Jegyek
Bejelentkezés

Motorsport Network

TV Jegyek Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Letölthető alkalmazások

© 2021 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.
TV Jegyek Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Előző / Ezért tartja túl szigorúnak Hamilton büntetését James Allison Következő / Fittipaldi: „Még mindig Alonso a legjobb pilóta a mezőnyben”
Forma-1 Hírek

A Ferrari már most szkeptikus a 2022-es autókkal kapcsolatban

Szerző:
, Szerkesztő

A Ferrari csapatfőnöke, Mattia Binotto szerint egyelőre semmi nem garantálja, hogy valóban könnyebb lesz majd előzni jövőre a Forma-1-ben a 2022-es technikai szabályok szerint épített autókkal.

A Ferrari már most szkeptikus a 2022-es autókkal kapcsolatban

A Forma-1 azzal a céllal alkotta meg az eredetileg 2021-re tervezett szabályrendszert, amelynek keretein belül visszatérnek majd a szívóhatásra, a ground effectre épülő autók, hogy megkönnyítsék a kerék a kerék elleni csatázást a pályán.

Szimulációik szerint az új autók majd leszorítóerejüknek kb. csak 20%-át veszítik majd el, amikor 1 másodperces távolságból követnek egy másik autót, míg ez a 2021-es autóknál az 50%-ot is elérheti, az pedig már megszokottá vált, hogy a pilóták a dirty air-re panaszkodnak a versenyek alatt.

Silverstone-ban mutatták be az első modellautót, amely az F1 saját interpretációja a 2022-es szabályok szerint – ilyet egyébként a jelenlegi szabályrendszer szerint is csináltak, a Codemasters F1 játékaiban egy ilyen autót kapunk a My Team módnál is.

Még több F1 hír:

A bemutatóautó csak minimálisan tért el a már 2019-ben látott digitális koncepcióktól, a fogadtatása pedig vegyes volt. Daniel Ricciardo állítólag először szidta az új autót, majd a sajtónak tett kijelentéseiben ezeket cáfolta, Carlos Sainznak tetszett az agresszív dizájnnyelv, míg George Russell és Pierre Gasly szerint csak az a fontos, hogy tényleg jobban lehessen versenyezni az új autókkal.

Bár a The Race szakírója, az egykori főtervező Gary Anderson szerint több technikai igazgatótól is úgy értesült, hogy az ő 2022-es interpretációjuk messze nem hasonlít a bemutatott modellre, Mattia Binotto, a Ferrari csapatfőnöke szerint nem sokban fognak eltérni sem a bemutatott modelltől, sem egymástól jövőre a csapatok autói.

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Sidepod detail

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Sidepod detail
1/23

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Side profile

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Side profile
2/23

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Rear wing detail

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Rear wing detail
3/23

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Rear wing detail

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Rear wing detail
4/23

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Rear wing and exhaust detail

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Rear wing and exhaust detail
5/23

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Rear wing and diffuser detail

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Rear wing and diffuser detail
6/23

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Rear three-quarter detail

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Rear three-quarter detail
7/23

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Rear detail

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Rear detail
8/23

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Rear detail

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Rear detail
9/23

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Nose and wheel detail

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Nose and wheel detail
10/23

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Nose and front wing detail

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Nose and front wing detail
11/23

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Nose and front wing detail

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Nose and front wing detail
12/23

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Nose and front wing detail

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Nose and front wing detail
13/23

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Halo and cockpit detail

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Halo and cockpit detail
14/23

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Front wing and sidepod detail

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Front wing and sidepod detail
15/23

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Front detail

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Front detail
16/23

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Front detail

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Front detail
17/23

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Diffuser detail

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Diffuser detail
18/23

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Diffuser detail

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Diffuser detail
19/23

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Diffuser and exhaust detail

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Diffuser and exhaust detail
20/23

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid
21/23

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid
22/23

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid
23/23

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

„A formák nem fognak nagyon eltérni a most látottaktól” – nyilatkozta Binotto a Motorsport.com olasz kiadásának. „A szabályok nagyon szigorúak, így szerintem könnyen azonos megoldásokat fogunk találni. Miután már meghatároztuk az autó alapvető koncepcióját, igen kicsit szabad terünk marad.”

„Nincs több terelőelem, csak a leegyszerűsített szárnyakon dolgozhatunk, valamint a padlólemezen, és máson nagyon nem is.”

Még több F1 hír:

Binotto azzal kapcsolatban is szkeptikus, hogy valóban könnyebben lehet majd előzni az új autókkal.

„Először is, az előzéshez továbbra is valakinek gyorsabbnak kell lennie a másiknál, de hogy pontosan mennyivel lesz majd könnyebb előzni, az még nem annyira egyértelmű. A szélcsatornánkban kapott adatok szerint nem tudom azt mondani, hogy sokkal könnyebben lehet majd előzni.”

Elégedetlen Aston-mérnökök: „Stroll érkezése óta belső problémák vannak”

megosztás
hozzászólás
Ezért tartja túl szigorúnak Hamilton büntetését James Allison

Előző cikk

Ezért tartja túl szigorúnak Hamilton büntetését James Allison

Következő cikk

Fittipaldi: „Még mindig Alonso a legjobb pilóta a mezőnyben”

Fittipaldi: „Még mindig Alonso a legjobb pilóta a mezőnyben”
Hozzászólások betöltése

Népszerű

1
Forma-1

Remek animáció készült a Verstappen-Hamilton ütközésről (videó)

6 ó
2
Forma-1

Ezt küldte el Wolff e-mailben az FIA-nak a baleset után

1 n
3
Forma-1

Elégedetlen Aston-mérnökök: „Stroll érkezése óta belső problémák vannak”

3 ó
4
Forma-1

„Két pilóta lehet esélyes Giovinazzi helyére, Bottas érkezése is valószínű”

5 ó
5
Forma-1

A Ferrari már most szkeptikus a 2022-es autókkal kapcsolatban

1 ó
Legfrissebb hírek
Fittipaldi: „Még mindig Alonso a legjobb pilóta a mezőnyben”
F1

Fittipaldi: „Még mindig Alonso a legjobb pilóta a mezőnyben”

A Ferrari már most szkeptikus a 2022-es autókkal kapcsolatban
F1

A Ferrari már most szkeptikus a 2022-es autókkal kapcsolatban

1 ó
Ezért tartja túl szigorúnak Hamilton büntetését James Allison
F1

Ezért tartja túl szigorúnak Hamilton büntetését James Allison

1 ó
Leclerc: a Ferrari nem lesz a Mercedes vetélytársa a többi 2021-es futamon
F1

Leclerc: a Ferrari nem lesz a Mercedes vetélytársa a többi 2021-es futamon

2 ó
Schumacher: „klasszikus” hibát vétett Hamilton
F1

Schumacher: „klasszikus” hibát vétett Hamilton

3 ó
Legfrissebb videók
Verstappen vs Hamilton: Ki hibázott? 07:45
Forma-1
2021. júl. 21.

Verstappen vs Hamilton: Ki hibázott?

A 2021-es Brit Nagydíj legjobb képei 03:24
Forma-1
2021. júl. 20.

A 2021-es Brit Nagydíj legjobb képei

A 2021-es Brit Nagydíj rajtrácsa 01:01
Forma-1
2021. júl. 18.

A 2021-es Brit Nagydíj rajtrácsa

A sprintkvalifikáció rajtrácsa a 2021-es Brit Nagydíjon 01:05
Forma-1
2021. júl. 17.

A sprintkvalifikáció rajtrácsa a 2021-es Brit Nagydíjon

A 2021-es Osztrák Nagydíj legjobb képei 03:13
Forma-1
2021. júl. 7.

A 2021-es Osztrák Nagydíj legjobb képei

Köles István Ákos More from
Köles István Ákos
Ezért tartja túl szigorúnak Hamilton büntetését James Allison Brit Nagydíj
Forma-1

Ezért tartja túl szigorúnak Hamilton büntetését James Allison

Imolában nem tud rajthoz állni Keszthelyi Vivien az Euroformula Openben
Motorsportok

Imolában nem tud rajthoz állni Keszthelyi Vivien az Euroformula Openben

Schumacher: „klasszikus” hibát vétett Hamilton Brit Nagydíj
Forma-1

Schumacher: „klasszikus” hibát vétett Hamilton

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Leclerc: a Ferrari nem lesz a Mercedes vetélytársa a többi 2021-es futamon Brit Nagydíj
Forma-1

Leclerc: a Ferrari nem lesz a Mercedes vetélytársa a többi 2021-es futamon

Leclerc második helye „emlékeztetett minket, hogy milyen jó pilóta” Brit Nagydíj
Forma-1

Leclerc második helye „emlékeztetett minket, hogy milyen jó pilóta”

Vettel: nem nagy ügy Räikkönen győzelemmentes szériája Prime
Forma-1

Vettel: nem nagy ügy Räikkönen győzelemmentes szériája

Népszerű Ma

Remek animáció készült a Verstappen-Hamilton ütközésről (videó)
Forma-1 Forma-1

Remek animáció készült a Verstappen-Hamilton ütközésről (videó)

Ezt küldte el Wolff e-mailben az FIA-nak a baleset után
Forma-1 Forma-1

Ezt küldte el Wolff e-mailben az FIA-nak a baleset után

Elégedetlen Aston-mérnökök: „Stroll érkezése óta belső problémák vannak”
Forma-1 Forma-1

Elégedetlen Aston-mérnökök: „Stroll érkezése óta belső problémák vannak”

„Két pilóta lehet esélyes Giovinazzi helyére, Bottas érkezése is valószínű”
Forma-1 Forma-1

„Két pilóta lehet esélyes Giovinazzi helyére, Bottas érkezése is valószínű”

A Ferrari már most szkeptikus a 2022-es autókkal kapcsolatban
Forma-1 Forma-1

A Ferrari már most szkeptikus a 2022-es autókkal kapcsolatban

Ezért tartja túl szigorúnak Hamilton büntetését James Allison
Forma-1 Forma-1

Ezért tartja túl szigorúnak Hamilton büntetését James Allison

Új bizonyítékot találhatott a Red Bull Hamilton ellen?
Forma-1 Forma-1

Új bizonyítékot találhatott a Red Bull Hamilton ellen?

Schumacher: „klasszikus” hibát vétett Hamilton
Forma-1 Forma-1

Schumacher: „klasszikus” hibát vétett Hamilton

Legfrissebb hírek

Fittipaldi: „Még mindig Alonso a legjobb pilóta a mezőnyben”
Forma-1 Forma-1

Fittipaldi: „Még mindig Alonso a legjobb pilóta a mezőnyben”

A Ferrari már most szkeptikus a 2022-es autókkal kapcsolatban
Forma-1 Forma-1

A Ferrari már most szkeptikus a 2022-es autókkal kapcsolatban

Ezért tartja túl szigorúnak Hamilton büntetését James Allison
Forma-1 Forma-1

Ezért tartja túl szigorúnak Hamilton büntetését James Allison

Leclerc: a Ferrari nem lesz a Mercedes vetélytársa a többi 2021-es futamon
Forma-1 Forma-1

Leclerc: a Ferrari nem lesz a Mercedes vetélytársa a többi 2021-es futamon

Iratkozz fel hírlevelünkre

A Motorsport.com alkalmazás

Sorozat

Motorsport Network

Kapcsolat

© 2021 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.