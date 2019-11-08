Forma-1
Forma-1 / Egyesült Államok Nagydíj / Galéria

Az Amerikai Nagydíj legjobb felvételei: Matthew McConaughey mindent vitt?

megosztás
hozzászólás
Az Amerikai Nagydíj legjobb felvételei: Matthew McConaughey mindent vitt?
2019. nov. 8. 11:15

Egy látványos képes összeállítás az idei Amerikai Nagydíj legjobb felvételeiről, benne többek között Matthew McConaughey-val is, aki az elsők között gratulálhatott Lewis Hamilton hatodik F1-es világbajnoki címéhez.

Az idei Amerikai Nagydíj talán kevesebb izgalmat hozott a vártnál, ami betudható volt a Ferrari visszaesésének, és a Red Bull sérült padlólemezének, mert máskülönben egy nagy csata is kialakulhatott volna a legjobb helyekért. Sajnos ez elmaradt, de így is volt pár jelenet, amiket érdemes volt megörökíteni.

A legnagyobb esemény nyilvánvalóan Lewis Hamiltonhoz köthető, aki Austinban biztosította be a hatodik F1-es világbajnoki címét, mellyel mindössze egyetlen egy trófeára került Michael Schumachertől, aki még mindig rekorder. Hamilton családja mellett Matthew McConaughey, a világhíres színész is a helyszínen tartózkodott, hogy az elsők között gratulálhasson a britnek.

The Mercedes trophy haul and Champagne bottles

The Mercedes trophy haul and Champagne bottles
1/51

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team
2/51

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mechanics on the grid with the car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Mechanics on the grid with the car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
3/51

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, lifts a Union Flag after winning the world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, lifts a Union Flag after winning the world championship
4/51

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the World Championship with race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, colleagues and actor Matthew McConaughey

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the World Championship with race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, colleagues and actor Matthew McConaughey
5/51

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship with his father Anthony and step-mother Linda

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship with his father Anthony and step-mother Linda
6/51

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the World Championship with th teame

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the World Championship with th teame
7/51

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
8/51

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
9/51

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
10/51

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his 6th world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates after securing his 6th world drivers championship title
11/51

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 2nd position, arrives in Parc Ferme

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 2nd position, arrives in Parc Ferme
12/51

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
13/51

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
14/51

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Exhaust, light and diffuser details on the car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Exhaust, light and diffuser details on the car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
15/51

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Anthony Hamilton and actor Matthew McConnaughtey join the Mercedes team to celebrate a 6th title for Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position

Anthony Hamilton and actor Matthew McConnaughtey join the Mercedes team to celebrate a 6th title for Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position
16/51

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Actor Matthew McConaughey

Actor Matthew McConaughey
17/51

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

A quartet of US Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jets fly over the grid

A quartet of US Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jets fly over the grid
18/51

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and the Mercedes team celebrate

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and the Mercedes team celebrate
19/51

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, pours Champagne over the head of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on the podium

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, pours Champagne over the head of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on the podium
20/51

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, drinks Champagne on the podium

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, drinks Champagne on the podium
21/51

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, pours Champagne over James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, on the podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, pours Champagne over James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, on the podium
22/51

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with his team after securing his 6th drivers title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with his team after securing his 6th drivers title
23/51

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with his team after securing his 6th drivers title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with his team after securing his 6th drivers title
24/51

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
25/51

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid
26/51

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Actor and friend Matthew McConnaughtey congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on securing his sixth drivers world championship title

Actor and friend Matthew McConnaughtey congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on securing his sixth drivers world championship title
27/51

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
28/51

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme
29/51

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with actor and friend Matthew McConnaughtey after securing his sixth drivers world championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with actor and friend Matthew McConnaughtey after securing his sixth drivers world championship title
30/51

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
31/51

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
32/51

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
33/51

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag after securing his sixth drivers world championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag after securing his sixth drivers world championship title
34/51

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time
35/51

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
36/51

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
37/51

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, is greeted by his team at the finish

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, is greeted by his team at the finish
38/51

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 2nd position, parks in his reserved spot after securing his sixth drivers world championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 2nd position, parks in his reserved spot after securing his sixth drivers world championship title
39/51

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Model Camila Alves and her husband, actor Matthew McConaughey

Model Camila Alves and her husband, actor Matthew McConaughey
40/51

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme, and is congratulated by Lando Norris, McLaren

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme, and is congratulated by Lando Norris, McLaren
41/51

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning his sixth world championship in parc ferme
42/51

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, climbs out of his car in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, climbs out of his car in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
43/51

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
44/51

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
45/51

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, wins his sixth world championship, and is greeted by his team at the finish

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, wins his sixth world championship, and is greeted by his team at the finish
46/51

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A special spot is reserved for the car of 2019 Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

A special spot is reserved for the car of 2019 Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
47/51

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, on the grid
48/51

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, in the drivers parade

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, in the drivers parade
49/51

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

The safety-car

The safety-car
50/51

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
51/51

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

 

Következő cikk
Senki sem tudja a választ a Ferrari hirtelen visszaesésére

Előző cikk

Senki sem tudja a választ a Ferrari hirtelen visszaesésére

Következő cikk

Képeken a Mercedes nagy ünneplése a gyárban: Hamilton, Bottas és a többiek

Képeken a Mercedes nagy ünneplése a gyárban: Hamilton, Bottas és a többiek
