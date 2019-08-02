A Német Nagydíj falazói: sokba került
A Német Nagydíjon több igen tapasztalt versenyző is eldobta az autóját az esős körülmények között Hockenheimbem, amiről alább egy látványos képgalériát nézhettek meg, közvetlen a közelgő Magyar GP előtt.
A német verseny valóban drámai és kaotikus volt, mely az elmúlt évek egyik legjobb és legfordulatosabb eseményét hozta, amikről egészen a leintésig nem volt biztos, hogy kik és milyen sorrendben érnek célba. Már azzal sokat lehetett nyerni, aki képes volt befejezni a nagydíjat. Jó példa erre Robert Kubica nagyon váratlan pontszerzése a Williamsszel, bár az Alfa Romeo fellebbezett a büntetése ellen, így a végeredmény továbbra sem hivatalos.
Az azonban már biztos, hogy Charles Leclerc, Nico Hülkenberg és Valtteri Bottas is nullázott. A Ferrari monacói, a Renault német és a Mercedes finn versenyzője is egy nagy lehetőséget hagyott ki ezzel. Mindhárman dobogós helyről dobták el az autójukat. Leclerc sokat pontot hozhatott volna a csapattársán, Hülkenberg megszerezhette volna az első F1-es dobogóját, majdnem 170 futam után, addig Bottas jelentős mértékben csökkenthette volna a hátrányát az éllovas Lewis Hamilton ellen, aki szintén eltalálta a falat.
Marshals remove the damaged car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, takes to the gravel at the same corner in which Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, finished his race
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks away from his car after crashing out of the race
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, climbs out of his damaged car
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, climbs out of his car after crashing out of the race
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, climbs out of his car after crashing out of the race
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, climbs out of his car after crashing out
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, climbs out of his car after crashing out
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, climbs out of his car after crashing out
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, loses control of his car and crashes out of the race
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, loses control of his car
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, loses control and crashes out of the race
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, loses control and crashes out of the race
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, climbs out of his damaged car and retires from the race
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, crashes out of the race
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Fans invade the circuit after the race as marshals remove the car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, heads through the gravel
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, heads through the gravel
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, heads into the gravel
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but manages to continue on his way
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but manages to continue on his way
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but manages to continue on his way
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
