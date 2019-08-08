Forma-1
Forma-1
V
Forma-1
Osztrák Nagydíj
27 jún.
-
30 jún.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Brit Nagydíj
11 júl.
-
14 júl.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Német Nagydíj
25 júl.
-
28 júl.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Magyar Nagydíj
01 aug.
-
04 aug.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Belga Nagydíj
Jegyek
29 aug.
-
01 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
7 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Olasz Nagydíj
Jegyek
05 szept.
-
08 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
14 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Szingapúri Nagydíj
Jegyek
19 szept.
-
22 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
28 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Orosz Nagydíj
Jegyek
26 szept.
-
29 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
35 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Japán Nagydíj
Jegyek
10 okt.
-
13 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
49 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Mexikói Nagydíj
Jegyek
24 okt.
-
27 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
63 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Egyesült Államok Nagydíj
Jegyek
31 okt.
-
03 nov.
Hátralévő idő:
70 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Brazil Nagydíj
Jegyek
14 nov.
-
17 nov.
FP1
85 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Abu Dhabi Nagydíj
Jegyek
28 nov.
-
01 dec.
Hátralévő idő:
98 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Teljes eredmény:
Menetrend Eredmények Tabella
Bejelentkezés

Motorsport Network

TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop

Letölthető alkalmazások

© 2019 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.
TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop
Előző Következő
Forma-1 / Toplista

A Forma-1 összes időmérős győztese 1950 óta: micsoda nevek?!

megosztás
hozzászólás
A Forma-1 összes időmérős győztese 1950 óta: micsoda nevek?!
Szerző:
Fordította: Hujber Dávid
2019. aug. 8. 4:55

A következő több mint különleges összeállításban megnézhetjük a Forma-1 összes időmérős győztesét, ami jelen esetben 100 pilótát jelent az 1950-es indulás óta.

A Forma-1 1950-ben rajtolt el, és azóta rengeteg olyan pilótát láthattunk a sportban, akik történelmet írtak. Sajnálatos módon sok olyan tehetség volt az évtizedek alatt, akik túlságosan korán hunytak el, már egészen fiatalon, noha egy szenzációs karrier állt előttük. Szerencsére az F1 sokat változott azóta, biztonsági szempontból is.

Az aktuális képes összeállításunkban azokra a versenyzőkre koncentráltunk, akik időmérő edzést nyertek az F1-ben. Jelenleg kerek 100 ilyen pilótája van a Forma-1-nek. Legutóbb Max Verstappen, a Red Bull-Honda versenyzője írt történelmet, amikor a Hungaroringen megszerezte a pole-t, amivel ő lett az első holland időmérős győztes, és egyúttal a 100., aki megnyert egy ilyen eseményt.

 

Max mellett még számos nagy név, igazi legendák foglalnak helyet a listán, akik egytől egyig érdekes karakterek voltak ilyen-olyan okok miatt. 100 név, különböző korszakok, autók és stílusok. Egy olyan összeállítás, amit már a szerkesztőségünk is többször átpörgetett. Az F1 nagy rajongóinak különösen kötelező darab!

Slider
Lista

100: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

100: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
1/100

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

First pole: Hungary 2019

99: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

99: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
2/100

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

First pole: Bahrain 2019

98: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W08

98: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W08
3/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Bahrain 2017

97: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing

97: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing
4/100

Fotót készítette: Mercedes AMG

First pole: Monaco 2016

96: Pastor Maldonado, Williams FW34

96: Pastor Maldonado, Williams FW34
5/100

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

First pole: Spain 2012

95: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes AMG F1 W03

95: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes AMG F1 W03
6/100

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

First pole: China 2012

94: Nico Hulkenberg, Williams

94: Nico Hulkenberg, Williams
7/100

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

First pole: Brazil 2010

93: Mark Webber, Red Bull Racing RB5

93: Mark Webber, Red Bull Racing RB5
8/100

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

First pole: Germany 2009

92: Sebastian Vettel, Toro Rosso STR03

92: Sebastian Vettel, Toro Rosso STR03
9/100

Fotót készítette: Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images

First pole: Italy 2008

91: Heikki Kovalainen, McLaren MP4-23

91: Heikki Kovalainen, McLaren MP4-23
10/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Britain 2008

90: Robert Kubica, BMW Sauber

90: Robert Kubica, BMW Sauber
11/100

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / LAT Images

First pole: Bahrain 2008

89: Lewis Hamilton, McLaren

89: Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
12/100

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

First pole: Canada 2007

88: Felipe Massa, Ferrari

88: Felipe Massa, Ferrari
13/100

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

First pole: Turkey 2006

87: Nick Heidfeld, Williams-BMW

87: Nick Heidfeld, Williams-BMW
14/100

Fotót készítette: BMW AG

First pole: European (Nurburgring) 2005

86: Jarno Trulli, Renault R24

86: Jarno Trulli, Renault R24
15/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Monaco 2004

85: Jenson Button, BAR-Honda

85: Jenson Button, BAR-Honda
16/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: San Marino 2004

84: Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren

84: Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren
17/100

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

First pole: Europe (Nurburgring) 2003

83: Fernando Alonso, Renault F1

83: Fernando Alonso, Renault F1
18/100

Fotót készítette: Renault F1

First pole: Malaysia 2003

82: Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams-BMW

82: Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams-BMW
19/100

Fotót készítette: BMW AG

First pole: Germany 2001

81: Ralf Schumacher, Williams-BMW

81: Ralf Schumacher, Williams-BMW
20/100

Fotót készítette: BMW AG

First pole: France 2001

80: Giancarlo Fisichella, Benetton Playlife B198

80: Giancarlo Fisichella, Benetton Playlife B198
21/100

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

First pole: Austria 1998

79: Mika Hakkinen, McLaren MP4/12

79: Mika Hakkinen, McLaren MP4/12
22/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Luxembourg (Nurburgring) 1997

78: Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Williams FW19

78: Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Williams FW19
23/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Monaco 1997

77: Jacques Villeneuve, Williams

77: Jacques Villeneuve, Williams
24/100

Fotót készítette: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

First pole: Australia 1996

76: David Coulthard, Williams FW17

76: David Coulthard, Williams FW17
25/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Argentina 1995

75: Jean Alesi, Ferrari 412T1

75: Jean Alesi, Ferrari 412T1
26/100

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

First pole: Italy 1994

74: Rubens Barrichello, Jordan

74: Rubens Barrichello, Jordan
27/100

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

First pole: Belgium 1994

73: Michael Schumacher, Benetton Ford

73: Michael Schumacher, Benetton Ford
28/100

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

First pole: Monaco 1994

72: Damon Hill, Williams FW15C Renault

72: Damon Hill, Williams FW15C Renault
29/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: France 1993

71: Thierry Boutsen, Williams

71: Thierry Boutsen, Williams
30/100

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

First pole: Hungary 1990

70: Gerhard Berger, Ferrari F187

70: Gerhard Berger, Ferrari F187
31/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Portugal 1987

69: Teo Fabi, Toleman TG185

69: Teo Fabi, Toleman TG185
32/100

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

First pole: Germany 1985

68: Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T

68: Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T
33/100

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

First pole: Portugal 1985

67: Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T

67: Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T
34/100

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

First pole: Dallas 1984

66: Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4

66: Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4
35/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Belgium 1984

65: Elio de Angelis, Lotus 93T

65: Elio de Angelis, Lotus 93T
36/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Europe (Brands Hatch) 1983

64: Patrick Tambay, Ferrari

64: Patrick Tambay, Ferrari
37/100

Fotót készítette: LBGPA

First pole: United States (West) 1983

63: Keke Rosberg, Williams

63: Keke Rosberg, Williams
38/100

Fotót készítette: Williams F1

First pole: Britain 1982

62: Andrea de Cesaris, Alfa Romeo 182

62: Andrea de Cesaris, Alfa Romeo 182
39/100

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

First pole: United States (West) 1982

61: Alain Prost, Renault RE30

61: Alain Prost, Renault RE30
40/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Germany 1981

60: Riccardo Patrese, Arrows A3

60: Riccardo Patrese, Arrows A3
41/100

Fotót készítette: David Phipps

First pole: United States (West) 1981

59: Bruno Giacomelli, Alfa Romeo 179

59: Bruno Giacomelli, Alfa Romeo 179
42/100

Fotót készítette: David Phipps

First pole: United States 1980

58: Didier Pironi, Ligier JS11/15

58: Didier Pironi, Ligier JS11/15
43/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Monaco 1980

57: Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT49

57: Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT49
44/100

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

First pole: United States (West) 1980

56: Rene Arnoux, Renault

56: Rene Arnoux, Renault
45/100

Fotót készítette: David Phipps

First pole: Austria 1979

55: Alan Jones, Williams FW07 Ford

55: Alan Jones, Williams FW07 Ford
46/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Britain 1979

54: Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T4

54: Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T4
47/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: United States (West) 1979

53: Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Renault RS11

53: Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Renault RS11
48/100

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

First pole: South Africa 1979

52: John Watson, Brabham

52: John Watson, Brabham
49/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Monaco 1977

51: Jacques Laffite, Ligier JS5

51: Jacques Laffite, Ligier JS5
50/100

First pole: Italy 1976

50: Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell

50: Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell
51/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Sweden 1976

49: James Hunt, McLaren M23

49: James Hunt, McLaren M23
52/100

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

First pole: Brazil 1976

48: Tom Pryce, UOP Shadow Racing Team

48: Tom Pryce, UOP Shadow Racing Team
53/100

Fotót készítette: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

First pole: Britain 1975

47: Vittorio Brambilla, March

47: Vittorio Brambilla, March
54/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Sweden 1975

46: Carlos Pace, Brabham

46: Carlos Pace, Brabham
55/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: South Africa 1975

45: Jean-Pierre Jarier, Shadow DN7

45: Jean-Pierre Jarier, Shadow DN7
56/100

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

First pole: Argentina 1975

44: Patrick Depailler, Tyrrell Ford

44: Patrick Depailler, Tyrrell Ford
57/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Sweden 1974

43: Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312B3

43: Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312B3
58/100

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

First pole: South Africa1974

42: Denny Hulme, McLaren

42: Denny Hulme, McLaren
59/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: South Africa 1973

41: Ronnie Peterson, Lotus

41: Ronnie Peterson, Lotus
60/100

Fotót készítette: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

First pole: Brazil 1973

40: Peter Revson, McLaren M19C

40: Peter Revson, McLaren M19C
61/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Canada 1972

39: Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D

39: Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D
62/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Monaco 1972

38: Carlos Reutemann, Brabham

38: Carlos Reutemann, Brabham
63/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Argentina 1972

37: Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari 312B

37: Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari 312B
64/100

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

First pole: Mexico 1970

36: Jackie Stewart, Matra

36: Jackie Stewart, Matra
65/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Monaco 1969

35: Jo Siffert, Lotus

35: Jo Siffert, Lotus
66/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Mexico 1968

34: Mario Andretti, Lotus 49B

34: Mario Andretti, Lotus 49B
67/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: United States 1968

33: Jacky Ickx, Ferrari

33: Jacky Ickx, Ferrari
68/100

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

First pole: Germany 1968

32: Jochen Rindt, Brabham

32: Jochen Rindt, Brabham
69/100

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

First pole: France 1968

31: Chris Amon, Ferrari 312

31: Chris Amon, Ferrari 312
70/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Spain 1968

30: Mike Parkes, Ferrari 312

30: Mike Parkes, Ferrari 312
71/100

Fotót készítette: David Phipps

First pole: Italy 1960

29: Lorenzo Bandini, Ferrari 312

29: Lorenzo Bandini, Ferrari 312
72/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: France 1966

28: Dan Gurney, Porsche 804

28: Dan Gurney, Porsche 804
73/100

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

First pole: Germany 1962

27: Graham Hill, BRM P57

27: Graham Hill, BRM P57
74/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Belgium 1962

26: Jim Clark, Lotus

26: Jim Clark, Lotus
75/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Monaco 1962

25: Wolfgang Von Trips, Ferrari

25: Wolfgang Von Trips, Ferrari
76/100

Fotót készítette: David Phipps

First pole: Italy 1961

24: Phil Hill, Ferrari

24: Phil Hill, Ferrari
77/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Italy 1960

23: John Surtees, Lotus

23: John Surtees, Lotus
78/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Portugal 1960

22: Eddie Sachs, Ewing

22: Eddie Sachs, Ewing
79/100

Fotót készítette: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

First pole: Indy 1960

21: Jack Brabham, Cooper

21: Jack Brabham, Cooper
80/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Britain 1959

20: Jo Bonnier, BRM P25

20: Jo Bonnier, BRM P25
81/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Holland 1959

19: Johnny Thomson, Lesovsky

19: Johnny Thomson, Lesovsky
82/100

First pole: Indy 1959

18: Mike Hawthorn, Ferrari Dino 246

18: Mike Hawthorn, Ferrari Dino 246
83/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Belgium 1958

17: Dick Rathmann, Watson

17: Dick Rathmann, Watson
84/100

First pole: Indy 1958

16: Tony Brooks, Vanwall

16: Tony Brooks, Vanwall
85/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Monaco 1958

15: Stuart Lewis-Evans, Vanwall

15: Stuart Lewis-Evans, Vanwall
86/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Italy 1957

14: Pat O’Connor, Kurtis Kraft

14: Pat O’Connor, Kurtis Kraft
87/100

Fotót készítette: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

First pole: Indy 1957

13: Pat Flaherty, Watson

13: Pat Flaherty, Watson
88/100

Fotót készítette: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

First pole: Indy 1956

12: Stirling Moss, Mercedes Benz W196

12: Stirling Moss, Mercedes Benz W196
89/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Britain 1955

11: Eugenio Castellotti, Lancia D50

11: Eugenio Castellotti, Lancia D50
90/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Belgium 1955

10: Jerry Hoyt, Stevens

10: Jerry Hoyt, Stevens
91/100

Fotót készítette: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

First pole: Indy 1955

9: Jack McGrath, Kurtis Kraft

9: Jack McGrath, Kurtis Kraft
92/100

Fotót készítette: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

First pole: Indy 1954

8: Bill Vukovich, Kurtis Kraft

8: Bill Vukovich, Kurtis Kraft
93/100

Fotót készítette: IndyCar Series

First pole: Indy 1953

7: Fred Agabashian, Kurtis Kraft

7: Fred Agabashian, Kurtis Kraft
94/100

Fotót készítette: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

First pole: Indy 1952

6: Alberto Ascari, Ferrari

6: Alberto Ascari, Ferrari
95/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Germany 1951

5: José Froilán González, Ferrari

5: José Froilán González, Ferrari
96/100

Fotót készítette: Ferrari Media Center

First pole: Britain 1951

4: Duke Nalon, Kurtis Kraft

4: Duke Nalon, Kurtis Kraft
97/100

Fotót készítette: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

First pole: Indy 1951

3: Walt Faulkner , Kurtis Kraft

3: Walt Faulkner , Kurtis Kraft
98/100

Fotót készítette: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

First pole: Indy 1951

2: Juan Manuel Fangio, Alfa Romeo

2: Juan Manuel Fangio, Alfa Romeo
99/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Monaco 1950

1: Giuseppe Farina, Alfa Romeo 158

1: Giuseppe Farina, Alfa Romeo 158
100/100

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

First pole: Britain 1950

Következő cikk
Binotto elégedett a Ferrari idei párosával

Előző cikk

Binotto elégedett a Ferrari idei párosával

Következő cikk

Körről körre a Magyar Nagydíj: Hamilton „letarolta” Verstappent

Körről körre a Magyar Nagydíj: Hamilton „letarolta” Verstappent
Hozzászólások betöltése

Cikk részletei:

Sorozat Forma-1
Szerző Charles Bradley

Versenyközpont

Belga Nagydíj

Belga Nagydíj

29 aug. - 1 szept.
Legutóbbi eredmények Tabella

Népszerű

1
Forma-1

Red Bull-Renault Vs. Red Bull-Honda 12 verseny után

2
Forma-1

Räikkönen jött, látott és győzött

3
Forma-1

Hamilton brutális előnnyel vezeti ezt az F1-es statisztikát: sokkoló

Legfrissebb videók

Amikor a Ferrari már a Magyar Nagydíjon bajnok volt 01:53
Forma-1

Amikor a Ferrari már a Magyar Nagydíjon bajnok volt

F1 2019: pilóták egymás ellen (statisztikák) 01:36
Forma-1

F1 2019: pilóták egymás ellen (statisztikák)

Miért helyez mindenki bumeráng-elemet az autóra? 02:08
Forma-1

Miért helyez mindenki bumeráng-elemet az autóra?

Hamilton fénysebességre kapcsolt, mi történik a Ferrarival? 04:33
Forma-1

Hamilton fénysebességre kapcsolt, mi történik a Ferrarival?

Michael Schumacher GP2-es tesztje az F1-es visszatérés előtt 02:27
Forma-1

Michael Schumacher GP2-es tesztje az F1-es visszatérés előtt

Legfrissebb hírek

Villeneuve szerint négy futamnál nincs több a Honda-motorban
F1

Villeneuve szerint négy futamnál nincs több a Honda-motorban

Schumacher nem tudja, mikor kerülhet be az F1-be
Misc

Schumacher nem tudja, mikor kerülhet be az F1-be

Első F1-es kilométereire készül az Alfa fejlesztői versenyzője
F1

Első F1-es kilométereire készül az Alfa fejlesztői versenyzője

Coulthard: Az F1 következő női versenyzőjének fel kell venni a versenyt Hamiltonékkal
#GP

Coulthard: Az F1 következő női versenyzőjének fel kell venni a versenyt Hamiltonékkal

Emiatt teljesít olyan jól Hamilton és Verstappen?
F1

Emiatt teljesít olyan jól Hamilton és Verstappen?

Menetrend

Forma-1
Jegyek
Támogató:
29 aug.
Jegyek
5 szept.
Jegyek
19 szept.
Jegyek
26 szept.
Jegyek
10 okt.
Jegyek
24 okt.
Jegyek
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Iratkozz fel hírlevelünkre

Motorsport.com

Sorozat

Motorsport Network

Kapcsolat

© 2019 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.