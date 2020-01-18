70 F1-es kép a távoli múltból: Gilles Villeneuve

Forma-1
Forma-1
V
Forma-1
Ausztrál Nagydíj
Jegyek
12 márc.
-
15 márc.
Hátralévő idő:
53 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Bahreini Nagydíj
Jegyek
19 márc.
-
22 márc.
Hátralévő idő:
60 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Vietnámi Nagydíj
Jegyek
02 ápr.
-
05 ápr.
Hátralévő idő:
74 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Kínai Nagydíj
Jegyek
16 ápr.
-
19 ápr.
Hátralévő idő:
88 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Holland Nagydíj
Jegyek
30 ápr.
-
03 máj.
Hátralévő idő:
102 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Spanyol Nagydíj
Jegyek
07 máj.
-
10 máj.
Hátralévő idő:
109 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Monacói Nagydíj
Jegyek
21 máj.
-
24 máj.
Hátralévő idő:
123 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Azerbajdzsáni Nagydíj
Jegyek
04 jún.
-
07 jún.
Hátralévő idő:
137 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Kanadai Nagydíj
Jegyek
11 jún.
-
14 jún.
Hátralévő idő:
144 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Francia Nagydíj
Jegyek
25 jún.
-
28 jún.
Hátralévő idő:
158 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Osztrák Nagydíj
Jegyek
02 júl.
-
05 júl.
Hátralévő idő:
165 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Brit Nagydíj
Jegyek
16 júl.
-
19 júl.
Hátralévő idő:
179 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Magyar Nagydíj
Jegyek
30 júl.
-
02 aug.
Hátralévő idő:
193 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Belga Nagydíj
Jegyek
27 aug.
-
30 aug.
Hátralévő idő:
221 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Olasz Nagydíj
Jegyek
03 szept.
-
06 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
228 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Szingapúri Nagydíj
Jegyek
17 szept.
-
20 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
242 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Orosz Nagydíj
Jegyek
24 szept.
-
27 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
249 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Japán Nagydíj
Jegyek
08 okt.
-
11 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
263 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Egyesült Államok Nagydíj
Jegyek
22 okt.
-
25 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
277 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Mexikói Nagydíj
Jegyek
29 okt.
-
01 nov.
Hátralévő idő:
284 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Brazil Nagydíj
Jegyek
12 nov.
-
15 nov.
Hátralévő idő:
298 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Abu Dhabi Nagydíj
Jegyek
26 nov.
-
29 nov.
Hátralévő idő:
312 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Teljes eredmény:
Menetrend Eredmények Tabella
Bejelentkezés

Motorsport Network

TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop

Letölthető alkalmazások

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.
TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop
Előző
Forma-1 / Toplista

70 F1-es kép a távoli múltból: Gilles Villeneuve

megosztás
hozzászólás
70 F1-es kép a távoli múltból: Gilles Villeneuve
Szerző:
Fordította: Hujber Dávid
2020. jan. 18. 19:30

A következő képes összeállításban Gilles Villeneuve került középpontba, aki ma ünnepelhette volna a 70. születésnapját. A legendás versenyző azonban tragikus körülmények között elhunyt, ideje korán.

A hu.motorsport.com a nap első felében már megírta, hogy Gilles Villeneuve ma lenne 70 esztendős. Az F1 történetének egyik legjobbjának tartott pilóta azonban 1982. május 8-án 32 évesen elhunyt egy egészen szörnyű balesetben a Ferrari volánja mögött.

Még több F1 hír:

Az 1982-es F1-es idény harmadik nagydíján, San Marinóban Arnoux kiesett, Jacques Villeneuve pedig vezette a futamot a csapattársa, Pironi előtt. A Ferrari két kiválóságának jött is az üzenet, hogy nem kell sietniük. A kanadai számára ez azt jelentette, hogy mindenkinek tartania kell a pozícióját.

Ennek ellenére Pironi 2 körrel később megelőzte őt. Villeneuve azt gondolta, hogy Pironi csak a show kedvéért csinálta ezt, de később sem lassított le, így „ellopta” a győzelmet csapattársától. A kanadai ekkor azt mondta, soha többet nem beszél a csapattársával.

Két héttel később a zolderi időmérő edzésen Villeneuve belerohant Jochen Mass autójába. A gépe megpördült a levegőben, ő pedig kirepült belőle. A sérülései olyan súlyosak voltak, hogy nem élte túl a szörnyű bukást.

Slider
Lista

1977

1977
1/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1977

1977
2/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1977

1977
3/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1977

1977
4/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1977

1977
5/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1977

1977
6/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1977

1977
7/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1977

1977
8/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1977

1977
9/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1977

1977
10/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1977

1977
11/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1977

1977
12/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1977

1977
13/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1978

1978
14/70

Fotót készítette: Ferrari

1978

1978
15/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1978

1978
16/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1978

1978
17/70

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

1978

1978
18/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1978

1978
19/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1978

1978
20/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1978

1978
21/70

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

1978

1978
22/70

Fotót készítette: Ferrari

1978

1978
23/70

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

1978

1978
24/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1979

1979
25/70

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

1979

1979
26/70

Fotót készítette: Jean-Claude Loustau

1979

1979
27/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1979

1979
28/70

Fotót készítette: David Phipps

1979

1979
29/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1979

1979
30/70

Fotót készítette: Actualfoto

1979

1979
31/70

Fotót készítette: David Phipps

1979

1979
32/70

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

1979

1979
33/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1979

1979
34/70

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

1979

1979
35/70

Fotót készítette: David Phipps

1979

1979
36/70

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

1980

1980
37/70

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

1980

1980
38/70

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

1980

1980
39/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1980

1980
40/70

Fotót készítette: David Phipps

1980

1980
41/70

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

1980

1980
42/70

Fotót készítette: LBGPA

1980

1980
43/70

Fotót készítette: Jean-Philippe Legrand

1980

1980
44/70

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

1980

1980
45/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1980

1980
46/70

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

1980

1980
47/70

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

1981

1981
48/70

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

1981

1981
49/70

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

1981

1981
50/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1981

1981
51/70

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

1981

1981
52/70

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

1981

1981
53/70

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

1981

1981
54/70

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

1981

1981
55/70

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

1981

1981
56/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1981

1981
57/70

Fotót készítette: International Press Agency

1981

1981
58/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1981

1981
59/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1981

1981
60/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1982

1982
61/70

1982

1982
62/70

Fotót készítette: Ferrari

1982

1982
63/70

Fotót készítette: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1982

1982
64/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1982

1982
65/70

Fotót készítette: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1982

1982
66/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1982

1982
67/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1982

1982
68/70

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

1982

1982
69/70

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

1982

1982
70/70

Fotót készítette: Ercole Colombo

Carlos Sainz közel 60 évesen is felért a csúcsra, bizonyítván, hogy a kor messze nem minden. Nagyszerű felvételek a Dakar Rali utolsó szakaszáról, közvetlen a befutó előtt.

Következő cikk
SZAVAZÁS: Kit szerződtetnél Vettel helyére a Ferrarinál?

Előző cikk

SZAVAZÁS: Kit szerződtetnél Vettel helyére a Ferrarinál?
Hozzászólások betöltése

Cikk részletei:

Sorozat Forma-1
Versenyzők Gilles Villeneuve
Csapatok Ferrari Vásárlás , McLaren Vásárlás
Szerző Fabien Gaillard

Versenyközpont

Ausztrál Nagydíj

Ausztrál Nagydíj

12 márc. - 15 márc.
Legutóbbi eredmények Tabella

Népszerű

1
Forma-1

SZAVAZÁS: Kit szerződtetnél Vettel helyére a Ferrarinál?

2
Forma-1

Ilyen penge Räikkönen egyensúlyérzéke (videó)

3
Motorsportok

Rovanpera nyerte az Arctic Ralit, Bottas a 8.

4
Motorsportok

Carlos Sainz 57 évesen is megnyerte a Dakar Ralit

5
Motorsportok

Alonso: A Toyotának és Comának köszönhetem, hogy befejeztem a Dakart

Legfrissebb videók

Újabb drónfelvételek az épülőben lévő holland F1-es pályáról 1:19 03:07
Forma-1

Újabb drónfelvételek az épülőben lévő holland F1-es pályáról 1:19

Sainz megvette az első komoly házi szimulátorát 07:10
Forma-1

Sainz megvette az első komoly házi szimulátorát

Onboard felvételen Hamilton yamahás körözgetése 01:51
Forma-1

Onboard felvételen Hamilton yamahás körözgetése

Onboard felvételen Valentino Rossi és a Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 01:23
Forma-1

Onboard felvételen Valentino Rossi és a Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Hamilton és Rossi is kipróbált valami újat 03:17
Forma-1

Hamilton és Rossi is kipróbált valami újat

Legfrissebb hírek

70 F1-es kép a távoli múltból: Gilles Villeneuve
F1

70 F1-es kép a távoli múltból: Gilles Villeneuve

SZAVAZÁS: Kit szerződtetnél Vettel helyére a Ferrarinál?
F1

SZAVAZÁS: Kit szerződtetnél Vettel helyére a Ferrarinál?

Zandvoort egyedülálló, nem is tudják a csapatok, mi vár rájuk
F1

Zandvoort egyedülálló, nem is tudják a csapatok, mi vár rájuk

A 35 éves Hamiltont vajon elsodorhatja a Verstappen-Leclerc hullám?
F1

A 35 éves Hamiltont vajon elsodorhatja a Verstappen-Leclerc hullám?

Több F1-es elemet vett át a Formula E-pálya Mexikóban
FE

Több F1-es elemet vett át a Formula E-pálya Mexikóban

Menetrend

Forma-1
Jegyek
Partnerünk:
12 márc.
Jegyek
19 márc.
Jegyek
2 ápr.
Jegyek
16 ápr.
Jegyek
30 ápr.
Jegyek
7 máj.
Jegyek
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Iratkozz fel hírlevelünkre

A Motorsport.com alkalmazás

Sorozat

Motorsport Network

Kapcsolat

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.