A Forma-1 összes időmérős győztese 1950 óta: micsoda nevek?!
A következő több mint különleges összeállításban megnézhetjük a Forma-1 összes időmérős győztesét, ami jelen esetben 100 pilótát jelent az 1950-es indulás óta.
A Forma-1 1950-ben rajtolt el, és azóta rengeteg olyan pilótát láthattunk a sportban, akik történelmet írtak. Sajnálatos módon sok olyan tehetség volt az évtizedek alatt, akik túlságosan korán hunytak el, már egészen fiatalon, noha egy szenzációs karrier állt előttük. Szerencsére az F1 sokat változott azóta, biztonsági szempontból is.
Az aktuális képes összeállításunkban azokra a versenyzőkre koncentráltunk, akik időmérő edzést nyertek az F1-ben. Jelenleg kerek 100 ilyen pilótája van a Forma-1-nek. Legutóbb Max Verstappen, a Red Bull-Honda versenyzője írt történelmet, amikor a Hungaroringen megszerezte a pole-t, amivel ő lett az első holland időmérős győztes, és egyúttal a 100., aki megnyert egy ilyen eseményt.
Max mellett még számos nagy név, igazi legendák foglalnak helyet a listán, akik egytől egyig érdekes karakterek voltak ilyen-olyan okok miatt. 100 név, különböző korszakok, autók és stílusok. Egy olyan összeállítás, amit már a szerkesztőségünk is többször átpörgetett. Az F1 nagy rajongóinak különösen kötelező darab!
100: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
First pole: Hungary 2019
99: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
First pole: Bahrain 2019
98: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W08
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Bahrain 2017
97: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Mercedes AMG
First pole: Monaco 2016
96: Pastor Maldonado, Williams FW34
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
First pole: Spain 2012
95: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes AMG F1 W03
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
First pole: China 2012
94: Nico Hulkenberg, Williams
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
First pole: Brazil 2010
93: Mark Webber, Red Bull Racing RB5
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
First pole: Germany 2009
92: Sebastian Vettel, Toro Rosso STR03
Fotót készítette: Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images
First pole: Italy 2008
91: Heikki Kovalainen, McLaren MP4-23
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Britain 2008
90: Robert Kubica, BMW Sauber
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / LAT Images
First pole: Bahrain 2008
89: Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
First pole: Canada 2007
88: Felipe Massa, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
First pole: Turkey 2006
87: Nick Heidfeld, Williams-BMW
Fotót készítette: BMW AG
First pole: European (Nurburgring) 2005
86: Jarno Trulli, Renault R24
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Monaco 2004
85: Jenson Button, BAR-Honda
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: San Marino 2004
84: Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
First pole: Europe (Nurburgring) 2003
83: Fernando Alonso, Renault F1
Fotót készítette: Renault F1
First pole: Malaysia 2003
82: Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams-BMW
Fotót készítette: BMW AG
First pole: Germany 2001
81: Ralf Schumacher, Williams-BMW
Fotót készítette: BMW AG
First pole: France 2001
80: Giancarlo Fisichella, Benetton Playlife B198
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
First pole: Austria 1998
79: Mika Hakkinen, McLaren MP4/12
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Luxembourg (Nurburgring) 1997
78: Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Williams FW19
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Monaco 1997
77: Jacques Villeneuve, Williams
Fotót készítette: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
First pole: Australia 1996
76: David Coulthard, Williams FW17
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Argentina 1995
75: Jean Alesi, Ferrari 412T1
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
First pole: Italy 1994
74: Rubens Barrichello, Jordan
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
First pole: Belgium 1994
73: Michael Schumacher, Benetton Ford
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
First pole: Monaco 1994
72: Damon Hill, Williams FW15C Renault
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: France 1993
71: Thierry Boutsen, Williams
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
First pole: Hungary 1990
70: Gerhard Berger, Ferrari F187
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Portugal 1987
69: Teo Fabi, Toleman TG185
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
First pole: Germany 1985
68: Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
First pole: Portugal 1985
67: Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
First pole: Dallas 1984
66: Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Belgium 1984
65: Elio de Angelis, Lotus 93T
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Europe (Brands Hatch) 1983
64: Patrick Tambay, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: LBGPA
First pole: United States (West) 1983
63: Keke Rosberg, Williams
Fotót készítette: Williams F1
First pole: Britain 1982
62: Andrea de Cesaris, Alfa Romeo 182
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
First pole: United States (West) 1982
61: Alain Prost, Renault RE30
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Germany 1981
60: Riccardo Patrese, Arrows A3
Fotót készítette: David Phipps
First pole: United States (West) 1981
59: Bruno Giacomelli, Alfa Romeo 179
Fotót készítette: David Phipps
First pole: United States 1980
58: Didier Pironi, Ligier JS11/15
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Monaco 1980
57: Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT49
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
First pole: United States (West) 1980
56: Rene Arnoux, Renault
Fotót készítette: David Phipps
First pole: Austria 1979
55: Alan Jones, Williams FW07 Ford
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Britain 1979
54: Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T4
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: United States (West) 1979
53: Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Renault RS11
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
First pole: South Africa 1979
52: John Watson, Brabham
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Monaco 1977
51: Jacques Laffite, Ligier JS5
First pole: Italy 1976
50: Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Sweden 1976
49: James Hunt, McLaren M23
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
First pole: Brazil 1976
48: Tom Pryce, UOP Shadow Racing Team
Fotót készítette: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
First pole: Britain 1975
47: Vittorio Brambilla, March
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Sweden 1975
46: Carlos Pace, Brabham
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: South Africa 1975
45: Jean-Pierre Jarier, Shadow DN7
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
First pole: Argentina 1975
44: Patrick Depailler, Tyrrell Ford
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Sweden 1974
43: Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312B3
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
First pole: South Africa1974
42: Denny Hulme, McLaren
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: South Africa 1973
41: Ronnie Peterson, Lotus
Fotót készítette: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
First pole: Brazil 1973
40: Peter Revson, McLaren M19C
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Canada 1972
39: Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Monaco 1972
38: Carlos Reutemann, Brabham
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Argentina 1972
37: Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari 312B
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
First pole: Mexico 1970
36: Jackie Stewart, Matra
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Monaco 1969
35: Jo Siffert, Lotus
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Mexico 1968
34: Mario Andretti, Lotus 49B
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: United States 1968
33: Jacky Ickx, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
First pole: Germany 1968
32: Jochen Rindt, Brabham
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
First pole: France 1968
31: Chris Amon, Ferrari 312
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Spain 1968
30: Mike Parkes, Ferrari 312
Fotót készítette: David Phipps
First pole: Italy 1960
29: Lorenzo Bandini, Ferrari 312
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: France 1966
28: Dan Gurney, Porsche 804
Fotót készítette: Sutton Images
First pole: Germany 1962
27: Graham Hill, BRM P57
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Belgium 1962
26: Jim Clark, Lotus
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Monaco 1962
25: Wolfgang Von Trips, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: David Phipps
First pole: Italy 1961
24: Phil Hill, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Italy 1960
23: John Surtees, Lotus
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Portugal 1960
22: Eddie Sachs, Ewing
Fotót készítette: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
First pole: Indy 1960
21: Jack Brabham, Cooper
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Britain 1959
20: Jo Bonnier, BRM P25
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Holland 1959
19: Johnny Thomson, Lesovsky
First pole: Indy 1959
18: Mike Hawthorn, Ferrari Dino 246
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Belgium 1958
17: Dick Rathmann, Watson
First pole: Indy 1958
16: Tony Brooks, Vanwall
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Monaco 1958
15: Stuart Lewis-Evans, Vanwall
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Italy 1957
14: Pat O’Connor, Kurtis Kraft
Fotót készítette: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
First pole: Indy 1957
13: Pat Flaherty, Watson
Fotót készítette: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
First pole: Indy 1956
12: Stirling Moss, Mercedes Benz W196
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Britain 1955
11: Eugenio Castellotti, Lancia D50
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Belgium 1955
10: Jerry Hoyt, Stevens
Fotót készítette: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
First pole: Indy 1955
9: Jack McGrath, Kurtis Kraft
Fotót készítette: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
First pole: Indy 1954
8: Bill Vukovich, Kurtis Kraft
Fotót készítette: IndyCar Series
First pole: Indy 1953
7: Fred Agabashian, Kurtis Kraft
Fotót készítette: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
First pole: Indy 1952
6: Alberto Ascari, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Germany 1951
5: José Froilán González, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Ferrari Media Center
First pole: Britain 1951
4: Duke Nalon, Kurtis Kraft
Fotót készítette: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
First pole: Indy 1951
3: Walt Faulkner , Kurtis Kraft
Fotót készítette: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
First pole: Indy 1951
2: Juan Manuel Fangio, Alfa Romeo
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Monaco 1950
1: Giuseppe Farina, Alfa Romeo 158
Fotót készítette: LAT Images
First pole: Britain 1950
