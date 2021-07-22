A Ferrari már most szkeptikus a 2022-es autókkal kapcsolatban

A Forma-1 azzal a céllal alkotta meg az eredetileg 2021-re tervezett szabályrendszert, amelynek keretein belül visszatérnek majd a szívóhatásra, a ground effectre épülő autók, hogy megkönnyítsék a kerék a kerék elleni csatázást a pályán.

Szimulációik szerint az új autók majd leszorítóerejüknek kb. csak 20%-át veszítik majd el, amikor 1 másodperces távolságból követnek egy másik autót, míg ez a 2021-es autóknál az 50%-ot is elérheti, az pedig már megszokottá vált, hogy a pilóták a dirty air-re panaszkodnak a versenyek alatt.

Silverstone-ban mutatták be az első modellautót, amely az F1 saját interpretációja a 2022-es szabályok szerint – ilyet egyébként a jelenlegi szabályrendszer szerint is csináltak, a Codemasters F1 játékaiban egy ilyen autót kapunk a My Team módnál is.

A bemutatóautó csak minimálisan tért el a már 2019-ben látott digitális koncepcióktól, a fogadtatása pedig vegyes volt. Daniel Ricciardo állítólag először szidta az új autót, majd a sajtónak tett kijelentéseiben ezeket cáfolta, Carlos Sainznak tetszett az agresszív dizájnnyelv, míg George Russell és Pierre Gasly szerint csak az a fontos, hogy tényleg jobban lehessen versenyezni az új autókkal.

Bár a The Race szakírója, az egykori főtervező Gary Anderson szerint több technikai igazgatótól is úgy értesült, hogy az ő 2022-es interpretációjuk messze nem hasonlít a bemutatott modellre, Mattia Binotto, a Ferrari csapatfőnöke szerint nem sokban fognak eltérni sem a bemutatott modelltől, sem egymástól jövőre a csapatok autói.

„A formák nem fognak nagyon eltérni a most látottaktól” – nyilatkozta Binotto a Motorsport.com olasz kiadásának. „A szabályok nagyon szigorúak, így szerintem könnyen azonos megoldásokat fogunk találni. Miután már meghatároztuk az autó alapvető koncepcióját, igen kicsit szabad terünk marad.”

„Nincs több terelőelem, csak a leegyszerűsített szárnyakon dolgozhatunk, valamint a padlólemezen, és máson nagyon nem is.”

Binotto azzal kapcsolatban is szkeptikus, hogy valóban könnyebben lehet majd előzni az új autókkal.

„Először is, az előzéshez továbbra is valakinek gyorsabbnak kell lennie a másiknál, de hogy pontosan mennyivel lesz majd könnyebb előzni, az még nem annyira egyértelmű. A szélcsatornánkban kapott adatok szerint nem tudom azt mondani, hogy sokkal könnyebben lehet majd előzni.”