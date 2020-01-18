70 F1-es kép a távoli múltból: Gilles Villeneuve

A következő képes összeállításban Gilles Villeneuve került középpontba, aki ma ünnepelhette volna a 70. születésnapját. A legendás versenyző azonban tragikus körülmények között elhunyt, ideje korán.
A hu.motorsport.com a nap első felében már megírta, hogy Gilles Villeneuve ma lenne 70 esztendős. Az F1 történetének egyik legjobbjának tartott pilóta azonban 1982. május 8-án 32 évesen elhunyt egy egészen szörnyű balesetben a Ferrari volánja mögött.
Az 1982-es F1-es idény harmadik nagydíján, San Marinóban Arnoux kiesett, Jacques Villeneuve pedig vezette a futamot a csapattársa, Pironi előtt. A Ferrari két kiválóságának jött is az üzenet, hogy nem kell sietniük. A kanadai számára ez azt jelentette, hogy mindenkinek tartania kell a pozícióját.
Ennek ellenére Pironi 2 körrel később megelőzte őt. Villeneuve azt gondolta, hogy Pironi csak a show kedvéért csinálta ezt, de később sem lassított le, így „ellopta” a győzelmet csapattársától. A kanadai ekkor azt mondta, soha többet nem beszél a csapattársával.
Két héttel később a zolderi időmérő edzésen Villeneuve belerohant Jochen Mass autójába. A gépe megpördült a levegőben, ő pedig kirepült belőle. A sérülései olyan súlyosak voltak, hogy nem élte túl a szörnyű bukást.
Carlos Sainz közel 60 évesen is felért a csúcsra, bizonyítván, hogy a kor messze nem minden. Nagyszerű felvételek a Dakar Rali utolsó szakaszáról, közvetlen a befutó előtt.
