out of the garage
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Movember logo on the nose of the Williams FW42
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
McLaren mechanics push Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 down the pit lane.
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leaves the garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, on the pit wall
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, drops in to his seat
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, in the pits during practice
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, talks with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, in the pits during practice
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, leaves the garage
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
An HelibrÃ¡s AS-350B3 Esquilo (license built Eurocopter AS-350 Squirrel) camera helicopter in the same colours as the helmet of Ayrton Senna
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing in the garage
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
A mechanic wrks on the suspension of the Williams FW42
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
