Forma-1
Forma-1
V
Forma-1
Osztrák Nagydíj
27 jún.
-
30 jún.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Brit Nagydíj
11 júl.
-
14 júl.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Német Nagydíj
25 júl.
-
28 júl.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Magyar Nagydíj
01 aug.
-
04 aug.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Belga Nagydíj
Jegyek
29 aug.
-
01 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
7 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Olasz Nagydíj
Jegyek
05 szept.
-
08 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
14 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Szingapúri Nagydíj
Jegyek
19 szept.
-
22 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
28 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Orosz Nagydíj
Jegyek
26 szept.
-
29 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
35 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Japán Nagydíj
Jegyek
10 okt.
-
13 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
49 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Mexikói Nagydíj
Jegyek
24 okt.
-
27 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
63 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Egyesült Államok Nagydíj
Jegyek
31 okt.
-
03 nov.
Hátralévő idő:
70 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Brazil Nagydíj
Jegyek
14 nov.
-
17 nov.
FP1
85 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Abu Dhabi Nagydíj
Jegyek
28 nov.
-
01 dec.
Hátralévő idő:
98 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Teljes eredmény:
Menetrend Eredmények Tabella
Bejelentkezés

Motorsport Network

TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop

Letölthető alkalmazások

© 2019 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.
TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop
Előző Következő
Forma-1 / Német Nagydíj / Galéria

A Német Nagydíj falazói: sokba került

megosztás
hozzászólás
A Német Nagydíj falazói: sokba került
2019. aug. 2. 7:15

A Német Nagydíjon több igen tapasztalt versenyző is eldobta az autóját az esős körülmények között Hockenheimbem, amiről alább egy látványos képgalériát nézhettek meg, közvetlen a közelgő Magyar GP előtt.

A német verseny valóban drámai és kaotikus volt, mely az elmúlt évek egyik legjobb és legfordulatosabb eseményét hozta, amikről egészen a leintésig nem volt biztos, hogy kik és milyen sorrendben érnek célba. Már azzal sokat lehetett nyerni, aki képes volt befejezni a nagydíjat. Jó példa erre Robert Kubica nagyon váratlan pontszerzése a Williamsszel, bár az Alfa Romeo fellebbezett a büntetése ellen, így a végeredmény továbbra sem hivatalos.

Az azonban már biztos, hogy Charles Leclerc, Nico Hülkenberg és Valtteri Bottas is nullázott. A Ferrari monacói, a Renault német és a Mercedes finn versenyzője is egy nagy lehetőséget hagyott ki ezzel. Mindhárman dobogós helyről dobták el az autójukat. Leclerc sokat pontot hozhatott volna a csapattársán, Hülkenberg megszerezhette volna az első F1-es dobogóját, majdnem 170 futam után, addig Bottas jelentős mértékben csökkenthette volna a hátrányát az éllovas Lewis Hamilton ellen, aki szintén eltalálta a falat.

Slider
Lista

Marshals remove the damaged car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Marshals remove the damaged car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
1/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, takes to the gravel at the same corner in which Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, finished his race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, takes to the gravel at the same corner in which Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, finished his race
2/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
3/41

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks away from his car after crashing out of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks away from his car after crashing out of the race
4/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, climbs out of his damaged car

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, climbs out of his damaged car
5/41

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, climbs out of his car after crashing out of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, climbs out of his car after crashing out of the race
6/41

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, climbs out of his car after crashing out of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, climbs out of his car after crashing out of the race
7/41

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, climbs out of his car after crashing out

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, climbs out of his car after crashing out
8/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, climbs out of his car after crashing out

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, climbs out of his car after crashing out
9/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, climbs out of his car after crashing out

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, climbs out of his car after crashing out
10/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, loses control of his car and crashes out of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, loses control of his car and crashes out of the race
11/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, loses control of his car

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, loses control of his car
12/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, loses control and crashes out of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, loses control and crashes out of the race
13/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, loses control and crashes out of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, loses control and crashes out of the race
14/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race
15/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race
16/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race
17/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race
18/41

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race
19/41

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race
20/41

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race
21/41

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race
22/41

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race
23/41

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
24/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, climbs out of his damaged car and retires from the race

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, climbs out of his damaged car and retires from the race
25/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, crashes out of the race

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, crashes out of the race
26/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
27/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
28/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Fans invade the circuit after the race as marshals remove the car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Fans invade the circuit after the race as marshals remove the car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
29/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, heads through the gravel

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, heads through the gravel
30/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, heads through the gravel

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, heads through the gravel
31/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, heads into the gravel

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, heads into the gravel
32/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but manages to continue on his way

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but manages to continue on his way
33/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but manages to continue on his way

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but manages to continue on his way
34/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but manages to continue on his way

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but manages to continue on his way
35/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race
36/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race
37/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race
38/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race
39/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race
40/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race
41/41

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Következő cikk
Bottas pár sör után túl is volt Hockenheimen

Előző cikk

Bottas pár sör után túl is volt Hockenheimen

Következő cikk

Vettel kegyetlen őszinte nyilatkozata: „Elég gyorsan visszatértünk a földre...”

Vettel kegyetlen őszinte nyilatkozata: „Elég gyorsan visszatértünk a földre...”
Hozzászólások betöltése

Cikk részletei:

Sorozat Forma-1
Esemény Német Nagydíj
Versenyzők Charles Leclerc , Lewis Hamilton Vásárlás , Nico Hulkenberg Vásárlás , Valtteri Bottas Vásárlás
Csapatok Ferrari Vásárlás , Mercedes Vásárlás , Renault F1 Team

Versenyközpont

Belga Nagydíj

Belga Nagydíj

29 aug. - 1 szept.
Legutóbbi eredmények Tabella

Népszerű

1
Forma-1

Red Bull-Renault Vs. Red Bull-Honda 12 verseny után

2
Forma-1

Räikkönen jött, látott és győzött

3
Forma-1

Villeneuve szerint négy futamnál nincs több a Honda-motorban

Legfrissebb videók

Amikor a Ferrari már a Magyar Nagydíjon bajnok volt 01:53
Forma-1

Amikor a Ferrari már a Magyar Nagydíjon bajnok volt

F1 2019: pilóták egymás ellen (statisztikák) 01:36
Forma-1

F1 2019: pilóták egymás ellen (statisztikák)

Miért helyez mindenki bumeráng-elemet az autóra? 02:08
Forma-1

Miért helyez mindenki bumeráng-elemet az autóra?

Hamilton fénysebességre kapcsolt, mi történik a Ferrarival? 04:33
Forma-1

Hamilton fénysebességre kapcsolt, mi történik a Ferrarival?

Michael Schumacher GP2-es tesztje az F1-es visszatérés előtt 02:27
Forma-1

Michael Schumacher GP2-es tesztje az F1-es visszatérés előtt

Legfrissebb hírek

Villeneuve szerint négy futamnál nincs több a Honda-motorban
F1

Villeneuve szerint négy futamnál nincs több a Honda-motorban

Schumacher nem tudja, mikor kerülhet be az F1-be
Misc

Schumacher nem tudja, mikor kerülhet be az F1-be

Első F1-es kilométereire készül az Alfa fejlesztői versenyzője
F1

Első F1-es kilométereire készül az Alfa fejlesztői versenyzője

Coulthard: Az F1 következő női versenyzőjének fel kell venni a versenyt Hamiltonékkal
#GP

Coulthard: Az F1 következő női versenyzőjének fel kell venni a versenyt Hamiltonékkal

Emiatt teljesít olyan jól Hamilton és Verstappen?
F1

Emiatt teljesít olyan jól Hamilton és Verstappen?

Menetrend

Forma-1
Jegyek
Támogató:
29 aug.
Jegyek
5 szept.
Jegyek
19 szept.
Jegyek
26 szept.
Jegyek
10 okt.
Jegyek
24 okt.
Jegyek
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Iratkozz fel hírlevelünkre

Motorsport.com

Sorozat

Motorsport Network

Kapcsolat

© 2019 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.