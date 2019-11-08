Az Amerikai Nagydíj legjobb felvételei: Matthew McConaughey mindent vitt?
Egy látványos képes összeállítás az idei Amerikai Nagydíj legjobb felvételeiről, benne többek között Matthew McConaughey-val is, aki az elsők között gratulálhatott Lewis Hamilton hatodik F1-es világbajnoki címéhez.
Az idei Amerikai Nagydíj talán kevesebb izgalmat hozott a vártnál, ami betudható volt a Ferrari visszaesésének, és a Red Bull sérült padlólemezének, mert máskülönben egy nagy csata is kialakulhatott volna a legjobb helyekért. Sajnos ez elmaradt, de így is volt pár jelenet, amiket érdemes volt megörökíteni.
A legnagyobb esemény nyilvánvalóan Lewis Hamiltonhoz köthető, aki Austinban biztosította be a hatodik F1-es világbajnoki címét, mellyel mindössze egyetlen egy trófeára került Michael Schumachertől, aki még mindig rekorder. Hamilton családja mellett Matthew McConaughey, a világhíres színész is a helyszínen tartózkodott, hogy az elsők között gratulálhasson a britnek.
The Mercedes trophy haul and Champagne bottles
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mechanics on the grid with the car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, lifts a Union Flag after winning the world championship
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the World Championship with race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, colleagues and actor Matthew McConaughey
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship with his father Anthony and step-mother Linda
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the World Championship with th teame
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his 6th world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 2nd position, arrives in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Exhaust, light and diffuser details on the car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Anthony Hamilton and actor Matthew McConnaughtey join the Mercedes team to celebrate a 6th title for Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Actor Matthew McConaughey
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
A quartet of US Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jets fly over the grid
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and the Mercedes team celebrate
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, pours Champagne over the head of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, drinks Champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, pours Champagne over James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with his team after securing his 6th drivers title
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with his team after securing his 6th drivers title
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Actor and friend Matthew McConnaughtey congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on securing his sixth drivers world championship title
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with actor and friend Matthew McConnaughtey after securing his sixth drivers world championship title
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag after securing his sixth drivers world championship title
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, is greeted by his team at the finish
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 2nd position, parks in his reserved spot after securing his sixth drivers world championship title
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Model Camila Alves and her husband, actor Matthew McConaughey
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme, and is congratulated by Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, climbs out of his car in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, wins his sixth world championship, and is greeted by his team at the finish
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A special spot is reserved for the car of 2019 Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, in the drivers parade
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
The safety-car
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
